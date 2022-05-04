Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

In our previous analysis of Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), we identified its AI leadership that is fueling the growth of its data centre segment by capitalizing on the high growth of data volumes. We also determined Nvidia's high-performance GPUs allow for its continuous ASP increase, which in turn supports the high growth of its Gaming segment revenues, which we believe continues to be a key driver of the company. Lastly, we explored the positive impact of the Arm acquisition and the potential synergies the combined company would derive. Despite the deal breaking down, we had indeed highlighted that given the partnership Nvidia has already established with Arm, it would continue to reap the benefits regardless of whether the acquisition completes or not.

Having already established Nvidia's leadership in AI and its many growth drivers, in this analysis of Nvidia, we delved deeper into the company's financials. We determined it has the best potential for increasing its margins, by analyzing the various chipmakers in the industry to identify the fundamental drivers of margin growth. We also looked into the company's financial position in terms of its net cash position to determine the strength of its capital structure. Finally, we examined its past share buybacks to determine the sustainability of its buybacks based on its free cash flow generation. For our valuation, we used a DCF valuation to supplement our previous P/S valuation of Nvidia.

Best Poised Chipmaker for Margin Improvement

We plotted a chart of 23 semiconductor companies across their total revenue and gross margins. The companies we included are specifically chipmakers only and exclude OSATs, Foundries and Semicon Equipment makers. From the chart, we found that large chipmakers with more than $20 bln in revenue have higher gross margins (56.2%) compared to the average of all companies (50.04%).

Large Companies (>$20 bln) Gross Margins Average Gross Margins 56.2% 50.04%

We believe that this is because larger companies are more likely to enjoy economies of scale, which refers to the cost advantage obtained due to higher output.

In addition, we noticed that despite having more than $20 bln in revenue, the large memory chipmakers, Micron (MU) and SK Hynix have lower gross margins compared to the other large chipmakers, which we believe is so because of the commoditized nature of the memory market. Excluding Micron and SK Hynix from this mix, large companies have an even greater margin advantage with an average of 62.1%

From the chart, we also found that fabless companies also enjoy higher gross margins with a 56.36% average compared to the overall average (50.04%).

Fabless Companies Gross Margins Average Gross Margins 56.36% 50.04%

Different from integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) like Intel (INTC) who design, fabricate, and assemble their chips in-house, fabless companies have a lean business model where they only design chips and outsource the fabrication process to contract chip makers thus lowering their capex requirements. This gives fabless companies a cost advantage over IDMs in terms of capital investments and labor costs as they do not do fabrication and assembly in-house, which explains their higher margins.

Based on our findings, we believe that large semiconductor companies (> $20 bln revenue), and fabless have the strongest margins growth prospects. The companies that fall between both of these groups are Qualcomm (QCOM), Nvidia and Broadcom (AVGO). Among these 3, we believe Nvidia to be in the best position due to its higher revenue growth compared to Broadcom and Qualcomm as seen in the table below.

Company Gross Margins Revenue ($ mln) Revenue 5-year CAGR Qualcomm 58.86% 33,566 -0.37% Nvidia 61.76% 24,274 27.19% Broadcom 68.62% 27,450 23.52%

Nonetheless, the growth prospects are based on the economies of scale theory where the companies continue to expand their business, which enhances their production capacity, and increases sales, hence producing a lower-cost-per-unit product. Companies at the beginning of the business life cycle spend more to generate growth, which suppresses their margins. As companies achieve scale, they can redirect cost savings to improve their margins. For example, Amazon's gross margins were stagnant from 2006 to 2012 but started to increase steadily once it reached a certain size.

Nvidia, Khaveen Investments

Due to the nature of fabless companies, Nvidia does not need intensive capital investment for the fabrication process. This is evident when looking at Nvidia's cash flow chart above. When excluding cash used for marketable securities, their average capex as % of revenue is only 5.2% in the past 10 years. Thus, we assume the capital expenditure of the company to be its depreciation.

Nvidia, Khaveen Investments

Moreover, in terms of its cost breakdown, Nvidia has spent 24.91% of revenue on average on R&D, in the past nine years but has declined as the company's revenue grew. We believe this indicates a fixed cost component of its R&D costs. To forecast its R&D as a % of revenue based on its R&D as a % of revenue change, we obtained the average R&D as a % of revenue change to revenue growth at an average of -42%.

Nvidia R&D Expense Forecast 2019 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F Revenue ($ mln) 10,918 16,675 26,914 33,021 40,820 50,321 62,372 76,062 91,236 Revenue Growth ('a') -6.8% 52.7% 61.4% 22.7% 23.6% 23.3% 23.9% 21.9% 19.9% R&D as % of revenue 20.3% 25.9% 23.5% 17.6% 15.9% 14.3% 12.9% 11.6% 10.5% R&D as % of revenue Change ('b') 9.6% 27.8% -9.2% -25.18% -9.61% -10.00% -9.90% -10.18% -9.34% R&D as % of revenue Change/Revenue Growth ('c') 47% -408% -17% -42% -42% -42% -42% -42% -42%

*b = a x c

To conclude, we believe that the company could significantly increase its margins with its fabless business model and growing revenues. As a fabless chipmaker, the company has a lean model, and we believe this could support its solid free cash flow generation. Additionally, we also believe the company's R&D expenses as a % of revenue could continue to provide an upside to margins.

High Cash Ammo

Nvidia, Khaveen Investments

The company's debt to equity ratio has increased in the past 10 years as the company took on more debt. However, it decreased between 2017 to 2020 as the company's equity grew while it repaid some of its debt but increased in 2021 as it acquired Mellanox. According to WACC theory, debt is cheaper than equity and provides a tax shield benefit to the company. However, based on the static tradeoff theory, there is an optimal capital structure that balances the financial distress and tax shield benefit from debt. Although Nvidia has increased its debt, its credit analysis ratios indicate a healthy financial position. For example, its EBITDA interest coverage was 54.2x in FY2022 compared to -52.9x in 2013. We forecasted Nvidia's debt to increase steadily based on our projections for its equity through 2027 based on its average debt to equity ratio in the past 10 years.

Nvidia Debt/Equity Forecast 2022 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F Equity ('a') 26,612 38,888 55,188 76,600 104,586 140,274 Debt/Equity ('b') 0.59x 0.49x 0.49x 0.49x 0.49x 0.49x Debt ('c') 15,792 18,885 26,801 37,199 50,790 68,122

* c = a x b

To analyze how its WACC has changed over the past 10 years, we calculated its historical WACC in the table below.

Nvidia WACC 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Cost of Equity 12.1% 12.1% 12.1% 12.1% 12.1% 12.1% 12.1% 12.1% 12.1% 12.1% Equity 8,324 8,868 11,035 13,353 30,590 97,210 146,867 109,117 244,498 490,392 Equity Weight 87.1% 78.2% 81.6% 83.7% 89.5% 96.8% 97.7% 96.1% 95.8% 96.9% Cost of Debt 2.6% 2.6% 2.6% 2.6% 2.6% 2.6% 2.6% 2.6% 2.6% 2.6% Debt 1,228 2,470 2,490 2,605 3,594 3,174 3,439 4,424 10,749 15,792 Debt Weight 12.9% 21.8% 18.4% 16.3% 10.5% 3.2% 2.3% 3.9% 4.2% 3.1% Total 9,552 11,338 13,525 15,958 34,184 100,384 150,306 113,541 255,247 506,184 Discount Rate 10.9% 10.0% 10.4% 10.6% 11.1% 11.8% 11.9% 11.8% 11.7% 11.8%

Nvidia's WACC had been generally stable between 10% to 12% in the past 10 years with an average of 11.2%. Thus, although the company's corporate structure had not shown a significant improvement over the past 10 years, we believe that the combination of cash from borrowings and its high FCFs, it highlights the company's strengthening ability to use generate cash for dividends, share buybacks and M&A.

Nvidia, Khaveen Investments

On top of its consistent FCF generation abilities, the company's net cash position has expanded over the years but declined in FY2021 as it increased its debt for its Mellanox acquisition to $ 6.9 bln. In FY2022, its net cash grew to cash to debt ratio of 1.3x. Additionally, based on our forecast, we expect its cash to further increase to $180 bln by 2027 at cash to debt ratio of 2.65x. We believe this provides the company with the ability to return cash to shareholders through buybacks, dividends or fund acquisitions. For example, its proposed acquisition of ARM for $21.5 bln in stock and $12 bln in cash.

Share Buybacks Supported by Strong Cash Flows

Share Buybacks 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Share repurchase ($ mln) -100 -887 -814 -653 -915 -1,521 -2,611 -551 -942 -1,904 Share buybacks growth 787.0% -8.2% -19.8% 40.1% 66.2% 71.7% -78.9% 71.0% 102.1% Market Cap ($ bln) 8.9 11.0 13.4 30.6 97.2 146.9 109.1 244.5 490.4 557.3 Market Cap Growth 6.5% 24.4% 21.0% 129.1% 217.8% 51.1% -25.7% 124.1% 100.6% 13.6% Share repurchase/ Market Cap 1.1% 8.0% 6.1% 2.1% 0.9% 1.0% 2.4% 0.2% 0.2% 0.3%

Nvidia's share repurchases have increased over the past 10 years at an average of 25.27%. In 2022, its share buybacks increased significantly as it more than doubled from the previous year. In comparison, its market cap grew faster than its share buyback growth with an average of 80.29%. As a result, its share repurchase as a % of market cap has declined over the past years. Through share buybacks, the company reduces its shares outstanding which increases the concentration of ownership for shareholders and in turn increases the intrinsic value of the company.

Yahoo Finance, YCharts, Khaveen Investments

From 2017 to 2019, the company conducted more share buybacks when the share price was lower. Specifically, on 1/1/2019, it increased its share buybacks as its share price plunged. Furthermore, we believe share buybacks could provide a floor to a company's stock price as the company steps in to fill the demand for the shares. Based on the chart, the company continued to buy back its shares when its stock price was around $240 in 2021 and again in 2022 as its share price dropped. Moreover, we calculated the stock price change in the following 2 quarters and 1 year after the period of the stock buyback in the table below.

Quarter Return (2 Quarters) Return (1 Year) 1/7/2017 28.3% 70.0% 1/10/2017 8.1% 57.0% 1/4/2018 9.8% -18.8% 1/1/2019 31.8% 72.7% 1/4/2019 -9.9% 44.6% 1/10/2019 35.2% 211.1% 1/1/2021 1.8% 124.3% 1/5/2021 31.4% 43.3% 1/8/2021 29.5% 7.6% 1/10/2021 41.8% 2.5% 1/1/2022 -9.4% -29.4% Average 18.0% 53.2%

On average, Nvidia's stock price had increased by 18% in the following 2 quarters after the stock buyback period. Additionally, its stock price increased by 53.2% on average 1 year after the period.

Nvidia, Khaveen Investments

Nvidia has strong FCFs with a 10-year average of 9.5%. We believe that the company could continue generating positive FCFs as a fabless chipmaker with low capex requirements as it outsources to TSMC as well as a high pricing power that we believe it has over its strong market positioning in the GPU market as covered in our previous analysis. Thus, due to these factors, we expect the company to be able to support its share buybacks in the future with its cash. According to the company's CFO, the company has $5.2 bln in remaining share buyback authorization.

Share Buybacks 2020 2021 2022 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Share repurchase ($ mln) ('a') -551 -942 -1,904 -2,079 -2,269 -2,478 -2,705 Share buybacks growth -78.9% 71.0% 102.1% 9.2% 9.2% 9.2% 9.2% Market Cap ($ bln) ('b') 244.5 490.4 557.3 633.3 719.7 817.9 929.5 Market Cap Growth 124.1% 100.6% 13.6% 13.6% 13.6% 13.6% 13.6% Share repurchase/Market Cap ('c') 0.2% 0.2% 0.3% 0.3% 0.3% 0.3% 0.3%

* a = b x c

Risk: Supply Constraints

Previously in 2021, Nvidia's CEO guided demand to continue exceeding supply in 2022. In its latest earnings briefing, the company's CEO further explained that it expects to be supply-constrained but with improving supply in the coming quarters.

We expect to still be demand constrained, but our supply base is going to increase this quarter, this next quarter and pretty substantially in the second half. - CEO Jensen Huang

According to DigiTimes, GPU supply could improve in the second half of 2022 with greater availability of components such as ABF substrates required for making GPUs. Moreover, according to TechRadar, retail prices of GPUs had been declining since the end of 2021 by 22% and that supply was indicated to have improved. Thus, we believe that the supply shortage could affect its growth outlook but also note the positive signs and expectations of improving supply.

Valuation

For its valuation, we used a DCF analysis as we expect the company to have robust free cash flows. We based our EV/EBITDA on the terminal value based on the chipmakers average of 23.87x.

We projected our revenues based on its segments as covered in our previous analysis of the company excluding any Arm revenue or synergies previously derived.

Nvidia Revenue Forecast ($ mln) 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Gaming 7,759 12,462 15,953 20,421 26,141 33,463 Professional Visualization 1,053 2,111 2,318 2,545 2,794 3,068 Data Center 6,696 10,613 12,898 15,849 19,196 23,425 Automotive 536 566 691 842 1,028 1,254 OEM and Other 631 1,162 1,162 1,162 1,162 1,162 Total 16,675 26,914 33,021 40,820 50,321 62,372 Growth % 53% 61.4% 22.7% 23.6% 23.3% 23.9%

Based on a discount rate of 11.8% (company's WACC), our model shows an upside of 88%.

Additionally, we also incorporated a P/S comparable valuation based on the average P/S of chipmakers according to their average 3-year revenue CAGR.

Based on a P/S of 19.06x for the average 3-year revenue CAGR above 20%, we obtained an upside of 107% for Nvidia on our projected revenues in 2024. We then derived a price target for 2022 based on the price target obtained at a 28% upside.

Valuation 2022F 2023F 2024F Revenue ($ mln) 33,021 40,820 50,321 Growth Rate % 22.7% 23.6% 23.3% P/S 17.86 18.42 19.06 Valuation ($ mln) 589,759 752,008 958,894 Shares Outstanding ('mln') 2,494 2,494 2,494 Price Target $236.49 $301.56 $384.52 Current Price $185.47 $185.47 $185.47 Upside 27.5% 62.6% 107.3%

Overall, we obtained an average price target based on DCF and P/S valuation of $292.96 with an average upside of 58%.

Verdict

To sum it up, we analyzed Nvidia's profit margins and cash flows as a fabless chipmaker and believe that its margins have room for growth. Moreover, we analyzed its corporate finance structure and determined its advantage in terms of having a rising net cash position which we believe could provide it with opportunities to use its cash for more acquisitions or return cash to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. Lastly, we also believe that its strong cash flows and cash position could provide the company with the ability to sustain its share buybacks and determined its average share price increase of 53% in a 1-year period following its share buyback. We valued the company with a DCF which resulted in a valuation that was even higher than our previous P/S valuation. Based on the average of both methods, we obtained an upside of 58%. Overall, we rate the company as a Strong Buy with a price target of $292.96.