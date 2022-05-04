Nvidia: DCF Stock Price Valuation Is Even Higher Than P/S

Summary

  • Having previously identified Nvidia’s leadership in AI, we now delved deeper into the company’s financials and analyzed its profitability growth as a fabless chipmaker.
  • Moreover, we analyzed its capital structure and determined its financial strength with its rising net cash position with a healthy debt coverage supported by a healthy interest coverage.
  • Lastly, we analyzed its long-standing share buyback program to determine its sustainability going forward.
  • While we previously valued Nvidia on a P/S basis, we now moved to a DCF valuation which indicates the company is even more undervalued than we previously determined.

Graphics Chip Maker Nvidia Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

In our previous analysis of Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), we identified its AI leadership that is fueling the growth of its data centre segment by capitalizing on the high growth of data volumes. We also determined Nvidia's high-performance GPUs allow for its continuous ASP increase, which in turn supports the high growth of its Gaming segment revenues, which we believe continues to be a key driver of the company. Lastly, we explored the positive impact of the Arm acquisition and the potential synergies the combined company would derive. Despite the deal breaking down, we had indeed highlighted that given the partnership Nvidia has already established with Arm, it would continue to reap the benefits regardless of whether the acquisition completes or not.

Having already established Nvidia's leadership in AI and its many growth drivers, in this analysis of Nvidia, we delved deeper into the company's financials. We determined it has the best potential for increasing its margins, by analyzing the various chipmakers in the industry to identify the fundamental drivers of margin growth. We also looked into the company's financial position in terms of its net cash position to determine the strength of its capital structure. Finally, we examined its past share buybacks to determine the sustainability of its buybacks based on its free cash flow generation. For our valuation, we used a DCF valuation to supplement our previous P/S valuation of Nvidia.

Best Poised Chipmaker for Margin Improvement

chipmaker revenue vs margins

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

We plotted a chart of 23 semiconductor companies across their total revenue and gross margins. The companies we included are specifically chipmakers only and exclude OSATs, Foundries and Semicon Equipment makers. From the chart, we found that large chipmakers with more than $20 bln in revenue have higher gross margins (56.2%) compared to the average of all companies (50.04%).

Large Companies (>$20 bln) Gross Margins

Average Gross Margins

56.2%

50.04%

Source: Khaveen Investments

We believe that this is because larger companies are more likely to enjoy economies of scale, which refers to the cost advantage obtained due to higher output.

In addition, we noticed that despite having more than $20 bln in revenue, the large memory chipmakers, Micron (MU) and SK Hynix have lower gross margins compared to the other large chipmakers, which we believe is so because of the commoditized nature of the memory market. Excluding Micron and SK Hynix from this mix, large companies have an even greater margin advantage with an average of 62.1%

From the chart, we also found that fabless companies also enjoy higher gross margins with a 56.36% average compared to the overall average (50.04%).

Fabless Companies Gross Margins

Average Gross Margins

56.36%

50.04%

Source: Khaveen Investments

Different from integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) like Intel (INTC) who design, fabricate, and assemble their chips in-house, fabless companies have a lean business model where they only design chips and outsource the fabrication process to contract chip makers thus lowering their capex requirements. This gives fabless companies a cost advantage over IDMs in terms of capital investments and labor costs as they do not do fabrication and assembly in-house, which explains their higher margins.

Based on our findings, we believe that large semiconductor companies (> $20 bln revenue), and fabless have the strongest margins growth prospects. The companies that fall between both of these groups are Qualcomm (QCOM), Nvidia and Broadcom (AVGO). Among these 3, we believe Nvidia to be in the best position due to its higher revenue growth compared to Broadcom and Qualcomm as seen in the table below.

Company

Gross Margins

Revenue ($ mln)

Revenue 5-year CAGR

Qualcomm

58.86%

33,566

-0.37%

Nvidia

61.76%

24,274

27.19%

Broadcom

68.62%

27,450

23.52%

Source: Seeking Alpha, Khaveen Investments

Nonetheless, the growth prospects are based on the economies of scale theory where the companies continue to expand their business, which enhances their production capacity, and increases sales, hence producing a lower-cost-per-unit product. Companies at the beginning of the business life cycle spend more to generate growth, which suppresses their margins. As companies achieve scale, they can redirect cost savings to improve their margins. For example, Amazon's gross margins were stagnant from 2006 to 2012 but started to increase steadily once it reached a certain size.

nvidia cash flows

Nvidia, Khaveen Investments

Due to the nature of fabless companies, Nvidia does not need intensive capital investment for the fabrication process. This is evident when looking at Nvidia's cash flow chart above. When excluding cash used for marketable securities, their average capex as % of revenue is only 5.2% in the past 10 years. Thus, we assume the capital expenditure of the company to be its depreciation.

Nvidia expense analysis

Nvidia, Khaveen Investments

Moreover, in terms of its cost breakdown, Nvidia has spent 24.91% of revenue on average on R&D, in the past nine years but has declined as the company's revenue grew. We believe this indicates a fixed cost component of its R&D costs. To forecast its R&D as a % of revenue based on its R&D as a % of revenue change, we obtained the average R&D as a % of revenue change to revenue growth at an average of -42%.

Nvidia R&D Expense Forecast

2019

2020

2021

2022F

2023F

2024F

2025F

2026F

2027F

Revenue ($ mln)

10,918

16,675

26,914

33,021

40,820

50,321

62,372

76,062

91,236

Revenue Growth ('a')

-6.8%

52.7%

61.4%

22.7%

23.6%

23.3%

23.9%

21.9%

19.9%

R&D as % of revenue

20.3%

25.9%

23.5%

17.6%

15.9%

14.3%

12.9%

11.6%

10.5%

R&D as % of revenue Change ('b')

9.6%

27.8%

-9.2%

-25.18%

-9.61%

-10.00%

-9.90%

-10.18%

-9.34%

R&D as % of revenue Change/Revenue Growth ('c')

47%

-408%

-17%

-42%

-42%

-42%

-42%

-42%

-42%

*b = a x c

Source: Nvidia, Khaveen Investments

To conclude, we believe that the company could significantly increase its margins with its fabless business model and growing revenues. As a fabless chipmaker, the company has a lean model, and we believe this could support its solid free cash flow generation. Additionally, we also believe the company's R&D expenses as a % of revenue could continue to provide an upside to margins.

High Cash Ammo

nvidia debt to equity

Nvidia, Khaveen Investments

The company's debt to equity ratio has increased in the past 10 years as the company took on more debt. However, it decreased between 2017 to 2020 as the company's equity grew while it repaid some of its debt but increased in 2021 as it acquired Mellanox. According to WACC theory, debt is cheaper than equity and provides a tax shield benefit to the company. However, based on the static tradeoff theory, there is an optimal capital structure that balances the financial distress and tax shield benefit from debt. Although Nvidia has increased its debt, its credit analysis ratios indicate a healthy financial position. For example, its EBITDA interest coverage was 54.2x in FY2022 compared to -52.9x in 2013. We forecasted Nvidia's debt to increase steadily based on our projections for its equity through 2027 based on its average debt to equity ratio in the past 10 years.

Nvidia Debt/Equity Forecast

2022

2023F

2024F

2025F

2026F

2027F

Equity ('a')

26,612

38,888

55,188

76,600

104,586

140,274

Debt/Equity ('b')

0.59x

0.49x

0.49x

0.49x

0.49x

0.49x

Debt ('c')

15,792

18,885

26,801

37,199

50,790

68,122

* c = a x b

Source: Nvidia, Khaveen Investments

To analyze how its WACC has changed over the past 10 years, we calculated its historical WACC in the table below.

Nvidia WACC

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Cost of Equity

12.1%

12.1%

12.1%

12.1%

12.1%

12.1%

12.1%

12.1%

12.1%

12.1%

Equity

8,324

8,868

11,035

13,353

30,590

97,210

146,867

109,117

244,498

490,392

Equity Weight

87.1%

78.2%

81.6%

83.7%

89.5%

96.8%

97.7%

96.1%

95.8%

96.9%

Cost of Debt

2.6%

2.6%

2.6%

2.6%

2.6%

2.6%

2.6%

2.6%

2.6%

2.6%

Debt

1,228

2,470

2,490

2,605

3,594

3,174

3,439

4,424

10,749

15,792

Debt Weight

12.9%

21.8%

18.4%

16.3%

10.5%

3.2%

2.3%

3.9%

4.2%

3.1%

Total

9,552

11,338

13,525

15,958

34,184

100,384

150,306

113,541

255,247

506,184

Discount Rate

10.9%

10.0%

10.4%

10.6%

11.1%

11.8%

11.9%

11.8%

11.7%

11.8%

Source: Nvidia, Khaveen Investments

Nvidia's WACC had been generally stable between 10% to 12% in the past 10 years with an average of 11.2%. Thus, although the company's corporate structure had not shown a significant improvement over the past 10 years, we believe that the combination of cash from borrowings and its high FCFs, it highlights the company's strengthening ability to use generate cash for dividends, share buybacks and M&A.

nvidia net debt

Nvidia, Khaveen Investments

On top of its consistent FCF generation abilities, the company's net cash position has expanded over the years but declined in FY2021 as it increased its debt for its Mellanox acquisition to $ 6.9 bln. In FY2022, its net cash grew to cash to debt ratio of 1.3x. Additionally, based on our forecast, we expect its cash to further increase to $180 bln by 2027 at cash to debt ratio of 2.65x. We believe this provides the company with the ability to return cash to shareholders through buybacks, dividends or fund acquisitions. For example, its proposed acquisition of ARM for $21.5 bln in stock and $12 bln in cash.

Share Buybacks Supported by Strong Cash Flows

Share Buybacks

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Share repurchase ($ mln)

-100

-887

-814

-653

-915

-1,521

-2,611

-551

-942

-1,904

Share buybacks growth

787.0%

-8.2%

-19.8%

40.1%

66.2%

71.7%

-78.9%

71.0%

102.1%

Market Cap ($ bln)

8.9

11.0

13.4

30.6

97.2

146.9

109.1

244.5

490.4

557.3

Market Cap Growth

6.5%

24.4%

21.0%

129.1%

217.8%

51.1%

-25.7%

124.1%

100.6%

13.6%

Share repurchase/ Market Cap

1.1%

8.0%

6.1%

2.1%

0.9%

1.0%

2.4%

0.2%

0.2%

0.3%

Source: Nvidia

Nvidia's share repurchases have increased over the past 10 years at an average of 25.27%. In 2022, its share buybacks increased significantly as it more than doubled from the previous year. In comparison, its market cap grew faster than its share buyback growth with an average of 80.29%. As a result, its share repurchase as a % of market cap has declined over the past years. Through share buybacks, the company reduces its shares outstanding which increases the concentration of ownership for shareholders and in turn increases the intrinsic value of the company.

nvidia share buybacks

Yahoo Finance, YCharts, Khaveen Investments

From 2017 to 2019, the company conducted more share buybacks when the share price was lower. Specifically, on 1/1/2019, it increased its share buybacks as its share price plunged. Furthermore, we believe share buybacks could provide a floor to a company's stock price as the company steps in to fill the demand for the shares. Based on the chart, the company continued to buy back its shares when its stock price was around $240 in 2021 and again in 2022 as its share price dropped. Moreover, we calculated the stock price change in the following 2 quarters and 1 year after the period of the stock buyback in the table below.

Quarter

Return (2 Quarters)

Return (1 Year)

1/7/2017

28.3%

70.0%

1/10/2017

8.1%

57.0%

1/4/2018

9.8%

-18.8%

1/1/2019

31.8%

72.7%

1/4/2019

-9.9%

44.6%

1/10/2019

35.2%

211.1%

1/1/2021

1.8%

124.3%

1/5/2021

31.4%

43.3%

1/8/2021

29.5%

7.6%

1/10/2021

41.8%

2.5%

1/1/2022

-9.4%

-29.4%

Average

18.0%

53.2%

Source: Seeking Alpha, Khaveen Investments

On average, Nvidia's stock price had increased by 18% in the following 2 quarters after the stock buyback period. Additionally, its stock price increased by 53.2% on average 1 year after the period.

nvidia cash flows

Nvidia, Khaveen Investments

Nvidia has strong FCFs with a 10-year average of 9.5%. We believe that the company could continue generating positive FCFs as a fabless chipmaker with low capex requirements as it outsources to TSMC as well as a high pricing power that we believe it has over its strong market positioning in the GPU market as covered in our previous analysis. Thus, due to these factors, we expect the company to be able to support its share buybacks in the future with its cash. According to the company's CFO, the company has $5.2 bln in remaining share buyback authorization.

Share Buybacks

2020

2021

2022

2023F

2024F

2025F

2026F

Share repurchase ($ mln) ('a')

-551

-942

-1,904

-2,079

-2,269

-2,478

-2,705

Share buybacks growth

-78.9%

71.0%

102.1%

9.2%

9.2%

9.2%

9.2%

Market Cap ($ bln) ('b')

244.5

490.4

557.3

633.3

719.7

817.9

929.5

Market Cap Growth

124.1%

100.6%

13.6%

13.6%

13.6%

13.6%

13.6%

Share repurchase/Market Cap ('c')

0.2%

0.2%

0.3%

0.3%

0.3%

0.3%

0.3%

* a = b x c

Source: Nvidia, Macrotrends, Khaveen Investments

Risk: Supply Constraints

Previously in 2021, Nvidia's CEO guided demand to continue exceeding supply in 2022. In its latest earnings briefing, the company's CEO further explained that it expects to be supply-constrained but with improving supply in the coming quarters.

We expect to still be demand constrained, but our supply base is going to increase this quarter, this next quarter and pretty substantially in the second half. - CEO Jensen Huang

According to DigiTimes, GPU supply could improve in the second half of 2022 with greater availability of components such as ABF substrates required for making GPUs. Moreover, according to TechRadar, retail prices of GPUs had been declining since the end of 2021 by 22% and that supply was indicated to have improved. Thus, we believe that the supply shortage could affect its growth outlook but also note the positive signs and expectations of improving supply.

Valuation

For its valuation, we used a DCF analysis as we expect the company to have robust free cash flows. We based our EV/EBITDA on the terminal value based on the chipmakers average of 23.87x.

industry average ev/ebitda

Seeking Alpha, Khaveen Investments

We projected our revenues based on its segments as covered in our previous analysis of the company excluding any Arm revenue or synergies previously derived.

Nvidia Revenue Forecast ($ mln)

2020

2021

2022F

2023F

2024F

2025F

Gaming

7,759

12,462

15,953

20,421

26,141

33,463

Professional Visualization

1,053

2,111

2,318

2,545

2,794

3,068

Data Center

6,696

10,613

12,898

15,849

19,196

23,425

Automotive

536

566

691

842

1,028

1,254

OEM and Other

631

1,162

1,162

1,162

1,162

1,162

Total

16,675

26,914

33,021

40,820

50,321

62,372

Growth %

53%

61.4%

22.7%

23.6%

23.3%

23.9%

Source: Nvidia, Khaveen Investments

Based on a discount rate of 11.8% (company's WACC), our model shows an upside of 88%.

Nvidia valuation

Khaveen Investments

Additionally, we also incorporated a P/S comparable valuation based on the average P/S of chipmakers according to their average 3-year revenue CAGR.

industry average P/S

Khaveen Investments

Based on a P/S of 19.06x for the average 3-year revenue CAGR above 20%, we obtained an upside of 107% for Nvidia on our projected revenues in 2024. We then derived a price target for 2022 based on the price target obtained at a 28% upside.

Valuation

2022F

2023F

2024F

Revenue ($ mln)

33,021

40,820

50,321

Growth Rate %

22.7%

23.6%

23.3%

P/S

17.86

18.42

19.06

Valuation ($ mln)

589,759

752,008

958,894

Shares Outstanding ('mln')

2,494

2,494

2,494

Price Target

$236.49

$301.56

$384.52

Current Price

$185.47

$185.47

$185.47

Upside

27.5%

62.6%

107.3%

Source: Khaveen Investments

Overall, we obtained an average price target based on DCF and P/S valuation of $292.96 with an average upside of 58%.

industry average P/S

Khaveen Investments

Verdict

To sum it up, we analyzed Nvidia's profit margins and cash flows as a fabless chipmaker and believe that its margins have room for growth. Moreover, we analyzed its corporate finance structure and determined its advantage in terms of having a rising net cash position which we believe could provide it with opportunities to use its cash for more acquisitions or return cash to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. Lastly, we also believe that its strong cash flows and cash position could provide the company with the ability to sustain its share buybacks and determined its average share price increase of 53% in a 1-year period following its share buyback. We valued the company with a DCF which resulted in a valuation that was even higher than our previous P/S valuation. Based on the average of both methods, we obtained an upside of 58%. Overall, we rate the company as a Strong Buy with a price target of $292.96.

This article was written by

Khaveen Investments
Khaveen Investments
4.5K Followers
Khaveen Investments is a Global Macro Quantamental Hedge Fund managing a tactical asset-allocated portfolio of globally diversified investments. We have interests in 100+ investments across multiple asset classes, countries, sectors and industries. Our investment approach takes both a top-down and bottom-up approach encompassing macro-economic, fundamental, quantitative and technical analysis. We serve accredited investors throughout the globe, which include HNW individuals, SMEs, associations, and institutions. Our investment managers have decades of investment experience between them, with research expertise in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, 5G, Autonomous & ElectricVehicles, FinTech, Augmented & Virtual Reality and the Internet of Things.www.khaveen.com
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.

