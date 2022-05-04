gilaxia/iStock via Getty Images

By The Valuentum Team

Shares of Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) have drifted back down to Earth in recent months after booming during most of the coronavirus ('COVID-19') pandemic, as households stockpiled consumer staples products to ride out the public health crisis. Clorox has become much more appealing as an income-generation idea now that its shares are below their fair value estimate, which we peg at $157 per share for reasons we will cover in this note. As of this writing, shares of Clorox yield a nice ~3.2% and the company remains very shareholder friendly.

Investment Highlights

Clorox has paid out dividends each year since 1977 and has increased its annual dividend over the past ~20 consecutive years. Over 80% of its net sales come from the US and Clorox estimates that nine out of every ten US homes contain at least one of its products. The company’s portfolio of brands are giants of industry, including its namesake, Pine-Sol, Fresh Step cat litter, Kingsford, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and the list goes on; ~80% of its sales are generated from brands with a #1 or #2 share position. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

As with many other big brand companies, Clorox realized the importance of the shift to online sales several years ago. The firm is placing a greater emphasis on its digital marketing strategies to support growth at its e-commerce business, and Clorox's digital sales have grown at a brisk CAGR since fiscal 2015. Clorox continues to innovate by launching new products, entering new markets, and improving its packaging processes to eliminate waste and reduce costs.

Clorox has noteworthy long-term annual financial goals: organic sales growth of 3%-5%, EBIT margin improvement of 25-50 basis points, and free cash flow of 11%-13% of sales. The company views its international growth runway quite favorably and is past cost structure improvement initiatives have yielded positive results so far. Historically, Clorox's fiscal year has ended in June.

In August 2021, Clorox announced a five-year initiative starting in fiscal 2022 that would see the company invest $0.5 billion in technology initiatives including replacing its enterprise resource planning ('ERP') system, shifting to the cloud, and investments in various digital tools.

Clorox targets a gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.0x-2.5x over the long haul. At the end of March 2022, Clorox's net debt load stood at $2.6 billion inclusive of short-term debt. Its $0.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents position on hand at the end of this period offered Clorox modest amounts of liquidity to meet its near-term funding needs. The firm has an investment grade credit rating (Baa1/A-). Clorox acquired a majority stake in its longstanding Saudi Arabia joint venture in July 2020 for ~$0.1 billion.

The firm's net debt load needs to be monitored going forward, however, as does sizable inflationary headwinds and supply chain hurdles that are weighing quite negatively on its margin outlook (we will cover that in a moment). Given its high-quality cash flow profile, we see its debt burden and future dividend obligations as manageable. Its dividend growth trajectory will compete with share repurchases (which historically have been quite sizable) and potential future acquisitions. Long-term revenue growth and cost saving targets supports Clorox’s free cash flow growth trajectory.

An overview of Clorox's recent financial performance and near-term forecasts. (Valuentum Securities, with data from Clorox)

Earnings Update And Outlook

Clorox is facing major cost inflation headwinds in the near-term and is turning to price increases to offset those hurdles. However, we caution that there are limits to this strategy and Clorox's financials have taken a big hit as a result.

On May 2, Clorox reported third quarter earnings for fiscal 2022 (period ended March 31, 2022) that beat both consensus top- and bottom-line estimates. The company's GAAP revenues were up 2% year-over-year as sales of its 'Household' (bags, wraps, grilling, cat litter) and 'Lifestyle' (food, natural personal care, water filtration) products offset declines in sales of its 'Health and Wellness' (cleaning, professional products, vitamins, minerals, supplements) products. Clorox's international sales performed quite well last fiscal quarter, even when considering substantial headwinds from foreign currency movements. Its non-GAAP organic sales were up 2% year-over-year in the fiscal third quarter.

Inflationary headwinds and supply chain hurdles took a big bite out of Clorox's margin performance, with its GAAP gross margin falling by over 755 basis points year-over-year last fiscal quarter to reach 38.9%. Due to the removal of a major intangible asset impairment charge, Clorox posted $1.21 in positive GAAP diluted EPS in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 versus a loss of $0.49 in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Clorox downgraded its guidance for fiscal 2022 in conjunction with its latest earnings report. The company kept its guidance for a net sales decline of 1%-4% and a decline in its organic sales of 1%-4% in fiscal 2022 the same as previously forecasted. However, now Clorox expects its gross margin will decrease by up to 800 basis points in fiscal 2022 (versus previous forecasts calling for up to a 750-basis point decrease) and Clorox is forecasting for its non-GAAP adjusted EPS to come in at $4.05-$4.30 this fiscal year versus previous forecasts calling for $4.25-$4.50. Last fiscal year, Clorox posted $7.25 in adjusted diluted EPS, highlighting the challenges the company is currently contending with.

Economic Profit Analysis

The best measure of a firm's ability to create value for shareholders is expressed by comparing its return on invested capital ['ROIC'] with its weighted average cost of capital ['WACC']. The gap or difference between ROIC and WACC is called the firm's economic profit spread. Clorox's 3-year historical return on invested capital (without goodwill) is 63.5%, which is way above the estimate of its cost of capital of 8.3%. Put another way, Clorox is a tremendous generator of shareholder value, in our view.

In the upcoming graphic down below, we show the probable path of ROIC in the years ahead based on the estimated volatility of key drivers behind the measure. The solid grey line reflects the most likely outcome (our "base" case scenario), in our opinion, and represents the scenario that results in our fair value estimate (the blue dots represent our "bull" case scenario and the green dots represent our "bear" case scenario for Clorox).

Clorox is a solid generator of shareholder value. (Valuentum Securities)

The upcoming graphic down below highlights how we calculated Clorox's estimated WACC.

How we calculated Clorox's estimated WACC. (Valuentum Securities)

Cash Flow Analysis

Clorox is a rock-solid generator of cash flow. From fiscal 2019-2021, Clorox generated $1.0 billion in annual free cash flow on average (defining free cash flow as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures). In fiscal 2021, Clorox's total payout obligations (cash dividends paid to common shareholders and cash dividends paid to noncontrolling interests) stood at $0.6 billion on a run-rate basis. The company also spent $0.9 billion buying back its stock in fiscal 2021. During the first three quarters of fiscal 2022, Clorox generated $0.3 billion in free cash flow as it contended with a large working capital build.

Clorox has a nice cash flow profile. (Valuentum Securities, with data from Clorox)

Valuation Analysis

Our discounted cash flow process values each firm on the basis of the present value of all future free cash flows, keeping net balance sheet considerations in mind as well. We think Clorox is worth $157 per share with a fair value range of $126-$188 per share (a wide range, but given Clorox's share price volatility, a reasonable range).

Our near-term operating forecasts, including revenue and earnings, do not differ much from consensus estimates or management guidance. Our model reflects a compound annual revenue growth rate of 2.7% during the next five full fiscal years, a pace that is lower than the firm's 3-year historical compound annual growth rate of 6.2%.

Our model reflects a 5-year projected average operating margin of 14.7%, which is below Clorox's trailing 3-year average. Beyond Year 5, we assume free cash flow will grow at an annual rate of 3.6% for the next 15 years and 3% in perpetuity. For Clorox, we use an 8.3% weighted average cost of capital to discount future free cash flows.

An overview of the key valuation assumptions used in our cash flow models covering Clorox. (Valuentum Securities)

Although we estimate the firm's fair value at about $157 per share, every company has a range of probable fair values that's created by the uncertainty of key valuation drivers (like future revenue or earnings, for example). After all, if the future were known with certainty, we wouldn't see much volatility in the markets as stocks would trade precisely at their known fair values. In the upcoming graphic down below, we show this probable range of fair values for Clorox. We think the firm is attractive below $126 per share (the green line), but quite expensive above $188 per share (the red line). The prices that fall along the yellow line, which includes our fair value estimate, represent a reasonable valuation for the firm, in our opinion.

The top end of our fair value estimate range sits at $188 per share of Clorox. (Valuentum Securities)

Concluding Thoughts

As of this writing, Clorox is trading in the lower bound of our fair value estimate range. That indicates shares of CLX are close to being fairly valued at this time, though we continue to view Clorox's dividend growth potential quite favorably. Its net debt load, acquisitive streak, and share buyback programs compete for capital against its dividend though we doubt management would do anything to put Clorox's nice dividend growth track-record in jeopardy. The company's ongoing digital investments and past cost structure improvement initiatives support its longer-term free cash flow growth outlook. We expect Clorox will continue to steadily grow its payout going forward.