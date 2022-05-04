SeventyFour/iStock via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) is well underway, and while the major producers reported solid results, many of the smaller miners have come out of the gate much weaker. One name that recently reported and missed estimates was Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX), where production was lower at four of its five largest operations. This translated to an 8% decline in production and a more than 5% decline in AISC margins. However, while the results were mediocre, I see this negativity as mostly priced into the stock, suggesting further weakness below US$5.76 could present a buying opportunity.

Equinox Gold Operations (Company Website)

Just two months ago, I wrote on Equinox Gold, noting that if the stock headed above US$8.95 before May, this would be an opportunity to book profits. This was due to the fact that the company's costs are well above the industry average, making Equinox a much riskier bet in an inflationary environment, even if its growth profile was solid. Since heading above US$8.95 in April, the stock has retreated 30%, with the last leg down coming after mediocre Q1 2022 results. Let's take a closer look below:

Production

This week, Equinox Gold released its Q1 results, reporting quarterly gold production of ~117,500 ounces, an ~8% decline from the ~129,200 ounces produced in the year-ago period. The sharp decline in production was related to lower production at Mesquite, Aurizona, Fazenda, and RDM, with a further headwind given that there was zero contribution from Pilar in the period. If we adjust for the sale of the Pilar Mine, which contributed ~9,300 ounces in Q1 2021, production was mostly flat. Hence, the results were nowhere near as bad as the headline numbers suggested.

Equinox Gold - Quarterly Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we dig into operations a little closer, some items impacted production, which certainly made it more difficult to put together a strong Q1 performance. At Aurizona, operations were impacted by the rainy season, which led to an increased reliance on lower-grade stockpiles in the period. The elevated levels of rain also impacted throughput, with higher moisture levels affecting material rehandling. Given the weather-related headwinds, production came in at just ~22,900 ounces, a nearly 30% decline from the year-ago period, with feed grade sliding from 1.32 grams per tonne gold to 0.94 grams per tonne gold.

Meanwhile, at RDM, the operation suffered from an outage on the primary crusher in early February, with lower throughput in Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 (~325,000 tonnes processed vs. ~351,000 tonnes). This was exacerbated by lower grades of 1.55 grams per tonne of gold, leading to a more than 13% decline in production year-over-year. At Equinox's other Brazil operation, RDM also saw a disruption, with its plant shutdown for two weeks to comply with regulatory requirements related to new Brazil federal legislation changing minimum freeboard guidelines for all tailings storage facilities.

Equinox Gold - Quarterly Production by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

The good news was that production was up at Los Filos, the company's largest contributor, with no disruptions yet this year. During the quarter, Los Filos produced ~38,900 ounces of gold, a 31% improvement from Q1 2021, with all-in sustaining costs [AISC] improving from $2,231/oz to $1,776/oz. While these costs seem very high, costs should come in closer to $1,650/oz for the full year. Finally, while we saw limited contribution in Q1, Santa Luz poured its first gold at quarter-end and is expected to boost production starting this quarter as it ramps up towards full production.

Overall, it's easy to be negative about the mediocre Q1 production results, especially with production appearing to be miles behind the guidance mid-point of ~668,000 ounces. However, it's important to note that Santa Luz will be contributing more than 25,000 ounces per quarter in H2, which was not included in production due to the start date, and at much lower costs than most of its other operations (~$900/oz). Additionally, production is back-end weighted at operations like Mesquite, as is cash flow, suggesting much stronger financial results in H2.

Costs & Margins

Moving over to costs and margins, it was another weak quarter for Equinox, with all-in sustaining costs of $1,578/oz and cash costs of $1,238/oz. These costs were slightly above my AISC estimates of $1,550/oz, and with a relatively low average realized gold price ($1,862/oz), all-in sustaining cost margins dipped to $284/oz. This represented a 5% decline year-over-year vs. the $300/oz AISC margins reported in Q1 2021, and this was despite a much higher average realized gold price, which should have allowed for a beat due to easy year-over-year comps.

Equinox Gold - All-in Sustaining Costs & AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

The higher costs were related to inflationary pressures and fewer ounces sold (~119,000 vs. ~128,000), which also impacted revenue in the period, leading to a miss on sales. During the period, Equinox's revenue came in at just $223.2 million, down 3% year-over-year, and this resulted in an adjusted net loss of more than $20 million. This is certainly not ideal, given that the company had help from the gold price. Still, as noted, this was an unusual quarter with several headwinds, including weather-related and permit-related issues.

Fortunately, while the Q1 results were ugly, the gold price is providing some help thus far this year and has averaged close to $1,900/oz. So, while Equinox's costs will rise in FY2022 (~$1,400/oz), it may eke out a small improvement in AISC margins. This is because it may be bailed out by the higher gold price, with its ~$50/oz higher costs offset by a $100/oz increase in the gold price. However, this assumes that the gold price can hold above the $1,850/oz for most of the year. This is less clear based on the recent volatility, and Equinox may be one of a handful of producers to see margin contraction.

Equinox has estimated all-in sustaining costs of $1,330/oz to $1,415/oz, but I have assumed they will come in at the top end of guidance, hence the $1,400/oz estimate.

Negative Developments

Unfortunately, while the weak Q1 results can be overlooked, there were two negative developments. The first that directly affects Equinox is that the company has seen a permitting delay related to the reversal of a previous decision from the State Environmental Agency of Minas Gerais [SUPRAM] at its RDM Mine in Brazil. Equinox noted that its tailings storage facility is raised on an intermittent basis, is operated to industry-best practices, and is regularly inspected and audited by independent parties. In fact, its design was changed from centreline to downstream, which is considered the safest construction method, and each raise has been completed using this design.

In 2019, 2020, and 2021, SUPRAM granted the permit to raise the TSF to its current level. However, the most recent permit application has not been granted. I don't see this as a huge issue, given that Equinox has maintained best practices to date, and it's unlikely to affect long-term production at the asset. However, if the permit is delayed, this could impact FY2022 production, with a possible suspension of operations in Q2 or Q3. The good news is that this is a smaller asset, and there's no reason to believe that SUPRAM would decline to grant the permit, even if the delay has dented visibility on FY2022 production from this asset.

Outside of RDM, Equinox may also be taking a beating indirectly, with some investors worried that Greenstone might come in well above its budget (~$1.24 billion). This is related to Iamgold (IAG) reporting another capex blowout at its Cote Lake Project and Greenstone also being a massive open-pit project that's in construction in Ontario, Canada. Equinox appears confident that its engineering is well advanced and that it isn't in the same position as Cote Lake. However, with capex overruns at several projects globally and inflationary pressures not improving much, it isn't unreasonable to assume we could see cost creep.

The good news is that unlike Iamgold, with a funding shortfall and only one solid operation, Equinox is a stronger producer with diversified operations. It also has ~$300 million in investments that it could look to sell to move into a net cash position, assuming it sees cost overruns. So, while this is certainly not welcome news for Iamgold, I don't see any reason to punish Equinox over this news. However, one could argue for being more conservative on the NPV (5%) at Greenstone until construction is closer to completion. As it stands, Greenstone's construction is at 20%, with production targeted for H1 2024.

Valuation

Equinox currently has ~334 million fully diluted shares, translating to a fully diluted market cap of ~$2.09 billion at US$6.25. If we compare this market cap figure with an estimated net asset value of ~$3.10 billion, the stock trades at approximately 0.70x net asset value, a very reasonable valuation, especially for a growth story. Based on what I believe to be a fair multiple of 0.90x P/NAV, I see a conservative fair value for the stock of US$8.22. This translates to a 31% upside from current levels. I would consider this a conservative valuation, assuming RDM is not placed into care & maintenance and this is only a temporary hiccup.

However, I prefer to buy at a minimum 30% discount to fair value for mid-cap producers, especially higher-cost producers in Tier-2 ranked jurisdictions like Equinox. If we apply this 30% discount to the conservative fair value, the low-risk buy zone for the stock comes in at US$5.75. Obviously, the stock may not head this low, and it could bottom out here, especially if the gold price holds its ground above $1,825/oz. However, when it comes to higher-cost producers that I consider to be higher risk, I prefer to bake in as much margin of safety as possible, and this would require a pullback to US$5.75.

Technical Picture

If we look at the technical picture, the outlook has improved considerably, with Equinox heading from above its expected trading range two weeks ago to the bottom end of its trading range following the release of its Q1 earnings. This has led to the stock's reward/risk ratio improving from less than 0.10 to 1.0 to 6.5 to 1.0, based on $0.30 in potential downside to support and $1.95 in potential upside to resistance. Normally, this favorable reward/risk ratio would leave the stock on a Buy rating. However, with Equinox not inside a low-risk buy zone yet from a valuation standpoint (US$5.75 or lower), the stock could test or overshoot its next support level at US$5.90.

EQX Daily Chart (TC2000.com)

Equinox Gold reported a soft Q1 performance due to unplanned lower production from RDM, Aurizona, and Mesquite, leading to lower gold sales than expected and a large miss on revenue. However, with ~60% of production expected in H2, a weak Q1 was expected. Besides, I would argue that much of the negativity related to the possibility of a capex overrun at Greenstone and higher operating costs are priced into the stock. So, while I am not long the stock currently, I would view any pullbacks below US$5.76 as buying opportunities.