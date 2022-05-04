dgdimension/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) released its first quarter 2022 results on April 20, 2022.

1 - First quarter 2022 results snapshot

The company reported first quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share, missing analysts' expectations this quarter again.

The disappointing results were due to a drop in cost productivity and elevated inflation in Digital Solutions. It was offset by higher contributions from the Oilfield Services business unit.

BKR: Quarterly revenues per segment 3Q21 to 1Q22 (Fun Trading)

I regularly cover three companies in the oilfield services. Baker Hughes is my third choice after Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL).

2 - Stock performance

Baker Hughes and its peers have been doing quite well since the start of 2022. We can see that the stock has significantly recovered from its lows last year. BKR is up 54% on a one-year basis faring even better than SLB.

3 - Investment Thesis

The investment thesis has not drastically changed from my preceding article, and BKR is a reliable oilfield services business that I recommend for a long-term investment.

The investment thesis is similar to the ones I laid down for Schlumberger or Halliburton earlier. Although BKR is not my choice in this segment, it demonstrates the same solidity and quality established by its peers with a proper balance sheet and positive growth potential in 2022, boosted by high oil and gas prices.

However, as I regularly recommend to my subscribers in my marketplace, "The Gold and Oil Corner," I firmly recommend trading short-term LIFO about 30%-40% of your long-term position to take advantage of the volatility and unforeseen events that always happen in the oil and gas industry.

Note: Trading LIFO is only allowed in the USA and Japan, I believe, but for those who can't use LIFO, there are other alternatives. Please read my final note about it at the end of my article.

CEO, Lorenzo Simonelli, said in the conference call:

Our first quarter results reflect operating in a very volatile market environment during the first few months of 2022. On the positive side, TPS orders were up over 100% year-over-year, with TPS book-to-bill of 2.2 as the LNG order cycle continues to unfold. We also experienced some challenges in parts of our business due to continued pressures from broader global supply chain constraints as well as some impact from the recent geopolitical events. As we look ahead to the rest of 2022, we see a favorable oil and gas price backdrop as well as a dynamic operating environment with perhaps the most challenging supply chain and inflationary environment we have seen in several decades.

Baker Hughes - Financials History: The Raw Numbers - First Quarter of 2022

Baker Hughes 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Total Orders in $ Billion 4.54 5.09 5.38 6.66 6.84 Total Revenues in $ Billion 4.78 5.14 5.09 5.52 4.84 Net Income available to common shareholders in $ Million -452 -68 8 293 72 EBITDA $ Million -170 409 538 1,055 528 EPS diluted in $/share -0.61 -0.08 0.01 0.32 0.08 Operating cash flow in $ Million 678 506 416 774 72 CapEx in $ Million 221 121 198 266 268 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 457 385 216 508 -196 Total Cash $ Billion 4.38 3.91 3.93 3.85 3.19 Debt Consolidated in $ Billion 7.62 6.77 6.76 6.73 6.69 Dividend per share in $ 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 740 806 857 899 948

Analysis: Earnings Details

1 - Revenues and other income were $4.84 billion in 1Q22

BKR: Quarterly revenue history (Fun Trading)

Revenues were $4,835 million this quarter, up 1.1% from the same quarter a year ago and down 11.9% quarter over quarter. Revenues were smaller than expected.

The company posted total costs and expenses of $4,556 million for the first quarter, up from the same quarter a year ago of $4,618 million.

Note: Orders this quarter were $6,837 million compared to $4,541 million in the same quarter a year ago.

BKR: Quarterly revenues per segment (Fun Trading)

1.1 - Oilfield Services

Revenues were $2,489 million, up 13% from last year of $2,200 million. Operating income from the segment was $256 million, up from $142 million in the first quarter of 2021 due to higher volumes and prices.

1.2 - Oilfield Equipment

Revenues totaled $528 million, down 16% from the last year or $628 million. Lower volumes again hit the company's Subsea Drilling Systems business. The segment reported a loss of $8 million from a profit of $4 million in 1Q21. The drop in volumes in the company's subsea production systems and surface pressure control projects were to blame, despite better results in flexibles and services.

1.3 - Turbomachinery & Process Solutions TPS

Thanks to higher equipment and services volumes, revenues decreased to $1,345 million from $1,485 million a year ago. The segment income increased to $226 million from $207 million in the first quarter of 2021 due to increased services revenues and cost productivity.

1.4 - Digital Solutions

Process & Pipeline Services, Waygate Technologies registered higher volumes. Revenues were $474 million, up from $470 million last year. The segment operating profit was $15 million, down 38% from last year's $24 million. Again, a decline in cost productivity and inflation pressure was to blame this quarter.

1.5 - 2022 Outlook

As explained in my preceding article, the company anticipates a solid energy demand driven by economic growth in 2022 and believes the Oilfield Services segment will benefit as spending and activity levels are gradually gaining momentum.

Lorenzo Simonelli, Baker Hughes' Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer, said in the conference call:

Despite some of the challenges this quarter, we are optimistic on the outlook across both of our core business areas and excited about the new energy investments we are making for Baker Hughes. We believe that we are well-positioned to benefit from an extended cyclical recovery in OFSC and longer term structural growth trends in LNG, new energy and industrial asset management. Importantly, we expect to generate strong free cash flow as the cycle plays out

1.6 - Acquisition of Mosaic Materials Inc.

On April 21, 2022, Baker Hughes announced that it had acquired Mosaic Materials Inc.

to further develop and scale its next-generation capture technology for carbon dioxide (CO2) reduction from stationary sources and CO2 removal from the atmosphere.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $196 million in 1Q22

BKR: Quarterly free cash flow (Fun Trading)

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash flow from operations minus CapEx. The company's free cash flow differs (loss of $105 million). The difference comes from the CapEx determination. The company adds proceeds from the disposal of assets. In 1Q22, it was $177 million.

Trailing 12-month free cash flow ttm came in at $865 million, and the company had a free cash flow loss of $196 million for 1Q22.

This quarter, the quarterly dividend is unchanged at $0.18 per share or an annual cash payment of $683 million. The dividend yield is now 2.30%.

The quarterly dividend payment is supported by the trailing 12-month free cash flow this quarter.

3 - The net debt was $3.49 billion in 1Q22

BKR: Quarterly cash versus debt history (Fun Trading)

As of March 31, 2022, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $3,191 million, down significantly from $3,853 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

At the end of the fourth quarter, Baker Hughes had long-term debt of $6,685 million (including $35 million in current debt), down sequentially from $6,727 million, with a debt to capitalization of 28.9% from 28.7% the preceding quarter (see chart above).

Technical Analysis (short-term) and Commentary

BKR: TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading/StockCharts.com)

Note: The chart includes the effect of the dividend.

BKR forms an ascending triangle pattern with resistance at $38 and support at $30.5.

The general strategy that I usually encourage in my marketplace, "The Gold and Oil Corner," is to keep a core long-term position and use about 30%-40% to trade LIFO while waiting for a higher final price target to sell your core position above $40-$42.

I recommend selling partially between $37.5 and $38.5 and potentially waiting for a test at $42 in case of solid momentum. Conversely, it is reasonable to buy back on any weakness below $30.5.

However, the stock precipitously dropped the past few days, and it is safe to partially sell what you may have bought at support at around $34, which I call mid-resistance.

If BKR crosses the support because the oil momentum turns negative, the next lower support is $26.6 (200MA).

Trading LIFO is an excellent way of trading your long core position, and it is the strategy that I continuously promote because it is the best adapted to gold and oil stocks. You may potentially experience a higher tax rate burden, but it will net you a much higher profit overall while reducing the risk of being caught your pants down. Above all, I do not recommend selling at a loss, and trading LIFO will prevent you from making this costly mistake.

Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stocks, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

