The Mercator Fund was down a little over 20% in the first quarter of the year, a correction similar to what it went through exactly two years before. In 2020, markets bounced back with a vengeance after the first quarter and the fund ended the year with a +55% return. We do not expect such a fast and dramatic move this time, but the current rotation out of all growth stocks is clearly overdone.

The sell-off two years ago was triggered by the pandemic. Lockdowns, in turn, led to a dramatic acceleration of the digital revolution already under way. Boosted by unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimuli, the global economy rebounded sharply in the second half of 2020. E-commerce exploded. Tech stocks lead the way to another great year in the stock market. By the end of the summer of 2021, the pendulum started to swing back. Euphoria waned. A sharp sell-off of high-priced tech stocks followed.

This downward trend continued through the first quarter of 2022 while spreading further to bring down all growth stocks. Instead of buying tech stocks at any price, investors sold all growth companies no matter how cheap. Many of the fund’s GARP (Growth At a Reasonable Price) investments were swept out of growth into “value”.

Major Macroeconomic Headwinds

A deteriorating geopolitical and macroeconomic environment is spooking investors. Fears that the war in Ukraine will escalate, major supply disruptions in China, persistent inflation and increasingly hawkish central banks are all contributing to increased uncertainties.

International investors must furthermore cope with weak currencies relative to the mighty dollar. The Federal Reserve Bank has taken the first steps towards normalizing its monetary policies to combat inflation that is no longer expected to be transitory. Europe is expected to follow, but is a step behind. Japan is, so far, unwilling to change course. As a result, the Japanese yen has lost 20% of its buying power versus the dollar and has been a particular drag on the fund. The euro and the pound sterling are down too, but less so.

These strong headwinds, combined with a retreat from globalization are creating a challenging investment environment. Here is how we are coping with them and how we are gradually repositioning the fund.

Investment Implications

For several quarters now, the fund has shifted more and more of its holdings out of highly-priced transformational companies into moderately-priced and steady growth companies, the so-called GARP (Growth At a Reasonable Price) stocks. However, many of these latter investments have been caught in the brutal swing from growth to value. As a result, formerly reasonably-priced companies have become unreasonably cheap. We fully expect this to be temporary and view excessive bearish sentiment as opportunities to buy or add to existing positions.

Take DS Smith (SMDS:LN; 1.67%) for example. This British company is a European leader and consolidator in corrugated cardboard packaging, a resilient business with 50% of the company’s sales going to the food industry. It greatly benefits from the increasing penetration of e-Commerce and from a growth opportunity they have identified in the USA. Yet, the stock is down 20% year-to-date and trades at an undemanding PER of 10 and an EV/EBITDA of 7.

ASOS is an example of a market darling that has become a GARP stock. The initial explosive growth of this online fashion company has slowed down to a long-term, more sustainable pace. E-commerce has become a dirty word now that the pandemic-driven rapid penetration rate has stalled. Consumers are lured back to physical stores, but that does not mean e-commerce is dead or even shrinking. Even though ASOS is still growing and has a much larger customer base than 2 years ago, the stock is now trading at a an all-time low. The projected EV to EBITDA is less than 7 and expected to drop to 4.5 in 2023.

Negative sentiment leads to overreactions and great long term investment opportunities. When passive investors run away from these opportunities, active investors move in. We saw this happening recently when a group of private equity funds, led by KKR, made a bid for the Finnish software company Basware (BAS1V:FH; 1.4%). The Mercator Fund sold its shares on the day's 92% upward move. We think more takeovers will be coming if valuations remain so low.

The Fund has also started to buy back some technology stocks that have seen excessive corrections. We bought back Dutch semiconductor company ASML (ASML) (ASML; 1.55%), a stock we took profit on at high levels, after a 25% correction. The stock is still not cheap, but its monopoly position in lithography equipment for semiconductors as well as a very strong order backlog makes it a compelling long-term investment.

Nordic Semiconductor (OTCPK:NDCVF) (NOD:NO; 1.48%) is a global leader in Bluetooth technology and continues to experience growing demand from the many new applications for the Internet of Things. We had cut our position in half last year because the stock price performance and the valuation made us uncomfortable. After a 40% correction from its high and no deterioration in the company's long-term prospects, we decided to build back to a full position in the fund. The first quarter report published since then demonstrates that the company can successfully navigate today's supply chain problems and maintain margins thanks to their pricing power.

Orpea (OTC:ORRRY) (ORP:FP; 2.40%), the largest operator of assisted living facilities in Europe, has long been considered one of the most successful and steadily growing companies in France. For many years in the past, this double-digit growing company used to trade at a premium to the market. But the stock was neglected during the rush to buy transformational companies. We saw an opportunity to buy it at a PEG ratio (Price Earnings to Growth) closer to one. Shortly after we did so, a book came out that accused the company of being too focused on profits at the expense of the quality of service. This being an election year, politicians piled on and the stock sold off, losing 60% of its value.

President Macron has been re-elected. The scandal is turning out to be a tempest in a tea pot. The aging of the population on the Old Continent and the lack of facilities makes this investment more compelling than ever. We decided to take advantage of the attractive price to buy more shares.

Going Forward

The Mercator Fund continues to focus primarily on high value-added companies with strong pricing power. Some of these investments are in rapidly growing, transformational companies. Many are steady growers. A few are turnaround situations, like Orpea and Aston Martin. All these investments have income prospects that are not primarily dependent on economic cycles.

At the same time, we are looking to partially position the fund for the rapidly changing investment environment in which we find ourselves. For example, the weakness of major currencies vis à vis the dollar improves foreign exporting companies' prospects. Japanese exporters are particularly interesting after a 20% correction in the yen versus the greenback. Their price competitiveness has been greatly enhanced and their profit margins will benefit from the translation of higher overseas revenues.

Finally, the transition from global integration is bringing about instability and shortages. The rally in commodity prices is fueling growth in emerging markets as well as Australia and Canada. The war in Ukraine and the boycott of fertilizers from Russia and Belarus are adding to inflation in food prices. These are just a few long-term trends that may influence our investment decisions going forward.

