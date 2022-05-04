Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) is a profitable high-growth financial technology (fintech) company with a share buyback program, improving fundamentals, and a stock price that has completely fallen off a cliff. While Upstart's stock got ahead of itself, it provides an AI service that makes sense and adds value now to an industry that is ripe for continued disruption. Its future prospects are bright. Upstart is making all the right moves to improve their business, enrich their investors, and should be on track for good quarterly results reported next week. I am adding to my current position, as I believe it will be a winner in the long term.

Upstart Chart (Seeking Alpha)

I will not spend a lot of time on the chart, but suffice it to say that Upstart was overpriced when it reached its peak price of around $400/share in October. Although it has sold off as valuations have compressed over the past six months, its fundamental performance has continued to improve. It has bounced twice in the low 70s and looks to be forming a base.

The Product

Upstart is an AI lending platform built on a very simple concept. Lenders and banks have been using FICO scores since the 50s as the primary driver for who qualifies for loans and interest rates. With the breadth of financial information and data we have, it is ridiculous to be relying on the same six data points (utilization, payment history, age of accounts, number of accounts, inquiries, and derogatory marks) as a one-size-fits-all determination for creditworthiness. Upstart uses thousands of data points on each customer to create a much more holistic look at their financial well-being and determine their creditworthiness. These inputs include details of education, cost of living, employment history, and other variables that give a better holistic view of the applicant than a FICO score ever could.

As Upstart points out on their website, 80% of Americans have never defaulted, but only 48% of them get access to prime credit. If their AI can bridge the gap and identify creditworthy individuals who fall through the FICO cracks but will reliably repay their loans, that represents a large population of people who can be monetized by the lending industry.

Upstart.com

Upstart does not originate the loans themselves, and therefore does not take on the credit risk. They have partner banks who originate the loans and take on that risk. Upstart essentially gets a referral fee for the candidates they approve. This not only removes risk from Upstart's plate but also allows them to focus on their software product without having to navigate lending regulations or finding capital to fund the loans.

The Performance

Not surprisingly, using significantly more data allows the AI to identify credit worth individuals better than FICO. If you look at bank approval rates compared to Upstart customers at the same approval rate, Upstart has 75% fewer defaults. Conversely, at a given loss rate, Upstart can approve 173% more applicants.

Upstart.com

Upstart has also worked hard with their partner banks to make the process fast. Most of the time approval is instant, without additional supporting documents required. According to their commercial materials, 99% of loans are funded one business day after signing. This is a vast improvement over most lending companies.

Long-term Opportunity

UPST is a very fast-growing company that has only scratched the surface of their TAM. They cut their teeth in the personal loan industry and are currently scaling their auto loan product with plans to move into mortgages and small business loans. Unsecured personal loans represent the highest margin and highest risk consumer loans available, and high performance in this segment has resulted in rapid profitability for the company. They can utilize the lessons learned there to conquer the other larger TAM but lower margin lending segments.

Upstart's TAM (Upstart.com)

Risks

Algorithm Performance in High Rate Environment or Economic Slowdown

The main risk for Upstart is that they have yet to experience an environment with rising interest rates. Their value proposition relies on their models being able to predict default rates better than conventional methods. This incentivizes banks to use their services because the referral fee they pay to Upstart is more than worth it to decrease the default risk of the loans they service. A rising rate environment will be a stress test of the AI model that Upstart has yet to experience.

Default rates will almost assuredly increase, especially if there is an economic slowdown in the next few years. However, just because default rates go from 1% to 1.5% or even to 2% (all made up numbers), does not necessarily mean that Upstart's AI advantage was only due to the low rate environment that the country has enjoyed recently. What is often misunderstood is that the absolute default rate is not what is important here, it is the difference between their default rate and the average default rate from other approval methods that will determine if their competitive advantage is robust. If the Upstart customers go from a default rate of 1% to 1.5%, but at the same time the FICO score customers go from 3% to 4.5%, that is actually a win for Upstart. It would verify that no matter what the environment, Upstart referrals are worth paying for, because they default less often than other customers.

Declining Personal Loan Demand with Economic Slowdown

Personal loan originations are Upstart's bread and butter. While historical data is limited, what we do have shows that people tend to tighten up their purse strings and take on less debt as the economy slows.

Wall Street Journal and TransUnion via lendingtree

The Great Recession from 2007-2009 led to personal loan balances decreasing from 2007 until 2011. They did not reach the 2007 peak again until 2015. Similarly, 2020 was a slower year than 2019 because of the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. If a recession occurs in the next few years, a similar trend would most likely occur.

However, any drop in personal loan demand can be made up for by increases in other loan types. While auto loans and mortgage loans also typically pull back during austere times, the size of the addressable market is so much larger that it can provide growth for years to come. A way to overcome the risk of slowed demand is optionality into other types of loans, which is exactly what Upstart has planned.

New York Fed Consumer Credit Panel/Equifas, National Bureau of Economic Research

Reasons Upstart is a Buy

Profitability

Unlike many other fintechs who have recently come public, Upstart is already profitable and has seen a steady rise in revenues, profits, and margins ever since their IPO in December of 2020. Additionally, they are growing revenues at a huge rate. While the 261% growth rate from 2020 to 2021 was helped by a poor 2020 for personal loans making for an unfair comparison, analysts predict 65% revenue growth in 2022 and 37% for 2023, so this growth story still has legs for the next few years.

Revenue, Income, and Margins of Upstart's business (Author)

Valuation

Upstart also compares very favorably compared to virtually every fintech company when you look at valuations. This is true for companies that have had their IPOs in the last couple of years, like SoFi (SOFI), Robinhood (HOOD), and Affirm (AFRM), as well as established fintechs like PayPal (PYPL), LendingClub (LC), and Square (now known as Block) (SQ).

UPST SOFI HOOD AFRM SQ PYPL LC 2021 Rev Growth 261% 63% 89% 71% 86% 18% 230% 2022 Proj. Rev. Growth 65% 45% -5% 52% 6% 12% 48% Price/Sales 7.67 3.41 4.29 7.06 2.75 4.15 1.47 Price/Earnings 58.46 -7.93 -2.59 -9.15 320.79 30.17 15.37 Price/Book (Current) 8.67 1.2 1.27 3.48 15.04 5.16 1.81 IPO Year 2020 2021 2021 2021 2015 2015 2014

Source: Seeking Alpha

You can see that Upstart is at the top when it comes to growth and the only one to come public in the recent past who has a positive P/E ratio. While the trailing-twelve month P/S and P/B are on the high end, they are not exorbitant at all. In fact, because of the accelerated 2022 growth compared to all the other companies, the forward P/S ratios look good. This is a young company at the beginning of its growth curve that nevertheless trades at P/S multiples that are similar to unprofitable companies of the same age and P/E ratios that are in the ballpark of profitable companies that have been public for 7 years compared to Upstart who has only been public for a year and a half.

Buyback Program

In the 4Q21 earnings report, Upstart announced a share repurchase program. They earmarked up to $400M for repurchasing shares of their own stock. As the company buys back shares from the public, those shares are retired and shareholders are enriched by the lower number of shares outstanding. At a current market cap below $8B, $400M worth of shares is 5% of the company. A 5% return in retired shares on top of already stellar growth and profitability is icing on the cake.

Salesforce Partnership

Just this week, they announced:

Upstart AI Lending for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange. Aimed to bring AI-enabled lending to the financial services industry, this integration can help financial institutions modernize lending, stay competitive, and provide better customer service to clients.

This is a huge partnership, as now any bank or credit union that uses Salesforce CRM can offer instantaneous credit decisions to their customers. This technology can be applied in a branch, through a call to customer service, on their app, or even through a link from a QR code. This should be an incredible selling point to expand their banking partnerships.

Upstart.com

Earnings Outlook

Upstart reports earnings after market close on Monday, May 9. In the time they have been public, they have reported earnings 4 times. They have beat their EPS projections every time, by 310%, 47%, 149%, 80%, and 75% in 4Q20, 1Q21, 2Q21, 3Q21, and 4Q21, respectively. They have also always beat on revenue, by 18%, 5%, 23%, 6%, and 16% for those same quarters. Their consensus estimates for 1Q21 assume identical EPS to 4Q21 (0.51) and a slight contraction in revenue ($300M expected compared to their 4Q21 revenue of $305M). Given that the lowest QoQ growth so far has been 17.5%, I have a hard time believing that they won't beat yet again.

Using LendingClub earnings to glimpse into the crystal ball

What's more, the bulk of their revenue still comes from personal loans, with auto loans starting to supplement those sales. LendingClub is another fintech whose biggest revenue source is personal loans. Analyst expectations for LendingClub were almost flat for EPS (0.27 expected vs 0.26 reported in 4Q21) and flat for revenue ($246M expected and $246 reported in 4Q21).

LendingClub reported earnings on April 27 and beat on both revenue and EPS, and raised their full-year guidance, boosting the stock over 20% overnight before settling for an 18% gain by the end of trading on April 28. LendingClub has always provided a good litmus test for how Upstart originations will perform. When LendingClub originations increase, Upstart has always followed suit. This held true until last quarter when Upstart diverged in the positive direction from LendingClub. LendingClub's unexpected growth bodes very well for Upstart.

Comparison of Upstart and LendingClub Originations over time (Author)

The LC earnings call provided insights that suggest unexpected tailwinds in personal loan originations. Here is what their CEO, Scott Sanborn, had to say:

We were, I guess, first earning cut on the bigger macro side and big driver that came for us is obviously credit card balances. That's the primary use case that we target. […] [R]evolving balances, as you have probably seen, have been growing last couple of quarters at a pretty fast clip and unsecured balances are back at pre-pandemic levels, so overall that's pretty constructive for loan demand for unsecured credit.

The primary driver for the growth in LendingClub's personal loans is that people are looking to refinance their credit card debt. Credit card revolving balances have been low as people cut spending and used their stimulus checks to pay their credit cards. In a rising rate environment, the variable rates on those cards are increasing at the same time that balances have returned to pre-pandemic levels. That drives personal loan demand and customers try to move out of their higher variable rate card interest into a lower fixed rate personal loan. That is great news for Upstart's first quarter.

Sanborn continued to elaborate further:

And in terms of the outlook, I guess, I tried to lay it out in the prepared remarks, [there was] a lot of momentum in Q1. We typically see Q1 actually shrink be down 4% or 5% versus Q4 and it actually came up. So that's part of it now. And we do see that momentum continuing into the second quarter. I think and that's really reflected in our guide.

So not only did they experience growth in the first quarter when they usually see demand shrink, but that momentum has continued during the first month of 2Q. That is good news not only for 1Q results, but it also means that Upstart may raise guidance in a similar manner to how LendingClub raised guidance.

Conclusion

Upstart is a lending disruptor with a product that helps banks by expanding the pool of consumers they can lend to while simultaneously decreasing their default rate. It expands credit to people who are otherwise shut out by antiquated FICO lending practices and does it with an AI model that is less prone to bias than conventional lending practices.

Their growth is rapidly outpacing their fintech peers and they are already profitable and have initiated a share buyback program. Additionally, LendingClub's recent earnings report indicates that analysts may have misread the market for personal loans, which are Upstart's core product. There are a lot of reasons in the short and long term to be bullish on Upstart, and I am rating it a strong buy.