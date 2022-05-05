metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

On the surface, the Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) has a lot to offer: an ultra-low 11.90x forward P/E ratio, estimated revenue and EPS growth rates of 7.71% and 18.11%, and of course, a deep-value theme in an environment where value is favored. However, there's a difficult-to-measure risk involved with investing in just a few key sectors, and SPVU is the most concentrated large-cap value ETF on the market today. In this article, I will show why risk-tolerant investors are OK to take a small satellite position in SPVU but by no means should it replace more diversified funds like VTV or MGV. Expect it to do well should the Fed succeed in executing a soft landing, but otherwise, this is one value ETF that will probably underperform in the next recession.

ETF Overview

SPVU tracks the S&P 500 Enhanced Value Index, selecting 100 S&P 500 stocks based on their value scores. Value scores are based on three ratios: book value-to-price, trailing earnings-to-price and trailing sales-to-price. Buffer rules give preference to current constituents ranked in the top 120 by value score, and the Index is reconstituted effective the third Friday of June and December. In my view, trailing ratios are inadequate, especially during volatile periods since the pandemic. Also, applying the same screens to all sectors is a weakness. Companies in the Financials sector often have low price-earnings ratios, but there are undoubtedly still some good value plays left in the Technology sector.

Sector exposures are below courtesy of Morningstar. Financials account for 38% of the ETF, followed by Healthcare at 19%. Whether stocks in these sectors represent "enhanced value" remains to be seen, given the uncertainties of a recession. Still, at minimum, SPVU is a pretty cheap and efficient way to gain access to low P/E stocks in these sectors. Nevertheless, it's too concentrated and shouldn't be considered a core holding in your value portfolio. The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV), the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV), and the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) are more diversified choices.

Morningstar

The top ten holdings are below, accounting for 37.57%. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) is the top holding, followed by CVS Health (CVS) and Cigna (CI).

Invesco

Performance Analysis

Since its inception in October 2015, SPVU's returns were close to VTV, MGV, and SPLV but done so with considerably more risk. As a result, risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe and Sortino Ratios) were much worse. The Q1 2020 drawdown of 38.05% is eye-opening since that's not how you would expect an enhanced value fund to operate. Today's portfolio is no different: SPVU's five-year portfolio beta is currently 1.13, which I'll discuss later.

Portfolio Visualizer

S&P Global Indices provides backtested data which paints a slightly better picture. Against SPLV and excluding fees, ten-year annualized returns were 12.53% compared to 11.46%. Still, high volatility persists. I've calculated the ten-year annualized standard deviation to be 18.38%.

S&P Global Indices

Finally, I'd like to provide this comprehensive table of large-cap value ETFs with at least a five-year history. I've bolded SPVU, showing its five-year total return of 54.72%. In fairness, underperformance during a mostly bullish period is typical for any deep or enhanced value ETF, but the annualized return-to-risk ratio of 0.40 is the second-lowest and only above the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV). I keep coming back to this, but these deep-value funds are volatile products. Timing is everything, and that's not a great feature for a core holding.

The Sunday Investor

Fundamental Analysis

Primary Cause For High Volatility Portfolio

A key reason for SPVU's high volatility is its high concentration. Portfolio theory states you can reduce risk without sacrificing returns by adding lowly correlated assets, but that's not going to happen much if assets from the same sector or industry are chosen instead. I checked industry-level concentrations for all the large-cap value ETFs listed above and found that SPVU has the highest concentration of assets in its top 20 industries: 82.11%. Next was the Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio ETF (PWV) at 77.34%, while more diversified options like MGV, VTV, and SPYV have concentration levels of 70.09%, 59.91%, and 55.17%. Here's a snapshot of SPVU's fundamentals by industry compared to SPYV, which tracks the S&P 500 Value Index.

The Sunday Investor

On a positive note, this analysis confirms the low valuation, and it's nice to see a low 11.90 price-earnings ratio on a forward basis. However, I want to highlight a disparity between estimated revenue and EPS growth. Compared with SPYV, SPVU has better EPS growth (18.11% vs. 15.74%), but weaker revenue growth (7.71% vs. 10.24%), and the key driver is SPVU's high allocation to diversified bank stocks, which have a weighted-average EPS growth rate of 31.39%. They also drive up the fund's volatility due to their 1.39 five-year beta. To illustrate the additional risk, here's a closer look at how these three large banks (BAC, WFC, C) performed through recessions.

Portfolio Visualizer

These banks suffered the most during these five periods of market stress, except in the Dotcom Crash, which mainly affected speculative tech stocks. On average, they underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 14.11%. They also took a significant time to recover, as indicated in this drawdown chart:

Portfolio Visualizer

Some of the more notable recovery times are highlighted below. Bank of America (BAC) lost 24.60% from November to April, Citigroup (C) remains underwater since the Great Financial Crisis, and Wells Fargo lost 63.87% from February 2018 to October 2020.

Chart: The Sunday Investor; Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Bank of America, Wells Fargo (WFC), and Citigroup are down 16.13%, 7.54%, and 15.51% in 2022. I'm highlighting the drawdowns to illustrate how minor this year's losses are historically and to caution against deep-value investing in the Financials sector when recession risks exist. Using the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) as a proxy, it's clear that the time to overweight these stocks is after a substantial correction like in 2020, not before. No matter your time horizon, XLF experiences higher highs and lower lows than SPY, so it's a sector you need to be very careful with. A 38% allocation is far too aggressive.

Portfolio Visualizer

Of course, the million-dollar question is whether the Fed will succeed in executing a soft landing. That is one where inflation is controlled by raising interest rates but a recession is avoided. The Fed's track record isn't strong, though one could argue they would have succeeded in 2020 had it not been for the pandemic.

Historically, when the yield curve inverts as it did in April, recessions follow, though the timing varies and falls typically in the 6-18 months range. Personally, I think the Fed's interest rate increases have come too late, and the best we can hope for is a brief recession. Still, that means more downside.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Investment Recommendation

I do not recommend highly volatile portfolios given the likelihood of a recession, even those in the value category like SPVU. Its Index applies three simple valuation ratios to select constituents but, unfortunately, does not consider relative value within a sector nor the additional risks inherent in creating such a concentrated portfolio. It should not be considered a replacement for well-diversified large-cap value ETFs like VTV.

My position on whether SPVU might make a good short-term holding is mixed. On the one hand, it scores very well in valuation and growth. On the other hand, much of that growth is dependent on higher interest rates that won't spur a recession. In addition, since recessions rarely occur immediately following an inversion of the yield curve, there's every chance SPVU will perform well. I'm just not comfortable with the added risk and poor long-term history, so therefore, I'm limiting my rating to a hold. Thank you for reading, and I look forward to your comments below.