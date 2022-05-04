Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

I have been bullish on Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) for the last couple of years. Ever since my first investment in UBER stock, the company has executed well in terms of revenue growth, but Uber is yet to turn profitable, which is beginning to be a concern given that the company has been around for well over a decade. The company reported first-quarter earnings just a short while ago, but in this article, I'm not going to dive into those numbers as I am going to focus on a much bigger issue - the adjusted EBITDA problem faced by the company. If you have been closely following Uber, you would already know that the company initially planned to be "profitable" by the end of 2020, and by profits, the company meant positive adjusted EBITDA. Uber's perspective on profits seems to be radically different from what investors are accustomed to, which begs the question of whether Uber could ever turn out to be GAAP profitable. After monitoring the progress of Uber ever since its IPO, I feel it's reasonable to claim that this doubt is one of the biggest obstacles Uber stock is facing today.

The case for and against adjusted EBITDA

The use of adjusted EBITDA is very common among Silicon Valley firms. EBITDA, in my opinion, can be a useful measure to determine a company's ability to generate operating cash, and EBITDA also makes comparisons among different types of companies possible. To calculate EBITDA, one needs to add back non-cash expenses to the reported net income such as depreciation and amortization, and also add back interest expenses and taxes to eliminate non-cash, non-operating expenses reported on the income statement. It is not uncommon for even mature companies to report EBITDA to help investors gauge a measure of the operating profitability of the company.

This brings us to adjusted EBITDA - a further modified measure used by some companies.

Despite the many benefits offered by non-GAAP measures, there is a massive downside to using them as well - these measures are not standardized, meaning the company management has the final say about which expenses to exclude from their calculation of adjusted EBITDA. The obvious downside risk is when analyzing companies using adjusted EBITDA, investors have to dive deep into the financial statements to understand which expenses were added back to the reported net income to arrive at adjusted EBITDA. There should be a rationale for adding back expenses, but due to the unstandardized nature of these non-GAAP metrics, it is possible for a company to play with numbers to paint an optimistic picture. I am not accusing any company of doing that but I wanted to highlight that this is possible.

The adjusted EBITDA of Uber

With an understanding of how adjusted EBITDA works, let us now look at what Uber reports as adjusted EBITDA. For the first quarter of 2022, the company reported $168 million in adjusted EBITDA on the back of a net loss of $5.9 billion. According to company filings, the below items were excluded from the reported net income to calculate adjusted EBITDA.

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes. Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, net of tax. Provision for (benefit from) income taxes. Income (loss) from equity method investments. Interest expense. Other income (expense). Depreciation and amortization. Stock-based compensation expense. Certain legal, tax, and regulatory reserve changes and settlements. Goodwill and asset impairments/loss on sale of assets. Acquisition, financing, and divestitures-related expenses. Restructuring and related charges. Other items not indicative of ongoing operating performance, including COVID-19 response initiatives related payments for financial assistance to drivers personally impacted by COVID-19, the cost of personal protective equipment distributed to drivers, driver reimbursement for their cost of purchasing personal protective equipment, the costs related to free rides and food deliveries to healthcare workers, seniors, and others in need as well as charitable donations.

Uber Q1 adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

Company filings

If you ask me, that's a lot of exclusions from net income! I can certainly understand the need to adjust for depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and taxes. Many analysts argue that stock-based compensation should be excluded from net income to rightfully arrive at EBITDA primarily because stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense. This, however, is arguable. Categorizing a one-off event where employees were granted stock through options as a non-cash item that is non-recurring in nature may be fine, but what about companies that consistently use stock-based compensation as part of remuneration to employees? I do not believe there is one correct answer to this question, but here's what Warren Buffett wrote in his 1992 shareholder letter on this matter.

It seems to me that the realities of stock options can be summarized quite simply: If options aren't a form of compensation, what are they? If compensation isn't an expense, what is it? And, if expenses shouldn't go into the calculation of earnings, where in the world should they go?

Uber excludes acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges from adjusted EBITDA as well, which is another tricky decision.

The focus on non-GAAP measures may be pushing investors away

Let's get one thing straight - investors love profits. Why shouldn't we, really? After all, we are investing in companies that we believe would go on to earn handsome profits in the long run. Higher profits will almost always lead to higher stock prices as well. I still believe Uber is moving in the right direction to enjoy long-lasting competitive advantages but the company's focus on adjusted EBITDA might be hurting the company's market value today.

When it comes to investing in unprofitable yet fast-growing companies, investors often create a timeline to predict when the company would turn profitable. When it comes to Uber, some investors that I talk to are not even sure whether the company is already profitable or not because of its reference to "achieving adjusted EBITDA profitability". Let's look at a recent example. In the fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said:

Despite COVID and all of its unpredictability, we now have reported our second adjusted EBITDA profitable quarter, and we expect to generate significant and improved profitability in 2022.

I myself had to read the statement twice to determine whether I should expect higher adjusted EBITDA numbers this year or whether the company is actually planning to become profitable in 2022. In the same earnings call, the company mentioned "EBITDA" 17 times, and profitability or profits 21 times, and each one of those references could be traced back to adjusted EBITDA - not positive net income.

I am sure the company knows what is best for its shareholders, but as a shareholder myself, I am finding it difficult to understand the long-term path toward achieving GAAP earnings, which is what matters in the long run for shareholders. I still believe Uber will be profitable in the future, and in my initial earnings model, I expected the company to achieve profitability by 2024. In my opinion, it would do a world of good (at least for me) if the company came out and discussed its strategic plan to achieve GAAP profitability - not just positive adjusted EBITDA.

Takeaway

My investment thesis for Uber is centered around its ability to dominate the global ridesharing industry in the long run while scaling sufficiently to generate profits from the Eats segment. The ad business of the company is taking off as well, which does not come as a surprise given that the company has access to the user data of millions of consumers covering all parts of the globe. I believe my investment thesis is still very much intact, which is why I am comfortable holding Uber shares for the long run. That being said, I am not fond of the company's focus on adjusted EBITDA as I believe this non-GAAP measure steals the thunder from GAAP earnings (or the lack of it).