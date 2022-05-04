BlackJack3D/E+ via Getty Images

Last September, I wrote a Seeking Alpha article noting the sell-off in Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was irrational and presented investors with an excellent total-returns opportunity (see Westlake Chemical Is A Screaming Value). The stock is up 59% since then (see chart below) and now that the $2.15 billion Boral acquisition - the announcement of which arguably was the trigger for the selloff in the shares - is in the rearview mirror, today I will take a fresh look at Westlake to determine if investors should take profits or hold onto shares for further gains.

Investment Thesis

As reported in my previous article on Westlake, the 15% sell-off in the aftermath of the announcement to acquire Boral's North American Home Products division for $2.15 billion was an overreaction and irrational. That's because it was an excellent and symbiotic combination and WLK was in a strong financial position to easily digest the transaction - using $1 billion in cash and financing the rest with relatively low-cost debt in comparison with the strong margins of the assets obtained.

The deal was closed in October 2021 and effectively doubled WLK's presence in the North American building products segment - siding, trim, shutters, premium roofing, windows and decorative stone.

So, now that the company has had a full-quarter to digest these assets, let's take a look at the most recent earnings report and see how the company is performing.

Earnings

Yesterday (May 3rd), Westlake announced a record Q1 FY22 EPS report. Highlights included:

GAAP EPS of $5.83/share was a whopping $1.14 beat while top-line revenue beat by $700 million.

Record quarterly revenue of $4.1 billion was up 77% yoy.

Record quarterly net income of $756 million was up 212% yoy.

EBITDA margin of 32% was up 9 percentage points yoy.

Westlake President and CEO, Albert Chao, commented on the results:

The record results this quarter are driven by the groundwork Westlake has laid and the recent acquisitions that build on this solid foundation. The addition of our epoxy business to our PEM segment with its leading market position continues our drive toward a more differentiated and specialized product offering ... We continued to see robust residential construction and remodeling activity drive demand for PVC resin, as well as for products in our Housing and Infrastructure Products segment. The growth in the U.S. economy and the diminishing impact of COVID-19 continue to spur consumer and industrial demand with improvements in manufacturing and packaging benefiting caustic soda and polyethylene usage.

Both of WLK's operating segments - Housing & Infrastructure ("HIP") and Performance & Essential Materials ("PEM") - performed very well in terms of yoy revenue and margin growth. The PEM segment is WLK's largest segment (82% of total Q1 margin) and it had a fantastic Q1 driven by strong demand for PVC and polyethylene, the recent epoxy acquisition, and strong caustic soda pricing:

PEM segment ASPs were up a remarkable 43.8% yoy.

Note that Westlake closed the $1.2 billion all-cash deal to buy Hexion's global epoxy business on February 1st. That being the case, the Q1 quarter ended March 31 only included two months of Hexion contributions. Hexion is a leading global supplier of coatings and composites used in wind turbine blades, automotive structural components, lightweight aerospace components and is an excellent addition to Westlake's chemical materials portfolio.

Quarterly net CFO was $700 million while capex during Q1 was $263 million. At quarter end, cash & cash equivalents were $1.1 billion while total debt was $5.2 billion. Westlake plans to redeem $250 million of debt on May 14, and I suspect WLK's strong cash flow will enable more debt reduction in the 2H of this year.

Shareholder Returns

Along with the stellar Q1 EPS report, Westlake announced a 58.6% boost to the quarterly dividend to $0.4714/share. The dividend will be payable on May 26 for shareholders of record on May 12 (ex-div May 11).

Westlake currently trades at a forward P/E of only 7.1x. Despite the big increase in the dividend, the strong share price appreciation means the yield is only 1.4%. That said, WLK isn't as much of an income play as it is about dividend growth potential and total returns (i.e., continued stock price appreciation).

Risks

All of the current macro uncertainty can impact Westlake - these include continuing Covid-19 impacted shutdowns and supply-chain disruptions, high inflation, a rising interest rate environment, higher oil and gas prices, and the massive geopolitical uncertainty as a result of Putin's horrific war-of-choice in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions placed on Russia by the United States and its Democratic NATO allies in Europe and throughout Asia.

Specifically, higher domestic natural gas prices (see graphic below) generally mean higher feedstock costs for chemical makers like Westlake while higher interest rates could slow down the housing market.

However, note that US natural gas prices are still far lower than the rest-of-world and provide WLK a competitive advantage with respect to the chemicals export market.

Westlake has recently made four meaningful acquisitions for a total of ~$3.8 billion. Although the company used cash for much of the deal financing, long-term debt has risen by ~$1.5 billion as compared to year-end 2020. While current strong cash flow obviously gives the company excellent financial flexibility going forward (as the recent dividend increase clearly signals), given the massive macro uncertainty mentioned earlier it would be prudent for Westlake to pull-forward its debt reduction plans given current strong pricing and the resulting free-cash-flow.

Summary & Conclusion

Westlake's M&A strategy has been a great success. The company has closed two big deals since October of last year and the result was a record Q1 earnings report and a big boost in the dividend. With a current forward P/E of only 7.1x the shares still look relatively attractive despite the stock's run-up since my Seeking Alpha article last September. However, I am nervous about all the macro environment risks and wonder if it is wise to buy more shares now in the face of rising interest rates, a rising domestic nat gas price, and the potential that the domestic housing market could slow significantly over the coming year. That is, chemical margins could be near the peak of the current up-cycle. That being the case, I rate Westlake a HOLD. That said, with the stock up another $3.87 today on the back of the excellent earnings report, I couldn't blame an investor for taking profits on, say, 25% of his or her's position.

