The Quarter

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) reported another exceptional quarter today (May 4). Unsurprisingly, the bulk of the gains was driven by E&P Norway, which benefitted from high Brent Oil prices and high European natural gas prices.

Earnings of about $5.1 billion accompanied a free cash flow of $12.7 billion. The main delta between the two was cash taxes coming in significantly lower than book taxes. The company also had a non-cash charge for the difference that's reflected on the balance sheet in the growth of current taxes payable, which now equal $21 billion. Those taxes will have to be paid at some point in the not too distant future, so one does have to temper excitement about that headline $12.7 billion number. The company paid $4 billion in taxes in Q1 related to 2021 and has communicated that it will pay $8 billion in Q2 related to 2021 profits.

These numbers are all significantly better than expectations and improve upon Q4's previous historically strong cash flows. Moreover, Brent Oil, of which Equinor produces about 1.1 million barrels/day is higher now and has averaged higher so far in Q2 than Q4 2021 and Q1 this year and European natural gas prices are trading close to Q1's average without a super spike yet in prices.

However, if the European Union embargos Russian oil and gas or the Russians cut off oil and gas in retaliation for sanctions, there is an upside to these prices. Even without an embargo from either side, Europe is moving toward independence from Russian energy. That impetus can provide support prices for both oil and natural gas. Inventories are providing further support. European natural gas inventories are still significantly below both capacity and their five-year average.

Frankly, I see nothing short of a bloodless coup against Putin followed by a full and unconditional Russian withdrawal from Ukraine disrupting the current dynamic in European energy prices, from which Equinor disproportionately benefits more than any other energy company in the world. I also covered Equinor's particular strategic positioning in my last write-up of the company.

Increased Buyback

The company is certainly confident in its cash generation potential. Management added $1.33 billion in buybacks this quarter on top of the $5 billion it committed to earlier. It expects to finish the incremental piece by July. Given the prodigious cash production that is virtually certain for Q2, $43 billion of cash balances and only around $30 billion of debt, the company clearly could afford to buy back more stock even with the current tax liabilities. One has to remember, however, that the Norwegian government owns about 67% of the stock, and therefore, this company is run incredibly conservatively.

Conclusion

This company is poised to easily exceed 2021's $25 billion of free cash flow. Even with the stock's run up, the profits have more than followed. I have focused on the Norwegian E&P businesses as their current profitability so dwarfs the other businesses. However, it is important to note that the company is beginning a carbon capture business that will be able to sequester upwards of 40% of Norway's carbon emissions and its wind power business is coming online fast. In my opinion, given the company is trading at around 5x earnings and a ~20% free cash flow yield, one is getting those other businesses for free.