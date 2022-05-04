huettenhoelscher/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) used to be one of the companies active in aerospace of which I was a big fan. For some time, this industry material company performed as expected, but some cracks started showing, and those were only further amplified by the pandemic. I believe that, while Hexcel has the products for the future as we look into reducing carbon footprints which can be done by using light-weight materials that Hexcel produces, the market that Hexcel focuses on has a long recovery trajectory ahead. Even with high demand for commercial aircraft returning, the company has not been able to live up to my expectations. In this report, I will have a look at the first quarter results of Hexcel and show that, for the patient investor, there are opportunities.

Earnings recovery is strong

Hexcel saw its first quarter revenues tick up by 27% to $391 million and earnings per share improve from -$0.10 to $0.22 on constant currency. So, it is clear that there is some positive momentum for Hexcel's business. Hexcel provides its earnings overview in 3 segments, namely, commercial aerospace, space & defense, and industrial. So, it is interesting to zoom in on those segments to assess what the pressures are and where there are opportunities.

Hexcel Commercial Aerospace results (Hexcel )

Commercial Aerospace showed LTM revenues of $740 million, which is an increase of 10% from 2020 but still down 10% from 2020 and still down 54% from the levels seen in 2019. That does provide some opportunities for Hexcel. The practice of using twelve-month trailing figures masks the year-over-year improvement somewhat, as Hexcel saw its quarterly sales for commercial aerospace increase by nearly 50%. I think that shows there is a lot of momentum for Hexcel in that segment.

Hexcel shipset values (Hexcel)

The big question for Hexcel really is how to get from the current $740 million in revenues to $1.6 billion. The Airbus A350 has the highest value per shipset, while the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 MAX offer significant scaling opportunities. Airbus will go from 5 aircraft per month to 6 aircraft per month on the Airbus A350 in 2023. That would provide a $54 million to $60 million increase in revenues. Going from 45 aircraft per month to 65 aircraft per month in mid-2023 offers an annualized revenue opportunity of $48 million to $120 million. Similarly, for the MAX returning to previous anticipated rates could unlock $60 million to $150 million while the Boeing 787 production rate increase could unlock $36 million to $72 million. Those programs should really be driving the revenues.

Adding it all up, we get to $198 million to $400 million. This would put the revenues at $1.14 billion. So, more is required to get to the levels seen in 2019. Our estimate on the Boeing 737 MAX might be somewhat conservative, as it uses a rate of 31 aircraft per month, which was reached just recently. So, that could be another $30 million to $60 million, $20 million to $48 million for the Airbus A220. This brings us to $1.25 billion.

Many of the timelines for production rate increases are unknown, mostly these are the Boeing programs. I expect these production rate increases to materialize in the coming three years, so there is a long runway ahead for commercial aircraft programs to start producing at higher rates. For Hexcel it seems that significantly higher rates in wide body and single aisle production are required to get back to the revenue levels seen in 2019. There also are opportunities such as eVTOL (electric vertical take off and landing) products and business jets where more composites are used nowadays, but, overall, if you are looking for revenues to snap back, you will need to be patient for years.

Hexcel Space & Defense results (Hexcel )

Space & Defense revenues mostly show the stability of the business. Prior to 2020, Hexcel significantly increased its revenues, and through the pandemic revenues they remained at those levels. Similarly to commercial aerospace, the way or reporting does not capture the strong improvement in year-over-year numbers. Space & Defense booked sales of $118.2 million, which is an increase of 12% compared to the same quarter last year and 7% on constant currency.

While there have been some supply chain challenges for the F-35 and production might not reach peak levels, for Hexcel the F-35 is still a program with a lot of potential. Big sustained bumps in revenues should be coming from the CH-53K and Future Vertical Lift. As can be seen, Defense has been a growth segment for Hexcel, but also provided stability when needed. Given the current geopolitical climate and future growth platforms, there seems to be further room for Hexcel to grow its sales in this segment.

Hexcel Industrial results (Hexcel)

Whereas Space & Defense stabilized at high revenue levels, Industrial is stabilizing at lower revenue levels. That is driven by Hexcel losing much of its supply work for Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY), a producer of wind turbines. That is revenue we do not expect to return, and currently we are seeing that there is pressure on wind energy revenues as production of wind turbines has become more costly. Revenues did increase 9% year-over-year, but overall the industrial segment is not really showing us any way to increase revenues in a meaningful way that would put it back at the levels seen in 2019.

HXL 2022 Guidance

Hexcel outlook for 2022 (Hexcel)

For 2022, solid growth is expected, with revenues of $1.5 billion to $1.63 billion. Growth for commercial aerospace will be strongest with revenues expected to grow between 11.5% and 21.5%. For Space & Defense, stability seems to be what is being guided for, with revenue up 2% at the lower side but strong growth at the higher side of the revenue guidance. For industrial, the lower side of the guidance means flat revenues while the higher side suggests 9% growth.

Conclusion

Hexcel does provide some growth opportunities, particularly in commercial aerospace and to some extent in space and defense. Industrials is not an undesired segment, but for that segment I don't quite see a road back to previous revenue levels. Hexcel has the knowledge and products to service various end-markets that are increasingly adopting composites due to their weight savings.

However, if we look at the current timelines for commercial aircraft programs and geopolitical uncertainty, then we see that Hexcel is only a buy for the patient investor that is willing to wait years for commercial aerospace to return to previous revenue levels. Hexcel's 0.93% dividend is not something that would persuade me to invest and collect the dividend as the end-markets recover. However, the prospects of share buybacks and higher cost efficiency achieved through the cost-reduction effort during the pandemic provide some reasons to buy for the very patient investor who doesn't know where to put his money elsewhere.