kynny/iStock via Getty Images

The latest earnings report from United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) could not have come sooner. The stock hit a 52-week low the day before the Q1 report was scheduled to be released, bringing YTD losses to 36% at that point. However, the Q1 report showed that while a number of headwinds may be gathering strength, UMC has yet to feel the impact in a significant way as the company is arguably doing better than it ever has. Why will be covered next.

Business is as good as it's ever been for UMC

The quarterly results have been getting better for UMC in the last couple of years and Q1 FY2022 was no different in that regard. Q1 revenue increased by 34.7% YoY to NTD63,423M, which is equivalent to $2,216M using an exchange rate of 1:28.62. EPS increased by 89.4% YoY to NTD1.61, which translates to $0.281 per ADS. Gross margin and operating margin continued to improve, both QoQ and YoY. The table below shows the numbers for Q1 FY2022.

Note that net income came close to doubling YoY in Q1 FY2022, but that's not as good as the tripling in operating income. The reason for this has to do with changes in non-operating income. Non-operating income was NTD1,314M in Q1 FY2022, more than NTD558M in Q4 FY2021, but less than NTD3,361M in Q1 FY2021. A net investment loss is mostly to blame here, partially offset by a gain in foreign exchange. If Q1 FY2021 EPS had not gotten a lift from non-operating income, the YoY gains would have been better in Q1 FY2022.

(Unit: NTD) Q1 FY2022 Q4 FY2021 Q1 FY2021 QoQ YoY Revenue 63,423M 59,100M 47,097M 7.3% 34.7% Gross margin 43.4% 39.1% 19.0% 430bps 2440bps Operating margin 35.2% 29.8% 16.2% 540bps 1900bps Operating income 22,334M 17,616M 7,622M 26.8% 193.0% Net income 19,808M 15,949M 10,428M 24.2% 89.9% EPS 1.61 1.30 0.85 23.8% 89.4%

Source: UMC

The gains in the top and the bottom line are nothing to sneeze at, but what makes the numbers even more impressive is that it was accomplished without a corresponding increase in production output. In fact, UMC shipped fewer wafers in Q1 compared to Q4, but higher average blended pricing more than offset the drop in shipments.

Shipments declined by 33K sequentially to 2,513K 8-inch equivalent wafers and the utilization rate exceeded 100% once again. The last time utilization rate was not 100% or more was in Q4 FY2020. Installed capacity remained flat sequentially at 2,420K in Q1, but it's expected to increase to 2,528K in Q2 with Fab 12A P5 coming online.

The additional capacity and hence output should raise the numbers in Q2 as UMC will be in a position to meet additional demand that it was previously unable to do. Guidance calls for the number of wafers shipped, gross margins and average selling prices or ASP to go up. From the Q1 earnings call:

"Now let's move on to the second quarter 2022 guidance. Our wafer shipment will increase by 4% to 5%. ASP in U.S. dollar will increase by 3% to 4%. Gross profit margin will be approximately 45%. Capacity utilization rate will be at 100%."

A transcript of the Q1 FY2022 earnings call can be found here.

UMC reiterated its previous forecast that the foundry market will grow by about 20% in 2022. UMC also believes its own growth will be no worse than that of the industry, if not better.

Expansion at UMC is picking up pace

UMC has been unable to fully meet market demand due to capacity constraints for quite some time. Yet UMC was reluctant to expand like some of its peers as mentioned before in an earlier article. However, that has changed now that UMC has addressed some of its reservations. UMC is now in the midst of a major expansion with several new projects initiated. Besides the aforementioned Fab 12A P5, there is Fab 12A P6 that is scheduled to come online next year.

As if this wasn't enough, UMC announced a new project in Q1. Fab 12i P3 is scheduled to begin production in Singapore in late 2024, which is why UMC raised its FY2022 capex budget from $3B to $3.6B in Q1, which is twice what UMC spent in FY2021. Last but not least, UMC announced a new joint venture with DENSO Corporation short before the release of the Q1 report in which the two will cooperate in the production of power semiconductors.

There is still a lot of unfulfilled demand out there, so all this expansion bodes well for growth in the next few years. More importantly, all the new projects are reportedly fully covered by long-term agreements with customers, which include fixed commitments in terms of volume and pricing. This ensures the new fabs will be fully loaded once they start production, even if there is a downturn in demand in the semiconductor market.

Valuations and the balance sheet improve as well

The balance sheet was already in good shape, but the excellent quarterly results strengthened it even further. Cash and equivalents jumped from NTD132,622M at the start of Q1 to NTD172,170M at the end of the quarter, an increase of almost 30%. The stock is now valued at slightly less than two times book value.

UMC's enterprise value dropped to $16.7B, about $3.5B less than UMC's market cap of $20.25B, which means UMC trades at 4.3 times EBITDA on a trailing basis and 3.6 times EBITDA on a forward basis. UMC also trades at 6.9 times forward earnings with a trailing P/E of 8.9. Dividend yield is 3.64%, which is relatively high for a tech stock.

UMC Market cap $20.25B Enterprise value $16.71B Revenue ("ttm") $8,006.2M EBITDA $3,859.6M Trailing P/E 8.90 Forward P/E 6.89 PEG ratio 0.12 P/S 2.48 P/B 1.92 EV/sales 2.09 Trailing EV/EBITDA 4.33 Forward EV/EBITDA 3.64

Source: Seeking Alpha

There are some worrying signs for UMC

However, not all may be as well as it seems. The quarterly numbers don't show it and management appears to be confident in the outlook for the foundry industry, as well as UMC's own prospects for the rest of the year. But there are signs semiconductor demand may be in danger. For instance, according to one report, shipments of PCs shrank by 5.1% in the first quarter of 2022 after two years of double-digit growth. Sales of smartphones and TVs have also started to slow down, something that was acknowledged by TSMC (TSM), the world's biggest foundry.

There are a number of factors that have contributed to this development. A reversal in the stay-at-home or work-from-home effect, the withdrawal of global stimulus, a resurgence of COVID-19 in places like China, spiking inflation and rising geopolitical tensions have all led to consumers pulling back. If this continues, semiconductor demand is likely to weaken as end users dry up. UMC may not feel it right now, but that could change in the not-so-distant future.

Betting on UMC has not been a winning trade in 2022

UMC has released two quarterly reports in 2022 and they were arguably the best yet in recent years. Yet the stock has done poorly this year. The stock managed to hold on in the first couple of weeks of 2022, but it's been downhill ever since. The stock is now down 30% YTD. The chart below shows how long UMC has been a losing proposition in 2022.

Source: finviz.com

It's also worth mentioning that $7.50-8.50 is an area where the stock has found support in the past. The stock did so again last week when the stock bounced after it was in danger of falling below support. While this is a good sign, the stock is not out of the woods yet. Support seems to be holding, but that may not be the case on another attempt.

Investor takeaways

UMC is doing great business-wise. The latest numbers are consistent with this. Revenue grew by 34.7% and EPS grew by 89.4% YoY, even though growth was hampered by supply constraints. And as good as these numbers were, they are expected to get even better with more capacity available. Fab 12A P5 is starting production, which is why shipments are projected to increase by 4-5% and ASP by 3-4% in Q2.

However, the stock has lost almost a third of its value YTD, a sign the market is concerned about other issues. UMC is facing a number of headwinds coming in from different directions. Geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions often in combination with COVID-19, spiking inflation and monetary/fiscal tightening have all taken their toll on the stock. Stocks as a whole have struggled in 2022. Tech stocks in particular have lost favor this year. UMC is not alone in seeing its stock drop. Some tech stocks have been hit even worse.

In addition, while the earnings picture looks fine at the moment for UMC, there are worries that may not last. There are signs certain end uses of semiconductors have seen demand weaken. They have not weakened to the extent that they are having an impact on relevant companies like UMC, but the worry is that if weakness persist, UMC will inevitably start to feel the impact of less demand for semiconductors.

A previous article at the start of the year concluded that the stock was likely to struggle for several reasons, even though the company itself is doing very well. So far, that has turned out to be correct as the stock has lost over 30% of its value. While it's tempting to buy UMC with the latest numbers, valuations and the stock down big, I would refrain from doing so at this point due to the headwinds that are likely to cause problems for the stock. The stock is caught between tailwinds and headwinds and the latter is winning out judging by the losses the stock has suffered in 2022.

The stock is not down big for no reason. None of the issues that have caused problems for the stock have gone away. Inflation is not under control, which means consumer spending remains under pressure. Monetary tightening is only at the starting blocks and has ways to go, which does not bode well for stocks while this continues. While UMC's stock may bounce in the short term, especially with support close by, it's unlikely to do well under these conditions. It's worth holding on to the stock for the long run, but to be a buyer at this time is unlikely to be a prudent move.