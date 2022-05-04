shapecharge/E+ via Getty Images

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) used to be a leading European antibody drug conjugate development R&D company whose technology was used by major pharmas. I covered it nearly three years ago. The stock has not had a good run since then. There are three primary reasons for this; one, unsatisfactory market performance of its only approved drug Tafasitamab, branded Monjuvi; two, acquisition of Constellation Pharma; and three, a catalyst desert.

Tafasitamab is a humanized Fc-engineered CD19-directed monoclonal antibody targeting B cell malignancies. MorphoSys has a $2bn deal with Incyte for Tafasitamab since last year. Under the terms of the deal, Incyte and MorphoSys commercialize Tafasitamab in the U.S. with MOR leading strategy and booking all sales; profits and losses are shared equally. INCY owns exclusive commercialization rights ex-U.S., leading strategy and booking all sales and paying MOR royalties.

Monjuvi was approved in August 2020. It was added to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology for B-cell lymphomas, in combination with lenalidomide, as an option for the treatment of previously-treated adult patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low-grade lymphoma who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).

In June last year, MorphoSys began the process of acquiring Constellation Pharma for $1.7bn. I covered Constellation in January 2021; Constellation was developing CPI-0610 (pelabresib), a therapy for Myelofibrosis patients, with some strong midstage data at the time. Specifically, data showed that adding CPI-0610, a BET inhibitor, to Jakafi induced clinical activity in MF patients who were JAK inhibitor-naïve, -exposed, or -intolerant. In order to purchase Constellation, MorphoSys took a loan of $1.425bn from Royalty Pharma. The sale was completed by July 15, and at that time Seeking Alpha said that MorphoSys was trading at historic, all-time lows. That low price then was around $17. However, the acquisition has taken a heavy toll on the stock price. Today it is trading a little below $6.

A number of analyst downgrades accompanied this price movement. Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank downgraded MOR. Citi analyst Vineet Agarwal downgraded MorphoSys in September from Buy to Neutral. Agarwal considered Monjuvi's launch lackluster, and he saw few near-term catalysts to change investor sentiment. While the acquisition added a new pipeline, there was considerable capital expenditure involved, coupled with the fact that analysts thought pelabrasib sales guidance was overblown.

According to many analysts, the Constellation buyout was an overambitious disaster. As one analyst put it tritely:

It is worrying when a company once known for in-house development apparently has to resort to buying in late-stage development candidates - and perhaps more so when it raises the cash to do so by pawning the family silver.

Most of the "family silver" here is the total NPV royalty from psoriasis blockbuster tremfaya, which comes to $731mn, and all of which now goes to Royalty Pharma. A number of other, smaller and/or upcoming potential royalties also go to Royalty Pharma, but their values are small. According to the just-cited source, Royalty may have made a mistake; however, if Constellation's pipeline fails to live up to expectations, so has MorphoSys.

Moreover, MorphoSys suddenly, and in the middle of a successful operation, changed its entire business model. It took a hefty EUR 231mn chargeback for the Constellation transaction. This follows from the company's stopping its entire R&D activity in the US and moving everything back to Germany.

"Therefore, early pipeline projects cannot be realized anymore and the expected cash flows from these projects will not materialize accordingly," the company said in a regulatory submission. The company added:

Since the early pipeline was part of the goodwill resulting from the acquisition of Constellation, an impairment test was performed based on the latest cash flow projections.

All this means, basically, that after buying the entire company, MorphoSys has decided, midway, that they don't want the discovery work. This is an extreme loss of efficiency in the transaction.

The primary reason for buying Constellation was the BET inhibitor pelabresib. However, Sierra's January data for its own MF drug momelotinib has brought in fresh competition for MorphoSys. Sierra was recently acquired by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), making the competition even more robust.

It looks more and more likely that the market is right this time in valuing this misadventure. The market thinks pretty poorly of MorphoSys, and since they have catalysts 2-3 years down the line, the company has no way to prove the market wrong.

Financials

MOR today has a market cap of $735mn and a cash reserve of $1bn. For a company with an approved product to trade below cash is not a good sign. In the fourth quarter of 2021, R&D expenses were € 87.0 million, or $91mn, while G&A was € 32.5 million, or $34mn. At that rate, the company has cash for nearly 2.5 years. They also have funds available from their deal with Royalty Pharma (Development Funding Bonds up to US$ 350 million, and up to US$ 150 million in milestone payments).

Monjuvi recorded $79.1 million in sales for the company in 2021. Approximately 2,000 patients have been treated with Monjuvi in the U.S. since its launch. The company has ongoing trials in a number of other lymphoma indications.

Bottom Line

Despite its low price, MorphoSys is not a good investment right now. The deal, as they said, has been truly transformational. What we are not sure of is what MorphoSys has morphed into today. I will be very wary of investing here.