alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) is best known for its thermal solutions which often are found in cars (seats), providing comfort and wellness in car travel. This electronic heating creates interesting opportunities, as increased demand for luxury makes such heating solutions in greater demand, while the electrification of cars creates potential opportunities as well.

The Base Case

Early in 2021, the company posted its 2020 results which obviously included a huge impact from the pandemic. Full-year sales fell 6% to $913 million, led by the automotive business, which is responsible for the vast majority of sales, coming in at $870 million. After the company divested some industrial assets, the remaining revenues were generated from the medical segment, just a $43 million business that year, with sales seen down 16% following the hit taken from the pandemic.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $2.29 per share, down from a $2.68 per share number posted for the year 2019. GAAP earnings came in at $1.81 per share, or $60 million in absolute dollar terms. The $15 million gap from the adjusted earnings mostly stems from restructuring expenses as well as unrealized currency losses, among a few smaller items.

The company guided for a strong recovery in 2021, with sales set to recover to $1.05-$1.13 billion, on which adjusted EBITDA margins were seen at a midpoint of 18%. With adjusted EBITDA coming in at just $140 million in 2020, the guidance was calling for a spectacular earnings recovery.

On the back of this solid guidance, the shares of the company rallied to the $70 mark early in 2021, and then shares rallied until the end of the year and rose to nearly the $100 mark at the outset of 2022. Shares since have fallen back to $69 per share.

2021 - Solid, But Held Back

Last year was a relatively quiet year on the corporate front. In February of this year, the company posted is annual results, which came in at the low end of the range. Revenues rose 15% to just below the $1.05 billion mark, with revenues coming in just below the lower end of the range. Fortunately, the reason was valid, those are the well-documented supply chain issues, as a $1.6 billion in business awards being reported is very comforting.

The company posted a spectacular increase in earnings as adjusted earnings rose to $3.01 per share, with adjusted earnings posted at $100 million and the gap with GAAP earnings furthermore being very low. Nonetheless, the $157 million EBITDA number fell a bit short compared to expectations as well, not just amidst lower than guided for revenues, but somewhat lower margins as well. The company continues to be a pure play on automotive, as revenues of the medial segment actually fell back slightly to $41 million and change.

For 2022, the company guides for revenues between $1.12 and $1.22 billion with EBITDA margins seen at a midpoint of 15%. This suggests that EBITDA should come in at $175 million, some $18 million ahead of last year. With a share count of 33 million shares, earnings likely could rise towards $3.50 per share.

The 33 million shares now trade at $69, which works down to a near $2.3 billion equity valuation, although this includes a roughly $150 million net cash position, for a $2.1 billion enterprise valuation. This values the business at roughly 2x sales, 13 times EBITDA, and at around 23 times adjusted earnings, all based on the 2021 numbers.

2022 - Soft Start

Early in May, the company reported its first quarter results, with revenues down year-over-year, and earnings down in a much more aggressive manner. This indicates that there are obviously risks to the guidance given the political environment, raging inflation, and component availability, certainly after a new pandemic breaking-out in China. So while the company maintains the 2022 guidance, it explicitly sees risks to the guidance, with revenues seen at the lower end of the range. This still reveals year-over-year growth on an annual basis in sales and earnings, yet it is likely much less pronounced.

Alongside the first quarter earnings report, which arguably came in a bit short, the company announced a meaningful acquisition. Gentherm has reached a deal to acquire German-based Alfmeier, a leader in lumbar and massage comfort solutions in automotive uses. This is a sizable operation, as Alfmeier provides seat comfort solutions with its massage functions as well as fluid valve system, manufactured by its more than 2,000 employees.

The deal comes at a EUR 178 million cost, less than $200 million in dollar terms, and the activities generated EUR 232 million in revenues in 2021, close to $250 million. This reveals that just around a 0.8 times sales multiple was paid, while Gentherm trades around 2 times sales. The deal looks interesting from this point of view, even as no margin details were announced. The lower multiple, potential for $10 million in synergies, synergistic operations, and relationships look quite sound and reasonable, as Gentherm has the strong balance sheet to make such a deal happen. Moreover, the deal is set to boost pro forma sales by nearly a quarter here!

What Now?

The truth is that there are risks to the outlook of Gentherm here, as the company was set to boost earnings from $3.00 per share in 2021 towards the $3.50 per share mark in 2022. The good news is that, despite the risk to the guidance, shares have fallen back quite a bit recently. Nonetheless, shares still trade at 23x earnings based on the 2021 performance.

The positive news is that the latest German deal looks quite favorable, coming at a very low sales multiple. The deal make strategic sense and likely provides real financial benefits as well amidst a very strong balance sheet. After all, net cash was seen at more than $4 ahead of the deal, with pro forma net debt being very limited, all while sales would increase by around a quarter on a consolidated basis!

Hence, the road for earnings of around $4 per share in a year or two remains open. While automotive suppliers typically fetch below market multiples, this is really a luxury item and should be not considerate the same as all the core automotive players, creating potential appeal, certainly in case of further dips.