Let's parse the Fed's statement:

Although overall economic activity edged down in the first quarter, household spending and business fixed investment remained strong. Job gains have been robust in recent months, and the unemployment rate has declined substantially. Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher energy prices, and broader price pressures.

I made the same observation about GDP growth - that consumer spending and investment were strong. The labor market - which accounts for 50% of the Conference Board's LEI index and is the main coincidental indicator analyzed by the Fed - is very strong. Inflationary spikes are caused by supply and demand imbalances.

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. With appropriate firming in the stance of monetary policy, the Committee expects inflation to return to its 2 percent objective and the labor market to remain strong. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 3/4 to 1 percent and anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate.

The Fed has not changed its 2% inflation target. However, remember that it's an average, not one month's reading. The Fed is not providing a time frame for when inflation will return to the 2% range, which is good. Finally, additional rate increases are very likely.

In addition, the Committee decided to begin reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities on June 1, as described in the Plans for Reducing the Size of the Federal Reserve's Balance Sheet that were issued in conjunction with this statement.

Finally, the Fed will start to reduce its balance sheet.

None of this is surprising.

ADP released its latest employment report:

Private sector employment increased by 247,000 jobs from March to April according to the April ADP® National Employment Report™. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with Moody's Analytics. The report, which is derived from ADP's actual data of those who are on a company's payroll, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

Remember that this week, not only do we have the Fed meeting but the BLS releases the latest employment report on Friday.

Let's take a look at the charts:

1-day SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM (StockCharts)

I was watching the charts unfold after the Fed announcement when they all suddenly jumped higher. I later read a comment on Twitter from Lisa Abramowicz that the rally started after Powell announced that a 75 BP hike was off the table for now. I certainly don't think that's a reason for such a strong rally, but the market obviously disagrees.

1-month SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM (StockCharts)

On the 1-month charts, prices rallied right to resistance...

3-month SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM (StockCharts)

...which is better shown on the 3-month charts.

As with all rallies, the issue is follow-through. And for that, we need to wait another trading day.