Investment Thesis: Nexstar Media Group could see a rebound in Political Advertising revenue growth as a result of interest in the upcoming midterm elections. However, inflation and potential cancellation of TV subscriptions could be a risk factor for the company.

In a previous article back in February, I made the argument that Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) could see a significant rebound in political advertising revenue as the U.S. midterms approaches.

With that being said, we have seen price take a significant dip of late:

The purpose of this article is to investigate whether the recent consolidation is justified - particularly given performance in the previous quarter - and whether we can expect to see a rebound in upside from here.

Performance

One of the big reasons why Nexstar Media Group saw a significant decline was a large drop in political advertising revenue from that of Q4 2020 - when interest was high as a result of the U.S. Presidential elections.

Nexstar Media Group: Q4 2021 Results

On a yearly basis, we can see that while net income saw modest growth of 2.8% - this was greatly hindered by the drop of 91.1% in Political Advertising revenue. In contrast, Core Advertising revenue saw growth of 12.1% over the same period.

It should be noted that it is not uncommon for the company to see a significant drop in Political Advertising revenue during periods of quiet across the political spectrum. For instance, Nexstar Media Group had previously seen a drop of nearly 80% on a yearly basis to just above $51 million for Q4 2019 as compared to the previous year.

Nexstar Media Group: Q4 2019 Results

From this standpoint, given that core advertising revenue has continued to see respectable growth on a yearly basis - a recovery in political advertising revenue could be expected to significantly bolster net income growth once again.

On an EBITDA basis, we can see that while the EV/EBITDA ratio is trading near a 10-year low - EBITDA per share itself is concurrently trading near a 10-year high:

From this standpoint, the stock could have significant potential for upside if net income growth accelerates as a result of a rebound in Political Advertising revenue.

From a balance sheet perspective, we can see that the company's unrestricted cash levels (or cash that can be spent freely without having to be used to service debt obligations) has increased by 25% from $152.7 million to $190.9 million.

Nexstar Media Group: Q4 2021 Results

Additionally, we see that total funded debt is down by just over 3% from the previous year.

In this regard, the fact that the company has been able to bolster its cash reserves in spite of a drop in overall television advertising revenue has been quite impressive.

Looking Forward

Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, a significant driver of recovery in Nexstar Media Group's stock price is predicated on a recovery in Political Advertising revenue. While one expects that this segment will see upside with the midterm elections approaching, it is worth considering the risks of further downside if revenue growth comes in lower than expected.

While inflation is set to be a politically contentious issue in the upcoming midterms - this also has an impact on the propensity of some customers to afford television subscriptions. With the price of essentials such as food and gas on the rise, we could see more Americans choose to cancel TV subscriptions.

For instance, a survey by Mohu in November 2021 found that approximately 44% of U.S. adults were planning to cancel at least one TV subscription in the next six months. This was before the ongoing situation in Ukraine exacerbated concerns regarding food and fuel prices, and there is a possibility that this trend might accelerate.

From this standpoint, the main risk for Nexstar Media Group is that while Political Advertising revenue could see a significant rise going forward - the extent of the rise might be lower than would be expected for a midterm election year if the cost of TV services prove too prohibitive for a significant proportion of Americans.

Conclusion

To conclude, Nexstar Media Group seems to be showing a strong cash position and could have significant upside from here if the rebound in Political Advertising revenue proves strong enough. However, inflation and potential cancellations of TV subscriptions as a result could prove to be a challenge going forward.

