While the rest of the market is scrambling in fear of volatility, this should be the time for intrepid investors to splurge on declining tech stocks. Many high-quality names with rapid growth rates and very compelling product portfolios are currently trading on fire sale, and while some patience may be required to get valuations and stock prices back on track, now is an excellent low-risk time to buy.

One stock I've had my eye on for several quarters now is Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT). For investors who are unfamiliar with this name, Sprout Social is a social media management tool that helps social media specialists do their jobs more effectively. Covering everything from publishing posts to managing content to tracking audience engagement, Sprout Social is positioning itself as a one-stop-shop platform to create an effective digital presence.

Consistent with many other high-growth tech stocks, Sprout Social has seen its share price slip 35% year-to-date. Relative to all-time highs above $140 notched last November, Sprout Social has shed approximately two-thirds of its value - hence why now is an excellent time to survey the damage and assess the buying opportunity here.

I remain quite bullish on Sprout Social. Not only do I think its software will become even more prevalent as more companies continue to focus on their online presence as the primary marketing channel, but its execution so far has also been very strong, managing to balance both high and consistent growth alongside strong profitability.

Here's a refresher on what I view to be the key bullish drivers for Sprout Social:

Sprout Social isn't exactly a value stock, but for all these merits, the company is trading at quite a reasonable valuation. At current share prices near $58, Sprout Social has a market cap of $3.03 billion. After we net off the $179.3 million of cash on Sprout Social's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $2.85 billion.

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year FY22, Sprout Social has upped its revenue guidance to $252-$253 million, representing 34-35% y/y growth, as well as a roughly -2% pro forma operating margin:

Sprout Social FY22 guidance (Sprout Social Q1 earnings release)

This puts Sprout Social's valuation at 11.3x EV/FY22 revenue. Again, this doesn't put Sprout Social at value-stock levels, but considering Sprout Social is currently "almost" a Rule of 40 software company (41% y/y revenue growth and -3% pro forma operating margins), I do believe the stock well deserves a premium. At its heights last year, Sprout Social traded north of >20x forward revenue - and while I don't see Sprout Social ever recovering to those valuation levels again, I do think a ~14x FY22 revenue multiple is appropriate for this stock, representing a price target of $72.

As long as you believe social media will continue to play a growing influence over consumer behavior, and that more and more professional roles will be created to manage that shift of marketing channels into primarily online, then Sprout Social is an excellent long-term investment to buy into while it's still reeling from a recent correction. Take advantage of the dip here to buy.

Q1 download

Let's now go through Sprout Social's latest Q1 results in greater detail. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

Sprout Social Q1 results (Sprout Social Q1 earnings release)

Sprout Social's revenue in Q1 grew at a 41% y/y pace to $57.4 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $56.2 million (+38% y/y) by a healthy three-point margin. It's worth noting as well that Sprout Social barely saw any deceleration from the 42% y/y growth rate at which it exited Q4.

The company also continued to grow its ARR base. By the end of Q1, Sprout Social's ARR hit $239.1 million, growing 39% y/y and adding roughly $15 million of net-new ARR within the quarter.

Sprout Social ARR (Sprout Social Q1 earnings deck)

We note as well that with Sprout Social guiding to "only" $254-$255 million of revenue, the fact that ~94% of this revenue is already contractually locked into Sprout Social's ARR base makes us feel good about the company's ability to exceed what will likely prove to be a conservative forecast.

Here's some helpful anecdotal commentary from President Ryan Beretto's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call, highlighting the company's go-to-market momentum:

2022 is shaping up to be a transformative year for our company. Our product road map is both accelerating and delivering new opportunities for growth. Our international expansion is building momentum. Our pace of hiring has shifted into a higher gear, and we have more upside on our mid-market and enterprise pipeline stemming from our partner announcements. I've never been this excited about our opportunity, as our efforts across the company are converging at the right time with a market that is quickly shifting in our direction. We expect to capitalize and we aspire to emerge from this year as a category-defining company. Our marketing team got off to a fast start with strong top of funnel growth, setting our sales team up for success. We continue to target the most sophisticated buyers, building on our foundation with better account-based marketing and new co-marketing and co-selling notions with Salesforce and other partners."

Profitability was equally strong in the quarter. Pro forma gross margins were 76.4% in the quarter, up 40bps from 76.0% in the year-ago Q1.

Additionally, pro forma operating margins were -2.1%, far better than -5.7% in the prior year. The company continues to chart out a path for 100-300bps of operating margin expansion each year, which might put Sprout Social at breakeven on a full-year basis by FY23 (may notch quarterly level breakeven at some point the year, which would be another major rally driver for the stock).

Sprout Social long-term operating model (Sprout Social Q1 earnings deck)

Key takeaways

Sprout Social is a fantastic company enjoying secular tailwinds that has plenty of room for recovery after a sharp recent fall. The platform is growing quickly, and the company has a line of sight to breakeven profitability and is already generating generous cash flows. Buy the dip here.