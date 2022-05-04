Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCPK:UBSFF) not only released growing net income for the year 2022, but also announced the release of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and Skull & Bones. If management continues to surprise the market by opening new video studios, and financial targets are achieved, I expect growing stock demand. Keep in mind that the discount of free cash flows at conservative rates implies a fair valuation that is significantly higher than the current share price. I see some risks coming from an eventual increase in operating expenses. However, the current undervaluation cannot be really justified.

The Outlook Is Getting Better For Ubisoft

Ubisoft designs, develops, and distributes interactive entertainment and services. It is the company that launched blockbuster favorites Assassin's Creed and Wii Just Dance.

After the recent words from the Guillemot family, and comments in the most recent quarterly release, I believe that 2022 could be a great year. Ubisoft announced a rebound in the activity in the videogame industry. Management believes that the scarcity of high-quality assets in the market could offer great opportunities for intellectual property developers like Ubisoft. In sum, in my view, if the future is as sweet as noted by management, I would be expecting free cash flow to trend north:

With our long-term approach and appetite for taking creative risks, we have developed internally some of the industry's strongest proprietary brands as well as the industry's deepest and most diversified portfolio. Along the way, we have also built the most significant production and creative capabilities, cutting-edge technologies and a strong community of engaged players. This makes us exceedingly confident about Ubisoft's future and our capacity to take full advantage of the industry's powerful momentum. Source: Quarterly Release

While, in my opinion, Ubisoft tends to be a bit secretive with respect to its new releases, in the recent quarterly release, we did discover a bit of what's coming. Management announced several new titles, and noted its efforts to enlarge its audience. In my view, if the target market continues to increase, we will most likely see sales growth, as more players may get access to Ubisoft's games:

In line with Ubisoft's commitment to significantly expand its offering, the next fiscal year will notably include the releases of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Skull & Bones as well as more exciting games. Ubisoft continues to progress towards its ambition to extend its brands' reach to a significantly larger audience through free-to-play across all geographies and platforms. Source: Quarterly Release

The Company And Analysts Expect Growing Net Income Until 2024

Analysts expect a median sales growth close to 11%, an EBITDA margin of 49%, and operating margin around 20%. We are talking about a company that reported positive net income in the past, and is expected to report positive net income in the future.

marketscreener.com

The most recent guidance given by management is pretty much aligned with the vision reported by analysts. In the last 10-Q, the company noted 2022 operating income between €420 and €500 million:

The Company confirms its Net bookings target of between flat to slightly down and its 2022 non-IFRS operating income target of between €420 million and €500 million. Source: Quarterly Release

Under Normal Circumstances, The Implied Price Could Be €10.06

Under this case scenario, I would be expecting that the company will speed up the development of new games. The announcement of the development of a Splinter Cell and the new Dawn of Ragnarök expansion makes me believe that there is an acceleration in the investments in new intellectual property:

Ubisoft Sofia, the team behind Assassin's Creed Rogue, will be bringing the Dawn of Ragnarök expansion, Ubisoft's biggest ever expansion. Source: Quarterly Report

There is another clear indication of further investments. In the last report, management announced a new video game development studio in the city of Sherbrooke. Besides, management noted an extension of its partnership in the area until 2030. New studios usually mean more personnel and more production, which will likely lead to more revenue growth. Under this case, I assumed that the investments will be successful:

25 years after its first steps in Québec, Ubisoft announced in November the opening of a fourth video game development studio in the province, in the city of Sherbrooke, as well as an extension of its partnership with the province to 2030. This new studio reaffirms Ubisoft's commitment as a major economic player serving the province's workforce, communities and ecosystems and it will leverage the city's hotbed of talent and high-tech expertise as well as its burgeoning digital ecosystem. Source: Quarterly Release

My assumptions included a small decline in sales growth in 2023, with single-digit sales growth from 2024 to 2026 and some very beneficial years from 2027 until 2029. I used the median EBITDA margin, expected by analysts, of 49%. Besides, I also assumed an operating margin around 21%, with conservative depreciation and amortization and stable capital expenditures. My figures include free cash growth from 2024 to 2029.

Author's Compilations

The discount of the free cash flow model also includes an EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.6x, which is close to the median of the industry. Also, with a cost of capital of 8.3%, the total net present value should be equal to €6.7 billion. I also included cash in hand of €1.4 billion and net debt of €2 billion, which implied an equity valuation of €6.16 billion. Putting everything together, the implied stock price could stay close to €10.06.

Author's Compilations

Detrimental Case Scenario

In my view, Ubisoft operates in a market that is quite difficult to predict. The company has launched very popular games, which continue to perform, but they may not perform as much in the future. New games related to existing titles may also not be as popular and profitable. In the worst-case scenario, management may have to impair its intellectual property, which could diminish the expectations for free cash flow. As a result, equity researchers may note the decline in the business, which could make the stock price decline.

I am also expecting a general increase in salaries. Let's note that in the last annual report, the company noted an investigation into the Ubisoft Singapore studio, in which salaries were studied. In my view, if other business segments commence to claim higher salaries, Ubisoft could suffer productivity issues. In the worst-case scenario, I expect a decline in the EBITDA margin and free cash flow.

The Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) in Singapore completed its investigation into the Ubisoft Singapore studio and concluded that the studio has a structured system in place to handle any workplace misconduct reports, that past reports were handled appropriately and that salaries are performance-based. Source: Quarterly Report

Under dramatic conditions, I assumed sales growth of -15% in 2023 and single-digit sales growth from 2024 to 2030. With an EBITDA margin of 45%-35% and capital expenditures around €750 and €505 million, the free cash flow would stay close to €115 million and €200 million.

Author's Compilations

With an exit multiple around 7.5x 2030 EBITDA and a discount of 11.45%, the equity valuation would be equal to around €2.050 billion. The implied price would stand at €3.35.

Author's Compilations

Balance Sheet

With $2 billion in intangible assets and $1.5 billion in cash and equivalents, I believe that the company has sufficient liquidity and assets to develop sufficient new engaging games in the future.

Seeking Alpha

With an asset/liability ratio around 1x-2x and long-term debt close to $1.8 billion, I believe that the total amount of liabilities and financial debt is not scary. In my view, if management needs financing to acquire other companies or hire more personnel, bankers will be offering good conditions.

Seeking Alpha

Takeaway

Ubisoft is expecting growing net income in 2022. The management also announced the release of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and Skull & Bones, and the opening of a new video studio in Canada. With cash in hand to invest in more hiring and the development of new titles, in my opinion, we could expect free cash flow growth from now until 2030. I don't say that revenue may not be volatile from time to time. I just noted that the business model does seem to work properly. I believe that the discount of future free cash flow implies, under normal conditions, a valuation that is higher than the current stock price. Yes, there are operating risks, but I wouldn't expect the stock price to decline a lot from the current price mark.