Less than a week ago, Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) (OTCPK:VWSYF) released its Q1-2022 earnings. Results were worse than expected with Vestas reporting a deep loss and cutting its 2022 margin forecast. In the trading hours following the announcement, the stock dropped 7.8%.

In this article, I will propose a review of the operating/financial results and I will explain my HOLD thesis with the support of a DCF valuation. Here you can find my previous article about Vestas Wind Systems' FY2021 results.

Stock performance

The stock is currently trading at DDK 175.8/share, equivalent to a market cap of DKK 177 bn (or $25.1 bn), and it is down 12% year-to-date and down 24% year-on-year. When I wrote my last article about Vestas (February 11th, 2022), the stock was trading at DKK 166.8/share and therefore, in a bit less than two months, the stock has increased by 5%. The 52-week minimum is DKK 160.9/share (on February 8th, 2022) while the 52-week max is DKK 279.7/share (on October 28th, 2022).

Operational results

Regarding wind turbine production, new orders increased by 46% from 2 GW (in Q1-2021) to 2.9 GW with the Americas and Asia Pacific areas more than tripling the new order volumes. Indeed, new orders from the Americas went from 226 MW to 849 MW (+276%) thanks to large orders from Brazil and Argentina while order intake from APAC went from 293 MW to 911 MW (+211%) thanks to two offshore projects in Taiwan. The trend is a bit different in EMEA where orders dropped 21% from 1497 MW to 1158 MW.

In monetary terms, new orders amounted to € 3.0bn, up 88% from the € 1.6bn$ of Q1-2021: the growth was driven by the rise in volumes but also by the increase in the average price per MW (from € 0.8M in Q1-2021 to € 1.0M). Vestas keeps increasing the price per MW in an attempt to offset the inflation that is causing a strong cost increase.

Wind turbines backlog is worth € 18.9bn, down 3% year-on-year from € 19.4bn, or - in capacity terms - 22.1 GW, down 11%: during the first quarter of the year, Vestas had to write down an order in Russia/Ukraine worth 714 MW or € 0.5bn.

Moving to the service business unit, active contracts reached 132 GW, up 14% year-on-year from 116 GW of Q1-2021: Americas and EMEA both added 6 GW of new contracts while Asia Pacific only 4 GW. In unit terms, Vestas has 53,500 turbines under service with an average service contract duration of 10 years. The order backlog saw an increase of € 5bn, from € 25bn to € 30bn.

Financial results

Revenue in Q1-2022 was € 2.5bn, up 27% year-on-year, with EMEA generating more than half of sales (54%), followed by the Americas region (34%) and Asia Pacific (12%). The growth trend was stronger in the Americas (+34%) and EMEA (+26%) - thanks to higher wind turbine deliveries - with APAC, instead, growing in the low double-digit (+12%). In terms of business units, as one would expect, the wind turbine business generated most of the revenues (75%), while the service unit accounted for the remaining 25%.

Production costs amounted to € 2.4bn, up 33% from the € 1.7bn in Q1-2021, leading to a slightly positive gross profit of € 22M (vs € 134M of the previous year). SG&A increased by 31%, from € 267M to € 351M with R&D up 60% (from € 93M to € 149M), distribution costs up 32% (from € 87M to € 115M) and administration costs flat at € 87M.

Q1-2022 was affected by some negative special items including € -401M of write-down for Russia/Ukraine inventories, VAT and provisions; and € -183M of impairments in India and China.

As a result, EBIT post special items for Q1-2022 was extremely negative at € -894M (vs € -78M of Q1-2021) equivalent to an EBIT margin of -36% (or -13% pre special items). Net income as well was negative at € -765M.

FCF was negative at € -1.1bn due to the cash flow from operations being negative (€ -0.9bn$).

2022 guidance

During the call with analysts, Vestas' top management announced a downward revision for the 2022 outlook. Revenue guidance was reduced by € 0.5M to € 14.5bn-€ 16bn while EBIT margin pre special items was revised from 0-4% to -5-0%: in other words, Vestas is expecting to conclude 2022 with a loss.

DCF valuation

Using a DCF model, I calculated a potential target price of DKK 163.4/share, 7% lower than the current stock price. The starting point is the average revenue guidance for 2022 (€ 12.25bn) with sales growing 4% per year until 2026. FCFs are derived using an FCF-to-sales ratio (7.2%) calculated as the average of the last 4 quarters, adjusted to consider the lower-than-expected 2022 profitability. Cash flows are discounted with a 7% WACC and the long-term growth rate for the base case has been assumed at 2%.

With these assumptions, the target price is at a slight discount to the current trading price but, in my opinion, it is not enough to justify a SELL rating. I also performed two extra cases with more aggressive long-term growth rates (2.5% and 3%) and in these cases, the stock could offer a return between 1%-7%.

Conclusion

Q1-2022 shows that Vestas managed to increase its new orders and revenues, however, some non-recurring charges and increased costs sunk profits. The reduction in EBIT margin should concern 2022 only (or at most, 2023) and has been included in my DCF valuation. Overall, I believe that, in the current market conditions, investors who already own Vestas should neither divest nor increase their position.