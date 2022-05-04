Vestas: Ukraine Conflict Is Hitting Profits. Hold

May 04, 2022 6:38 PM ETVestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY), VWSYF
SimOne Trading
Summary

  • Vestas Wind Systems reported Q1-2022 with new orders up 46% year-on-year and revenues up 27% year-on-year.
  • € 400M of write-down due to the Russia/Ukraine conflict.
  • EBIT margin for 2022 is expected to be negative.
  • DCF target price of DKK 175.8/share.

Less than a week ago, Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) (OTCPK:VWSYF) released its Q1-2022 earnings. Results were worse than expected with Vestas reporting a deep loss and cutting its 2022 margin forecast. In the trading hours following the announcement, the stock dropped 7.8%.

In this article, I will propose a review of the operating/financial results and I will explain my HOLD thesis with the support of a DCF valuation. Here you can find my previous article about Vestas Wind Systems' FY2021 results.

Stock performance

The stock is currently trading at DDK 175.8/share, equivalent to a market cap of DKK 177 bn (or $25.1 bn), and it is down 12% year-to-date and down 24% year-on-year. When I wrote my last article about Vestas (February 11th, 2022), the stock was trading at DKK 166.8/share and therefore, in a bit less than two months, the stock has increased by 5%. The 52-week minimum is DKK 160.9/share (on February 8th, 2022) while the 52-week max is DKK 279.7/share (on October 28th, 2022).

Operational results

Regarding wind turbine production, new orders increased by 46% from 2 GW (in Q1-2021) to 2.9 GW with the Americas and Asia Pacific areas more than tripling the new order volumes. Indeed, new orders from the Americas went from 226 MW to 849 MW (+276%) thanks to large orders from Brazil and Argentina while order intake from APAC went from 293 MW to 911 MW (+211%) thanks to two offshore projects in Taiwan. The trend is a bit different in EMEA where orders dropped 21% from 1497 MW to 1158 MW.

In monetary terms, new orders amounted to € 3.0bn, up 88% from the € 1.6bn$ of Q1-2021: the growth was driven by the rise in volumes but also by the increase in the average price per MW (from € 0.8M in Q1-2021 to € 1.0M). Vestas keeps increasing the price per MW in an attempt to offset the inflation that is causing a strong cost increase.

Wind turbines backlog is worth € 18.9bn, down 3% year-on-year from € 19.4bn, or - in capacity terms - 22.1 GW, down 11%: during the first quarter of the year, Vestas had to write down an order in Russia/Ukraine worth 714 MW or € 0.5bn.

Moving to the service business unit, active contracts reached 132 GW, up 14% year-on-year from 116 GW of Q1-2021: Americas and EMEA both added 6 GW of new contracts while Asia Pacific only 4 GW. In unit terms, Vestas has 53,500 turbines under service with an average service contract duration of 10 years. The order backlog saw an increase of € 5bn, from € 25bn to € 30bn.

Financial results

Revenue in Q1-2022 was € 2.5bn, up 27% year-on-year, with EMEA generating more than half of sales (54%), followed by the Americas region (34%) and Asia Pacific (12%). The growth trend was stronger in the Americas (+34%) and EMEA (+26%) - thanks to higher wind turbine deliveries - with APAC, instead, growing in the low double-digit (+12%). In terms of business units, as one would expect, the wind turbine business generated most of the revenues (75%), while the service unit accounted for the remaining 25%.

Production costs amounted to € 2.4bn, up 33% from the € 1.7bn in Q1-2021, leading to a slightly positive gross profit of € 22M (vs € 134M of the previous year). SG&A increased by 31%, from € 267M to € 351M with R&D up 60% (from € 93M to € 149M), distribution costs up 32% (from € 87M to € 115M) and administration costs flat at € 87M.

Q1-2022 was affected by some negative special items including € -401M of write-down for Russia/Ukraine inventories, VAT and provisions; and € -183M of impairments in India and China.

As a result, EBIT post special items for Q1-2022 was extremely negative at € -894M (vs € -78M of Q1-2021) equivalent to an EBIT margin of -36% (or -13% pre special items). Net income as well was negative at € -765M.

FCF was negative at € -1.1bn due to the cash flow from operations being negative (€ -0.9bn$).

2022 guidance

During the call with analysts, Vestas' top management announced a downward revision for the 2022 outlook. Revenue guidance was reduced by € 0.5M to € 14.5bn-€ 16bn while EBIT margin pre special items was revised from 0-4% to -5-0%: in other words, Vestas is expecting to conclude 2022 with a loss.

DCF valuation

Using a DCF model, I calculated a potential target price of DKK 163.4/share, 7% lower than the current stock price. The starting point is the average revenue guidance for 2022 (€ 12.25bn) with sales growing 4% per year until 2026. FCFs are derived using an FCF-to-sales ratio (7.2%) calculated as the average of the last 4 quarters, adjusted to consider the lower-than-expected 2022 profitability. Cash flows are discounted with a 7% WACC and the long-term growth rate for the base case has been assumed at 2%.

With these assumptions, the target price is at a slight discount to the current trading price but, in my opinion, it is not enough to justify a SELL rating. I also performed two extra cases with more aggressive long-term growth rates (2.5% and 3%) and in these cases, the stock could offer a return between 1%-7%.

Vestas Wind Systems target price

Author's analysis

Conclusion

Q1-2022 shows that Vestas managed to increase its new orders and revenues, however, some non-recurring charges and increased costs sunk profits. The reduction in EBIT margin should concern 2022 only (or at most, 2023) and has been included in my DCF valuation. Overall, I believe that, in the current market conditions, investors who already own Vestas should neither divest nor increase their position.

This article was written by

SimOne Trading
Analyzing investment opportunities in EU and US
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

