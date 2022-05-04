Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Nizar Assanie as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Background

Since getting FDA approval for VONJO on Feb. 28, 2022, CTIC BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has quickly moved toward commercialization. Recent comments from CEO Adam Craig M.D., Ph.D. at the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference lead me to believe that VONJO is an increasingly de-risked asset with a solid future cash flow profile.

CTIC has a full-fledged and mature sales team already in place with 59 Key Account Managers (KAM) in the U.S., supported by 7 Regional Business Managers and 11 Medical Sciences Liaisons to answer any medical questions from hematologists. This sales team has been in place since before FDA approval, and according to Dr. Craig, has seen good feedback and uptake from specialists.

Dr. Craig outlined that the VONJO market consists of 4,700 prescribers operating out of 1,200 accounts prescribing to 80% of the 21,000 myelofibrosis (MF) patients in the United States. This makes the job of the sales team easier. In my view, a 1:80 ratio for a KAM can be exhausted within 2 years of launch, and hematologists are well informed on VONJO's safety and efficacy profile.

In my view, VONJO is highly differentiated from Incyte Corporation's (INCY) JAKAFI - which is indicated for MF patients with blood platelet counts greater than 50 x10^9 /L. According to Dr. Craig, and my own channel checks, hematologists have been waiting for VONJO to come to market for the 7,000 patients in the United States that suffer from severe thrombocytopenia (i.e., blood platelet counts under 50 x10^9 /L).

Investors should note that VONJO is also highly differentiated from Inrebic, sold by Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY), due to its efficacy and safety. In 2021, BMY sold only $74 million of Inrebic. I believe this is because Inrebic comes with a Boxed Warning for serious and fatal encephalopathy. According to RxList, in their JAKARTA study "serious adverse reactions occurred in 21% of INREBIC-treated patients. Serious adverse reactions in ≥2% of patients receiving INREBIC 400 mg daily included cardiac failure (5%) and anemia (2%). Fatal adverse reactions of cardiogenic shock occurred in 1% of patients receiving INREBIC 400 mg daily."

However, VONJO does not carry a black box warning for bleeding or cardiac events and according to the CTIC's press release announcing FDA approval, its Phase 3 PERSIST-2 study found that "the most common adverse reactions (≥20%) following VONJO 200 mg twice daily were diarrhea, thrombocytopenia, nausea, anemia, and peripheral edema. The most frequent serious adverse reactions (≥3%) following VONJO 200 mg twice daily were anemia, thrombocytopenia, pneumonia, cardiac failure, disease progression, pyrexia, and squamous cell carcinoma of the skin".

After FDA approval, in my view, the most significant commercialization event happened on April 14, 2022. In a press release, CTIC announced that VONJO had been included "as a recommended treatment in the latest National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Clinical Practice Guidelines" with a Category 2A designation as "first-line treatment for patients with myelofibrosis with platelet counts <50 x 10^9/L who are not candidates for transplant"; and as a "second-line treatment for lower-risk and higher-risk patients with myelofibrosis with platelet counts ≥50 x 10^9/L who are not candidates for transplant".

This tells me that the total addressable market (TAM) for VONJO can be greater than the 7,000 patients in the United States that suffer from severe thrombocytopenia. However, in my DCF modeling, I do not take this into account and stick with a conservative assumption that VONJO will only be prescribed to the 7,000 patients market.

My DCF Model

Below, I present my DCF model assumptions and sources of these assumptions.

Model Unit Economics:

Year (T) 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 VONJO Wholesale Price / Month $19,500 $20,280 $21,091 $21,935 $22,812 $23,725 # of Patients 1,750 2,333 3,500 3,605 3,713 3,825 # of First Line Patients (18 months) 350 467 700 721 743 765 # of Second Line Patients (9 months) 578 770 1,155 1,190 1,225 1,262 # of Third Line Patients (6 months) 823 1,097 1,645 1,694 1,745 1,798

Sources and Assumptions:

Wholesale price/month from CTI BioPharma clinches long-awaited FDA approval for myelofibrosis blockbuster prospect VONJO.

I assume price inflation for VONJO @ 4% per year (i.e., at the current rate of inflation).

I assume that first-line patients will make up 20% of the total patient population in the USA with average usage of 18 - 24 months; Second-line patients will make up 33% of the total patient population in the USA, and Third-line patients will make up 47% of patients.

I assume that VONJO will capture 25% market share of the 7,000 patients with platelet counts <50 x 10^9/L in 2022 33% in 2023, and max out at 50% of patients in 2024. The 55% final market share figure I have cited above comes from the 3% growth multiple for the overall patient population (see next bullet).

After 2024, I expect this market to grow at the rate of 3%, which I think is also a conservative assumption, given Incyte's latest quarterly presentation which states that its MF market grew by 6% YoY in 2021 (see pp. 12 of this presentation).

Model Revenue Estimates

Year (T) 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Revenue(Millions) $ 209.6 $ 387.6 $ 604.6 $ 647.6 $ 693.7 $ 743.1

Assumptions:

I make the conservative assumption that first-line patients on VONJO will be on it for only 12 months. According to CTIC's CEO, first-line patients are typically on VONJO for an 18-24 month period.

Model Cost Estimates

Year (T) 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Costs (millions) COGS $ 31.4 $ 58.1 $ 90.7 $ 97.1 $104.1 $111.5 Salary & Benefits $ 56.0 $ 58.1 $ 90.7 $ 97.1 $104.1 $111.5 Stock-based Compensation $ 10.5 $ 19.4 $ 30.2 $ 32.4 $ 34.7 $ 37.2 Royalty Expense $61.8 $44.3 $66.0 $70.3 $74.9 $37.2 DRI 9.6% for First $125 million $ 12.0 $ 12.0 $ 12.0 $ 12.0 $ 12.0 $ 0 DRI 4.5% for $125 - $ 175 million $ 2.3 $ 2.3 $ 2.3 $ 2.3 $ 2.3 $ 0 DRI 0.5% for $175 - $400 million $ 1.7 $ 10.6 $ 21.5 $ 23.6 $ 25.9 $ 0 DRI 0% > $400 million $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Takeda $ 10.3 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 S*BIO ($25, $132.5 total, low single digits (5%)) $ 35.5 $ 19.4 $ 30.2 $ 32.4 $ 34.7 $ 37.2 Occupancy & other Costs $ 1.0 $ 1.0 $ 1.0 $ 1.0 $ 1.1 $ 1.1 R&D Expenses $ 40.0 $ 40.0 $ 40.0 $ 40.0 $ 40.0 $ 40.0 Total Operating Expenses $200.6 $220.9 $318.6 $338.0 $358.7 $338.3

Sources and Assumptions:

For COGS, I assume a 15% COGS ratio common in the Biotech space (see pp. 40, Table 6).

For Salary & Benefits, I use CTIC's 2021 10-K filing (SG&A) of $56.196 million as the base salary level for 2022. I then take 15% of total product revenue as the Salary & Benefits line item. This is in line with Incyte's 2021 10-K filing.

I assume Stock-based Compensation at 5% of Product revenue. Also in line with Incyte's 2021 10-K.

Royalty Expenses: As stated in CTIC's 2021 10-K filing, CTIC is to provide DRI with a tiered royalty schedule as outlined in the table above. CTIC is also required to make a milestone payment to Takeda in the amount of approximately $10.3 million "upon the first regulatory approval or any pricing and reimbursement approvals of a product containing pacritinib." CTIC is also required to make milestone payments to S*BIO "up to an aggregate amount of $132.5 million if certain U.S., EU, and Japanese regulatory approvals are obtained and if certain worldwide net sales thresholds are met." S*BIO is also entitled to receive royalty payments from CTIC at "incremental rates in the low single-digits." Further, subsequent to FDA approval of VONJO in February 2022, a "$25.0 million milestone payment is payable to S*BIO." For the S*BIO agreement, I include the $25 million payment + 5% of 2022 revs as royalty payments in 2022. Subsequently (2023 onward), I assume a straight line royalty schedule to S*BIO where CTIC makes payments of $21.5 million annually + 5% of product revenue. I believe the S*BIO schedule is a slight overestimate because I take the high end of the "low single digits" figure provided by CTIC in its 2021 10-K filing.

At this stage, I take constant R&D expenses as an assumption. This too, in my view, is a conservative assumption, given that CTIC's CEO has said on several occasions that they are currently not considering looking at other drug indications for R&D. Nevertheless, I assume that CTIC will keep its R&D at the same level as 2021 circa $40 million.

FCF Stream

Year (T) 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 FCF (millions) 6.7 131.1 225.0 243.6 263.6 318.6 PV Sum (1) $818.1

Based on the above assumptions, I calculate an EBITDA margin ranging from 4% in 2022 to 54% in 2027. The applicable tax rate assumed is 21% and Depreciation & Amortization are assumed at 2% of Product Revenue. My D&A assumption is also conservative, given that CTIC reported D&A expenses of $526,000 in 2021 and $532,000 in 2020.

Perpetual Growth Valuation

Long term growth rate 3% Discount Rate 12% 2027 FCF x (1+LTGR) $ 328,171,415 Terminal value 2027 $ 3,646,349,055 PV of TV $ 2,069,036,379 DCF VALUE $ 2,968,882,962 Net debt Data as of 12/31/2021 Noncurrent debt $ 18,627,000 Short Term Debt $ 50,040,000 Long Term Debt $ - Debt $ 68,667,000 Cash and equivalents $ 150,446,000 Short term marketable securities $ - Long term marketable securities $ - Nonoperating assets $ 150,446,000 Net debt (2) -$ 81,779,000

Shares Outstanding:

Shares outstanding 178,314,922 Common Issued & Outstanding 99,763,922 Equity Incentive Plan 21,738,000 CEO Option Agreement 1,120,000 New Hire Stock Options Granted 2,382,000 Employee Stock Purchase Plan 819,000 Convertible preferred Stock 52,323,000 Common Stock purchase Warrants 169,000

Sources and Assumptions:

As outlined above, to get to a perpetual growth valuation, I assume a long-term revenue growth rate of 3% [this is conservative, given Incyte's latest quarterly presentation, which states that its MF market grew by 6% YoY in 2021 (see pp. 12)].

I assume a discount rate of 12%, which is common for Biotechs with an approved drug.

Total, fully diluted, shares outstanding for CTIC is about 178.3 million shares. These include common issued & outstanding shares + Equity Incentive Plan Available for exercise + CEO's Option Agreement + New Hire Stock Options Granted + Employee Stock Purchase Plan + 12,575 Series O preferred convertible at a conversion factor of 1:667 + 3,794 Series X Preferred at a conversion factor of 1:10,000 + Warrants.

The above assumptions give me a DCF value of $2.97 billion which is the Present Value of FCF for 2022 - 2027 + the Present Value of Terminal Value in 2027 less Net Debt.

Dividing this figure by CTIC's fully diluted shares outstanding gives me an equity value of ~ $17, or a 3.2x upside from current levels (as of May 4, 2022).

My Enterprise Value Model

As a sanity check, I always want to see how my DCF model performs relative to an enterprise value model and I usually take an average of the two models as my North Star.

Here, Incyte's EBITDA multiples are informative. Incyte is trading at 23.8x EBITDA for $2,986.3 million in total revenue, but has several drugs in the pipeline and selling currently. JAKAFI Revenue was $2,134.5 in 2021 or 71.5% of total revenue.

If we assume a "sum of the parts," then we can assume that 70% of the 23.8x EBITDA multiple can be accounted for by JAKAFI EBITDA. Therefore, the JAKAFI EBITDA multiple is 16.7x.

Using this 16.7x EBITDA multiple for CTIC, CTIC's Terminal Value in 2027 would be $6.8 billion, with the present value of the Terminal Value of $3.8 billion. Add to this EBITDA PV of $818 million and back out the Net Debt gives us an Enterprise Value for CTIC of $4.7 billion (see table below).

EBITDA Multiple Growth EBITDA multiple 16.7x Terminal value in 2027 6,760,057,898 PV of TV (3) 3,835,838,397 Enterprise value (1 + 3 - 2) 4,735,684,980

This $4.7 billion EV gives me an equity value of ~ $27 or a 5.1x upside from current levels.

Downside Risks

In my view, the biggest risk facing CTIC is the potential competitive threat posed by Sierra Oncology's Momelotinib. While I have not done my channel checks on this yet, on April 13th, it was announced that GSK will pay $1.9 billion for Sierra Oncology, making me question why Big Pharma has not come knocking on CTIC's door with an offer yet. Nonetheless, the commercialization of Momelotinib is at least 1.5 years away. I would love to hear from readers your views on the impact of Momelotinib on VONJO.

Much will depend on the initial commentary made by CTIC in its earnings calls both for Q1.2022 (scheduled for the 12th of May) and Q2.2022 on the uptake for VONJO among prescribers and how well its negotiations are going with health plans in the U.S. market.

Upside Potential

I believe I have made fairly conservative assumptions in coming out with my valuation metrics for CTIC. I have not taken into account two key top-line revenue growth possibilities:

I have not taken into account sales in Europe, Japan, and ROW. The very real possibility that VONJO takes a greater than 55% market share of patients that suffer from severe thrombocytopenia (i.e., blood platelet counts under 50 x10^9 /L).

Modeling both of these gives us significant upside, but we will need validation from management in their quarterly earnings calls on the type of revenue and market share numbers they are seeing in the marketplace.

The Bottom Line

I have been a holder of CTIC since December 2020 and it is a long-term overweight hold in my portfolio. I feel that for new investors that have missed the +183% increase in the share price of this company since February 2022, it is still not too late to get in for a decent return on investment. In my view, CTIC is undervalued and a strong buy for new investors. For long-term investors like me, I would wait for either a buyout or my price target of $17 to hit before revisiting my position and taking profits.