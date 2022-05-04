garytog/iStock via Getty Images

Based in California, Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) is a producer of ethanol and renewable natural gas for various end uses. Aemetis offers positive revenues and overall growth thanks to ethanol production that has been online for at least a decade, and recent expansions into dairy methane capture allow for speculation. However, due to falling ethanol prices and higher corn prices, the company has exhibited a pattern of negative earnings quarter after quarter. While the company claims to be reinvesting in novel technologies, these have not panned out over the past decade or more, and the losses have just led to more and more debt and dilution.

When a company such as REX American (REX) exists, which I cover here, I find there is little to be gained from investing in a company like Aemetis. However, I do realize there is potential for certain short-term and ultra-long-term traders to leverage momentum trading on the company, and I will highlight one such example.

Optimism vs Historical Data

The history of Aemetis has been volatile, as is typical with speculative investments in renewables. The company began with ethanol production at the Keyes facility and also bought a biofuel plant in India. Now, they are moving into methane capture, with two sites being operational and bringing methane to the Keyes facility from local dairy farms. 10 additional sites are slated to be operational as of year-end 2022, with 52 for FY 2025. With expectations of up to 1.6 million Btu of RNG to be produced per year - a 200% annual growth rate from current levels - significant losses will continue.

To support this growth and production capability, the company has established multiple 10-year - or more contracts with clients such as airlines and truck stop operators. Most of these entities are willing to pay for biofuels, but there is limited supply on the market, therefore, demand is not an issue. This is the case with other biofuel companies as production ramps up, and there is plenty of competition.

While the company has a history of always keeping a positive outlook, and leading investors to feel the same, the share price and financials have not kept up until speculators took to the market in 2020. Moving forward, it will be important for investors to consider the risk and reward play, and the historical data I am presenting will begin to lack value as the company changes. I will not be the one to tell you whether to take the gamble into whether the share price will go up 5x or down by half, but I hope I provide the initial information that may pique your interest in either taking a shot or staying on the sidelines. If you look at the share price, you can see that quick jumps in the share price are possible, it will just be important to realize the underperformance that will occur in the meantime.

Financials

The current revenue history for Aemetis highlights the ethanol production segment. Moving generally in line with historical corn and ethanol prices, overall revenues are similar to Green Plains (GPRE) or REX American. However, having only 2 small plants that generate ~60 million gallons per year has limited total revenues to being no more than $50-$60 million per quarter. Now that the RNG generation from dairy farms revenue segment is growing, I expect growth to rise outside of the typical ethanol/corn price range.

One small issue is that revenues have come at a significant cost. Aemetis' plants show little profitability overall, as net income has been negative since 2015. The lack of profits is due to expensive sourcing of corn and lower ethanol prices, which has limited FCF to reinvest in the company. I cover the historical charts of corn and ethanol prices in my REX American article, so I recommend reading that one as a reference. I wonder whether similar margins will occur in the RNG generation segment in the future, and this is a major concern of mine. There is a plethora of competition and fossil fuels remain the cheapest option, so there can be no financial weakness moving forward.

As is expected, the balance sheet has taken a beating over the years due to culminating losses. Most importantly is the slow rise in total debt to $250 million. This is by no means a crazy amount of debt but contrasts sharply with yearly revenues of around $200 million. Meanwhile, cash remains negligible as all funds are spent right away. With negative FCF hitting a high point in 2021, investors should worry about whether the trend will continue or this is just a result of cheap money during the pandemic. We also will be seeing a rise in revenues due to expanding production, but how will FCF be affected? That is the risk you must be willing to take as an investor.

Although the financial performance has been quite poor, Aemetis has managed to see a significant rise in their valuation over the past year. Although, the name was essentially a tiny OTC name until 2021, and the company began moving into renewable natural gas. However, the valuation is now falling to new lows in this new high valuation era, and the Price to Sales ratio is now at 1.5x. Considering other names in the industry, Aemetis has most of their valuation tied to future potential, and this limits any upside in the event of successful revenue growth.

So, by this point, you may be wondering what exactly is expected for the company that allows it to have almost 3x the valuation of a profitable biofuel producer or another speculative competitor. Yes, REX has a P/S of 0.6x and GPRE has a P/S of 0.5x. In fact, only non-revenue receiving companies such as Gevo (GEVO) hold a higher valuation. The main reason is that development actually seems to be occurring, rather than discussed. The RNG project, which utilizes a dairy industry that is already prevalent in California, seems to offer a significant runway at limited CAPEX. The image below highlights company expectations, but I still wonder where the money will be coming from. Also, my lovely home of California always has ways to put a spanner in the works, and so things may fall apart.

Aemetis

Aemetis While this image is hard to read, the essence is that positive FCF is expected by 2026 and will last for about 15 years for their ethanol facility. (Aemetis)

Conclusion

Aemetis is an interesting company in that it has meaningful expansion progress that is offset by continual losses and unclear outcomes. While I am confident that meaningful revenue growth is possible, I am skeptical about future profitability and short-term dilution/debt. Even non-revenue earning companies look better in my eyes because you do not have evidence of underperformance. If the ethanol segment had been run well over the past decade, I would have had more confidence in the company.

I am sure many believe the company is way undervalued and an obvious buy, while others believe there is a long way to the bottom. I remain in the middle and will be intently watching progress moving forward. I believe more clarity will be possible by 2023, so I will reassess at that point. For now, the price will be volatile and not worth a gamble, so I rate the company at a hold/neutral.

