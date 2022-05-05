If You Must Speculate, Learn The Rules

relif/iStock via Getty Images

There are investors out there who became legends based on their smarts and determination. Investors like Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing, and real estate mogul Sam Zell.

Both men are inspirations to me in particular and so many others out there. And with good reason.

They overcame a whole lot of naysaying and outright failures to get where they got. Which is great for us, too. We need to see people like that who face obstacles head on and come out ahead.

Those kinds of characters remind us of what can be done. What we can aspire to, as well!

Then again, we can’t forget that they were specific people under specific circumstances, which they handled in specific ways. Whereas we’re each dealing with our own specifics.

Am I being too vague?

Quite possibly. So let me cut to the chase already…

We have to accept that failure is, in fact, an option. Moreover, we have to accept that failure can happen even when we’re filled with inspiration up the wazoo – wherever “wazoo” might be – and beyond.

In short, sometimes, we’re wrong about our hunches or even our convictions. In which case, the sooner we admit our mistake and move on, the better off we’ll be.

That’s something somebody should probably tell investment management firm founder and CEO Cathie Wood.

These Investments Are Not Working Out

Yes, I’m going there again. Not because I have anything personal against Wood. I don’t.

It’s just that her investment performance is nothing short of miserable at this point, with major holding after major holding down immensely. Consider The Street’s piece about her results on Saturday, April 30:

“Hedge fund manager Doug Kass wrote in a recent ‘Real Money’ column that Wood ‘has crashed spectacularly due to a combination of hubris and very poor stock selection. “‘Woods tries to make the case for innovation,’ Kass wrote. ‘Unfortunately, the evidence is that she is willing to pay any price for that innovation… were it not for ARK’s large investment in Tesla, the fund’s returns would have been even more horrific.’”

The article admittedly follows that up right away with this:

“Gita Rao, senior lecturer in finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management, however, said Wood is ‘a very experienced manager.

“‘She’s not managing a defensive growth fund,’ she said. ‘She’s managing a high-octane growth fund.’”

As such, she’s handling “a certain style, and you’ve got to take your lumps.”

Rao’s thought on the matter seems to boil down to “this too shall pass.” We’re not dealing with normal circumstances, she noted, considering Covid, inflation, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Plus, “we mustn’t forget that” the kinds of tech stocks Wood focuses on “are very richly valued.” They were going up and up for so long that people thought they would continue to do so indefinitely. And now that reality has set in, they’re panicking.

That’s all.

Maybe that’s true. Maybe the ARK ship will right itself sometime soon. But the way things are looking now…

I don’t think it’s a worthwhile bet to make.

Speculation Done Right

You see, there are “speculative” investments that can still be worthwhile if you know what you’re doing. And by “know what you’re doing,” I mean recognizing that you need to allocate your money appropriately.

And by “appropriately,” I mean limiting how much you put into them even more than normal.

That’s something Cathie Wood has definitely NOT done with her investments. She not only went all in to begin with, but she doubled down after her thesis started falling apart. And then doubled down again!

Admittedly, significantly limiting your position size does mean you won’t make as much if your “could-be a big one” investment becomes an “is a big one” investment. That’s what happened with my enormous winner last year, Power REIT (PW).

As I’ve said before, if I had gone all-in on that one, I could be lounging on a beach chair right now. In the Bahamas. As my permanent home.

The Bahamas, not the beach chair.

In Wood’s case, however, it could be the opposite at this point – a risk we always run whenever we deal with less-than-enormously-established companies.

Clearly though, I’m not completely anti-speculation. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be investing in marijuana real estate investment trusts like Power REIT. Or Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), which I visited – in person! – this past weekend.

There, I got to tour one of its facilities and ask an entire list of questions – many submitted by iREIT on Alpha members. Like this one:

“What are the most likely long-term competitive advantages IIPR feels can protect/leverage in its market landscape as the economic winds blow and competitors come and go?”

iREIT subscribers already know the answers. Exclusively.

But as for the purpose of this piece, let’s look at an example or two of what worthwhile speculation can look like.

Orion Net Lease: Yielding 3.0%

Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) is a net-lease pureplay office REIT that was formed by the newly combined Realty Income (O) and VEREIT. It’s comprised of substantially all their office properties.

Orion’s 92 properties are predominantly single-tenant, suburban net-lease assets. And they’re located in attractive Sunbelt and suburban markets – the ones experiencing laudable economic and population growth.

Moreover, the REIT is internally managed by an experienced team with deep knowledge of the portfolio. Many of them were at VEREIT to begin with.

Now, we do have to address how ONL announced Q4-21 earnings on March 24, including the much-anticipated dividend announcement… which was much smaller than anticipated at just $0.10 per share quarterly.

This equates to 24% of funds from operations ('FFO') and 41.6% based on funds available for distribution ('FAD'). Or, against the last noted share price of $13.55, we’re looking at a yield of just 3%.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

It’s no surprise then that ONL shareholders weren’t impressed. Many were accustomed to the higher-yielding O and VEREIT yields.

We get it. Completely. However, we still also “get” the value this brand-new platform holds. So we’re hanging on for now to see how it evolves.

ONL released its Q1-22 earnings today – but after the market closed, so therefore after we submitted this article for publishing. That is a risk we recognize but are willing to take.

Besides, the silver lining is we don’t have to worry about a dividend cut. Not when the bar is set so low already.

Orion Net Lease Continued

Other than the dividend, here are some important things to note about Orion’s earnings. The company:

Increased its weighted average lease term to 4.1 years

Signed a two-year lease extension and 54,000 square-foot expansion with a key tenant in Plano, Texas

Signed a lease extension and 41,000 square-foot expansion with a key tenant in Woodlands, Texas, taking the contract up to 11 years

Signed a five-year lease extension and expansion with a key tenant in Augusta, Georgia, to now include the full 78,000 square-foot building

Signed an 11-year lease extension with Merrill Lynch, Pierce, and Fenner & Smith at three Class A office buildings located near Princeton, New Jersey, in Hopewell

Made solid progress on selling non-core assets and is in various stages of negotiation and agreement to sell 3 properties for approximately $21.4 million.

We’ll find out whether ONL can continue to grow its weighted average lease term from here. As for the present, the Q4-21 results were actually very good. And because of its lower payout ratio, the company can (and has signaled it will) use its capital elsewhere.

Orion doesn’t have access to the equity capital markets. So its most inexpensive form of capital is to take cashflow from the existing portfolio and reinvest it into the existing portfolio. That should reposition the REIT’s assets, renew tenants in place, and extend the average lease term…

All of which will have a very beneficial impact on shareholders.

At 5.8x p/FFO, ONL is one of the overall cheapest REITs in our coverage spectrum. And while there’s certainly lease rollover risk here, it’s set distribution at a rate in which it can grow over time.

Bottom line: We have confidence in the management team and their ability to demonstrate value creation.

Broadmark Realty: Dividend Yield Is 10.7%

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) is a commercial mortgage REIT ((mREIT)). We began covering it in September 2019 while it was combining with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Trinity Merger Corp.

We’ve grown to really like this specialized lender. It describes itself as focusing on residential “construction loans designed for real estate investors and developers who require quick closings, outside-the-box thinking, a high loan-to-value, and the utmost professional service.”

BRMK owns a diversified loan portfolio consisting of $1.5 billion in total commitments. This includes principal outstanding, interest reserve, and construction holdbacks. And its active loan portfolio comes with a weighted average loan-to-value (LTV) of 59.1%.

The portfolio is diversified across 19 states and D.C. And the company itself seeks diverse collateral that’s weighted toward residential housing.

A few weeks ago, BRMK announced a new CEO, Brian Ward. After catching up with him recently, I have to say I expect to see him cast his shadow there.

The company also announced a new board member, Pinkie D. Mayfield. So, investors are anxious to see if this new management team can instill confidence in the share price.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Unlike ONL’s modest payout ratio, BRMK’s is more dangerous at 118% in 2021. That came from $0.84 in dividends and $0.71 in distributable earnings.

Broadmark Realty Continued

On May 9, the mREIT will announce its Q1 earnings results. So we’ll get a chance to determine then if BRMK is climbing out of its hole.

It already cut its dividend in 2020 and now pays out a monthly $0.07 per share.

The current quarterly dividend payment is $0.28.

So we’ll be watching BRMK’s Q1-22 distributable earnings closely to see if the payout ratio improves (or not).

With new management, there’s really no way to speculate on the dividend strategy. But, since BRMK pays out monthly dividends now, we suspect it won’t cut the dividend right away. Especially since quite a few retail investors own shares.

As always, it really boils down to risk management and how good (or bad) BRMK is at navigating defaults. On that note, the new CEO told me he was going to manage the credits differently.

He says he’ll insist on carefully vetting loans to avoid future defaults. And he added that he’s focused on quality, not quantity.

That’s music to my ears.

In terms of originations, BRMK closed $947 million worth in 2021, a 51.2% year-over-year increase. On the last earnings call, previous CEO Jeff Pyatt said:

“We’re unwilling to deviate from our proven underwriting guidelines simply to grow our loan portfolio. In the short term, this discipline may reduce the percentage of our pipeline on which we execute. But compared to our competitors, we believe that we stand to benefit in the long run and will be better prepared to face economic headwinds.”

Again, for those who can stomach the payout ratio, BRMK could be a real gem: shares are trading at $7.83 with a dividend yield of 10.7%. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 10.3x compared with its pre-pandemic multiple of 14.5x.

(Note: We just interviewed SACH’s CIO for iREIT on Alpha members).

(Source: FAST Graphs)

If You Must Speculate, Learn The Rules

In If You Must Speculate, Learn The Rules, Frank J. Williams writes:

“The creed of the new speculator is: ‘I want to make a lot of money on little capital in a short time without working for it.’ This is just as impossible in Wall Street as it is in any other place.”

I suppose that all of us are speculators at heart. But I can assure you that the Great Recession intensely decreased my risk tolerance.

I guess Williams wrote this part just for me:

If you are intelligent, the market will teach you caution and fortitude, sharpen your wits, and reduce your pride. If you are foolish and refuse to learn a lesson, it will ridicule you, laugh you to scorn, break you, and toss you to the rubbish-heap. The stock-market is cruel, but it is glorious, representing all that we admire in the American character, courage, vitality, forethought, vision, and enterprise.”

Most know that I have five kids (and a grandchild coming next week). So this quote from Williams’ book is also appropriate – that people:

“… certainly should not speculate until they have paid the landlord, the butcher, and the tailor. They should have no doctor’s bills or insurance premiums overdue.”

And in my case, maybe I should add college tuition, braces, and fuel for the fleet of family cars.

Today’s two REIT examples remain speculative in my overall portfolio mix. But that doesn’t mean they’re not worth considering – if you know how to handle such stocks.