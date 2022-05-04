We Have Reached A Bottom, Time To Get More Aggressive, Buy...

Lynn_Bystrom/iStock via Getty Images

Going back to November 2021, technology names have been sold at every opportunity. The narrative was that every high-dollar stock was painted with the same brush. Names with profits, good cash flows, and growing revenue were sold. We believe that technology stocks are about to turn the corner. In the last Weekly Analysis piece, I speculated that stocks would suffer going into the Fed Meeting and pending news of the .50% rise.

Once Powell announced the raise, I expected that the market would rally because finally all the variable risks would be discounted. Instead, the market has been more volatile but turned and strongly finished in the positive. I observed multiple attempts to sell off this market reversed. I can only conclude the bad news has been discounted. That doesn’t mean that some new bad news can’t derail a rally.

I'm saying that the downside is likely limited at this point. If we are at the bottom, any trading idea based on some emerging good news can be bought. Just make sure the idea isn’t stale or that the stock has already moved up recently. For the last six months, every new position that you would take is a fraught exercise. When the market is on a slide because growth stocks are perceived to be overvalued, it just wasn't wise to go in on a position. Now that we have squeezed all of the excessive value out of growth stocks, at least that's my determination, it's time to get aggressive.

Today I executed a fast trade for the first time in months. I did so because of the realization that better odds are with me because the market has bottomed. Even if this is "A" bottom and not "THE" bottom, May 11 is another look at CPI, if it slows in growth, the market will react. In fact, I think the buoyant market this week is sniffing out some indicator of slowing inflation. Even if there's no improvement as yet, the market squeezed out a lot of air in most growth stocks.

Everyone was saying that the big market cap tech names have to fall too. Guess what has happened and perhaps still happening. Today Airbnb (ABNB) fell due to Expedia's (EXPE) earnings report and the fear that ABNB would disappoint tonight as well. Their ER was a smash, and I picked up the shares starting at $145 to $142 today. Last I looked in the post marker, ABNB is trading at 155. I also think the market overreacted to EXPE. I may start a position in EXPE too. With EXPE I will have the luxury of building that position over time. I know that EXPE at 150 is at the bottom as well.

Instead of ABNB being disappointed they totally outperformed. Their ER was a smash, and I picked up the shares starting at 145 to 142 today before the report. Last I looked in the post marker ABNB is trading at 155 in the premarket last night. This morning I sold the shares right at the open at 156.76. I also sold my ABNB Call Spreads today

I also think the market overreacted to Expedia I started a small position in EXPE too. With EXPE I will have the luxury of building that position over time. I know that EXPE at 150 is a good place to start. I also went long in a call spread as well. I know that changing a strategy can introduce hiccups, I already have an example, I bought Uber (UBER).

I still buy in small increments and sell in small increments. It's the height of folly to expect to bottom tick a buy and the top tick a sell. Unless you're doing a fast trade to take advantage of a dislocation. If you're building a long-term investment or even a medium-term trade it makes sense to ease into a position.

Today for the first time, I'm sharing an article with my partner at my subscription service - Dual Mind Research. He approaches trading quite differently than I do. I'm not sure he agrees that we are at the bottom, he has been fast trading along, and successfully. The following trades are his, and the way he's describing them are his. I wanted him to show his strategies which were different than mine. I asked him to pick some stocks and describe his trades I know I've recently written about UPST but this is his analysis. Yes, I told him about UPST but he did his own homework.

Upstart (UPST) long

We’ve covered UPST for a good time now. I believe it’s being punished like other unprofitable growth stocks. However, if we check the facts, UPST is a growth stock that is currently profitable; in 2021, they had $801.27M revenue with a 16.9% Net profit margin.

For those who don’t know what UPST does, it’s a cloud-based AI lending platform it connects its platform with banks and other large companies. They have one of the lowest default rates in the market. They use more than 1600 parameters to determine the optimal loan ( amount, interest rate, etc...) based on their customer. The good news is that UPST is growing to other sectors like car loans. They made a deal with Volkswagen and Subaru for the optimal car lending experience.

Here are some words from Josh Lever of Platinum Volkswagen: “When we started working with Upstart Auto Retail, they were an up-and-coming startup in the digital retail space. We chose them because other platforms simply did not meet our needs. Having worked with them now for so long, it has been nothing but a success story." I did extra research on personal loans on Google trends. With the keyword “personal loan,” we can see an uptick in searches in April. I believe this should be good for UPST, especially since they are reporting their earnings on May 9.

Its AI model benefits both consumers and banking partners, and it’s constantly improving over time. I'm personally holding 500 shares of UPST with an average of 78. There’s something exciting going on with UPST since earnings are coming on May 9, and the stock is volatile. Implied volatility of the stock increased to 170%. That’s a huge percentage. Implied volatility is directly related to VEGA in options (vega shows the change in option premium for every % change in Implied volatility). The more the rise in volatility, the more premium increases, so from what we would understand from this, the premiums on UPST are super inflated.

Here’s an example, if I sell a Put on UPST at 88 expiring the next two weeks, the premium is $10, which comes to $1,000. The stock being at $93, that’s already a 9.3% return on my investment without any risk. If the stock goes above $88 in the next two weeks, I’ll collect that $10 premium, or else if it drops below $88, I’m going to buy 100 shares at the strike price plus collect the premium this will decrease my average to 78 while the stock is trading at $93.

Since premiums are really high I can do the same and collect an income for every 100 shares I own. If I want to sell my stocks at $100 I can sell covered calls at $100 expiring after two weeks. The premiums are $11, (equal to $1,100) on the 500 shares I own, I can sell five contracts which are worth 5500, If UPST stays below $100 I’ll collect the $5,500, or the worst case, if it goes above $100, I need to take profit on my shares at $100 plus collect the $5.5k premium, my whole point in this is selling options on high implied volatility stocks can be very profitable. Going on the long side is usually a bad idea because if you buy those contracts you’re going to lose to theta and vega (time and volatility).

TECS Inverse technology ETF short

Usually, in the markets, there's a lot of rotation. Investor funds move from sector to sector in rapid succession as there's a lot of fear in the markets. We see rising prices of oil and gas companies. Yet tech stocks have been selling off. Money that was once in tech is being invested in the oil and value stocks. This presents great opportunities in tech stocks, and there are a lot of undervalued names in the market. What caught my attention is TECS, a 3x leveraged technology bear ETF. This means when tech stocks go up, this ETF goes down.

If I bet that tech stocks will push higher, we need to short the TECS ETF. By shorting a bear ETF, I'm actually going to benefit as tech stocks go up. Why not buy the bull ETF? I do what I do because it gives me an unfair advantage. You are always told to only day trade leveraged ETFs. I'm turning that downside to advantage by shorting it. Let me show you what I mean. Check the long-term chart of TECS over time, it always goes down and converges to 0.

You’re probably going to ask why does this happen? It’s actually because of a straightforward mathematical concept. Let me explain.

An index is traded at $100, and a 2x leveraged ETF is $100.

If the index drops 25% from highs (from $100 to $75), the leveraged ETF will drop 50% (from $100 to $50).

Consider the scenario the index is now at $75, then the Index increases by 100%. Using the latest prices, the Index's new price will be $150 (100% on 75), and the leveraged ETF price will increase from $50 to $100. (It’s already behind.)

Now you can see the leveraged ETF ended up below the Index's price, even though it's a 2x leveraged ETF, so it's all about those percentages. The same thing is happening here - TECS is a 3x leveraged ETF. for this simple reason, it always goes down, and it's almost impossible to reach back to where it was - the only logical scenario where it will outperform is when the stock market constantly drops without any bounce-backs which are impossible in the stock market!

The only risk is short-term volatility. If tech stocks keep dropping hard, this ETF will be volatile, and my position can be in loss. But, over the long term, we should not worry.

I think the idea of using the weakness of the leveraged bear ETF to our advantage is just brilliant, and I'm glad to share Serop's insights with my loyal readers.