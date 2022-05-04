Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is trading at its historically lower valuation range. While there are some issues like unionization, accumulation of debt, and the reemergence of Howard Schultz (I'll explain why that's a potential problem later), Starbucks's growth and free cash flow generation remain strong.

I find it good that Starbucks is refocusing on its business and not rebuying shares. While we're at the beginning of a bear market, companies that generate cash flow and distribute dividends to their shareholders are advantageous compared to growth stocks that generate cash in the future.

Introduction - The Macro Environment

The Fed fights higher inflation by tightening the financial system and increasing rates along the treasury spectrum. Higher interest rates adversely affect the markets as they're transitioning into a risk-off mood.

The 10-year treasury rate is scratching the 3% mark, and we're tightening at an accelerated pace. Usually, the Fed tightens with the usual 25bps. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other policymakers are tightening with 50bps steps until an expected tightening of 250bps in 2022 is reached!

Treasury Yield Curve - April 2022 (gurufocus.com)

Rising interest rates are bad news for growth and high-growth companies. These companies generate low to no cash flow at present but grow rapidly, and investors project that they'll generate cash flow in the future.

In 2021, I talked about the macro environment and how I positioned my portfolio to take advantage of an inflationary environment. In my article - A Decade of Outperformance may be followed by a Decade of Underperformance - I discussed how companies with high current rates of earnings and who are positioned closer to commodities are a good choice for a portfolio. I also discussed how the previous decade of outperformance in the US could be followed by outperformance outside the US.

U.S. and international stocks have gone through cycles of relative outperformance (iShares)

During normal economic circumstances - low inflation, stable interest rates, normal economic growth - investors can anticipate discount rates and pay accordingly for high conviction and growth stocks. But, during an inflationary period like we're in now, discount rates increase dramatically, lowering the value of future cash flow.

High inflation reduces the value of cash earned in the future! The more it lies in the future, the less worth it has.

Growth and high-growth stocks are very susceptible to an increase in discount rates, as opposed to value stocks that generally generate more cash close to the present.

Value, growth, and high growth company DCF comparison (Author)

The 25-year example above illustrates the dilemma investors face with growth and high-growth stocks. The value stock in the example above grows 10% YoY for 10 years, 7% for another 10 years, and 5% for the last 5 years. With a starting value of $100,000 and a discount rate of 12%, the accumulated cash flows equal $1.75mn. At an 8% discount rate, the cash flows sum up to $2.7mn. A 54% variation for a 4% difference.

The growth stock grows 25% YoY for 10 years, then 15% for 7 years, 10% for 5 years, and 7% in the final 4 years. With a starting value of $20k and a 12% discount rate, cash flows sum up to $1.26mn and an 8% discount rate to $2.18mn. A variation of 73% for a 4% difference.

The high growth stock grows 50% YoY for 3 years, 35% for 7 years, 20% for 9 years, and 10% in the last 3 years. Starting with no cash flows in the first 3 years and then $20k in the fourth year, cash flows sum up to $1.95mn with a 12% discount rate and $3.8mn at an 8% discount rate—a variation of 95% for a 4% difference.

Growth and high-growth stocks are much more susceptible to changes in inflation, interest rates, and the corresponding discount rate.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value vs Growth ETF (Tradingview)

When comparing the Russell 1000 Value (VONV) and Growth (VONG) ETFs, we're experiencing how the market reevaluates value and growth differently.

On July 24, 2021, I wrote an article - A Decade Of Outperformance May Be Followed By A Decade Of Underperformance - where I discussed my base case about the 2020s in more detail regarding higher interest rates, international diversification, and how I manage my portfolio looking forward.

Starbucks - In the Middle

Over the last 10 years, Starbucks transitioned towards value stock. Its growth rate decreased towards the low double-digits, and markets were saturated regarding the number of stores.

The transition becomes clearer when we look at different time frames in the last two decades for Starbucks. From 2000 to 2011, Starbucks grew earnings at ~20.79% YoY. During this time, Starbucks expanded rapidly within its main market, the US.

From 2007 to 2017, the rate of growth decreased. You'll see the number of stores opened each year and its corresponding growth rate in the chart below. Beginning in 2007, Starbucks's growth rate dropped significantly, and with it, Starbucks's overall growth rate.

Starbucks valuation and growth rate from 2000-2011 and 2007-2017 (Author - Fastgraphs)

Starbucks opened stores at >30% YoY growth rates during those timeframes. These growth rates weren't sustainable as markets like the US or Europe saturated.

Starbucks Open Stores (Company-Operated + Licensed) & Growth Rates (Author - Starbucks Annual Reports)

Investors are aware of the law of large numbers, and the earnings growth in the recent eight years dropped to 12.32%. On Fastgraphs, companies with a growth rate of 5% to 15% get an average PE ratio of 15, which acts as a lower bound for Starbucks. More interestingly, Starbucks's normal P/E ratio over the last 8 years is ~30.68, which is probably the result of market exuberance over the previous five years.

Starbucks Fastgraphs - 2014-2022 (Edited by Author, Fastgraphs)

In my opinion, Starbucks's P/E ratio and general valuation metrics will tend downward to the ~25 PE range for the foreseeable future. I find its historical valuation of ~30 too high for a company whose growth has been decelerating.

Starbucks Debt & Shares Outstanding

In 2018, Starbucks drastically increased its long-term debt from around $3bn to more than $15bn in 2021. On April 26, 2018, Starbucks's board authorized another repurchasing program, encompassing 120 million shares.

Data by YCharts

From July 2, 2018, to September 30, 2018, Starbucks repurchased 58.5mn shares at an average price of $52.96 - a total of $3bn. Starbucks made great use of its low stock price. One year later, Starbucks repurchased 23.5mn shares at an average price of $92.52 - totaling 2.2bn. Half as many shares for nearly twice the price.

Data by YCharts

The number of outstanding shares decreased by 21% over the last 4 years, which provides a nice lower bound for Starbucks's share price. Just comparing the low from 2018 of ~$50, which was an extremely good entry point, with 21% fewer shares on the market, that low would now be ~$61—not considering +22% revenue over the same timeframe.

My concern is that Starbucks's interest expense exploded during the same timeframe and quadrupled since 2018.

Data by YCharts

Historically, Starbucks's interest expense was only a small part of its operating income - 2%-5%. At $469mn, Starbucks's interest expense equals nearly 10% of its operating income.

Starting at the beginning of the pandemic, Starbucks stopped the repurchases until the end of 2021. In Q1 2022, Starbucks repurchased 31.125mn shares for a hefty price of $113 - totaling $3.6bn.

Luckily, Howard Schultz became interim CEO at the beginning of April. One of his first actions was to suspend stock buybacks and reinvest the money into operations.

Howard Schultz - No Worthy Successor Yet

At the beginning of this article, I discussed that I view the comeback of Howard Schultz negatively. The reason is that I'm worried that Schultz hasn't been able to create a management culture that propels itself forward without him, keeps the business healthy, and maintains customer focus.

During Kevin Johnson's regime as CEO, the focus became shareholder return. Starbucks spent billions on share buybacks to push the share price up at the expense of higher interest rates and focus on customers and employees.

A good business, especially a service-oriented one like Starbucks, should relentlessly focus on its customers, attract new customers, and innovate to increase customer satisfaction.

Howard Schultz is doing this right at the time of writing. Starbucks announced that they'd introduce NFTs and create a digital Third Place, in line with what many younger people like.

In the past, Starbucks did many of these things. They created the Starbucks app where customers can collect stars for free drinks. Pay per app and get some discounts, or Starbucks Gold, where customers get free refills and additional rewards.

With Schultz back as CEO, Starbucks can refocus on its customers and employees and maybe even decrease the lingering risks of more unionization of Starbucks employees.

Starbucks - A DCF Analysis

Five years ago, I wrote my first Starbucks article (Starbucks - A Good Long-Term Investment) and provided my readers with a DCF analysis. The price at publication was $56.71. With a WACC of 7%, EBITDA multiple of 16, 1.5bn shares outstanding, and a very conservative revenue growth rate of 10%, I concluded that Starbucks had some easy upside potential.

2017 DCF Calculation - Terminal EBITA Multiple method (Author - Starbucks Article 2017)

I was very conservative with the growth rates and put the margins on the very low end of where they were historically.

Fast forward, I created a new DCF, which is again very conservative. I chose a revenue growth rate of 14% for 2022 and 2023, 12% for 2024 and 2025, and 10% for 2026.

For the operating expenses, I looked at how they evolved over the last few years. They show a growth rate of around 10%, and, in 2021, the main reason for the higher expenses were wages and benefits that Starbucks paid.

Starbucks Operating Expense Growth (Author - Starbucks Annual Report)

Historically, Starbucks had an EBITDA margin of 22%. Considering the growth in operating expenses, I gradually lowered the margin to 20%.

With a WACC of 7%, an EBITDA multiple of 15, and 1.183bn shares outstanding, we get the following values per share.

Starbucks DCF calculation - Terminal EBITDA Multiple Method (Author - Keyanoush Razavidinani)

Doing the same calculation, using the terminal perpetuity growth rate with a median growth rate of 3.3%, we get the following values per share.

Starbucks DCF calculation - Terminal Perpetuity Growth Rate Method (Author - Keyanoush Razavidinani)

The average value per share is the same for more methods. Interestingly, even at these low valuations and growth numbers, we get a value per share that's well-above Starbucks's current share price of $75 (at the time of writing).

All things considered, the DCF analysis provides us with a value per share in the mid-90s at a 15x EBITDA multiple and a WACC of 7%. Even when Starbucks's weighted average cost of capital increases by 1%, it will leave us with a value per share >$90, which is a ~20% upside potential.

Conclusion

Historically, Starbucks is at the lower end of its valuation. At $75 per share, even with extremely conservative valuation metrics, Starbucks is at least 10% to 20% undervalued.

Starbucks will not grow as it did in the past, but that's why it's paying investors a dividend, yielding 2.74% (at the time of writing). At the same time, Starbucks has room to grow at a rate of at least 10% YoY over the next 3-5 years.

The DCF analysis provides a fair value for Starbucks in the mid-90s range with very conservative growth rates. From a value perspective, Starbucks's risk-reward-balance tilts towards reward in the form of an easy 20% upside potential with limited risk.

I always welcome constructive criticism and open discussions. Please feel free to comment or message me about my calculations and/or sources that I use in my articles.