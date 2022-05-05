Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

What Happened?

The major catalyst causing Verizon Communication Inc.'s (NYSE:VZ) stock to fall 10% is the company's updated guidance, lowering it from slightly up to flat during the last earnings call. Verizon updated its prior 2022 guidance for service and other revenue, which is now expected to be flat compared to 2021 rather than up 1% to 1.5%. The explanation was the combination of lower FUSF rates versus 2021 and weaker wireline revenue this year. Additionally, Verizon expects the following results for full-year 2022:

Reported wireless service revenue growth at the lower end of the previously guided range of 9 percent to 10 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA1 growth at the lower end of the previously guided range of 2 percent to 3 percent.

Adjusted EPS1 at the lower end of the previously guided range of $5.40 to $5.55.

Adjusted effective income tax rate1 in the range of 23 percent to 25 percent.

Capital spending, excluding C-Band, in the range of $16.5 billion to $17.5 billion. Additional expenditures related to the deployment of the company's C-Band 5G network are expected to be in the range of $5 billion to $6 billion.

Even so, the stock has rallied in recent days and is actually up 2% at the time of the writing.

Verizon Current Chart (Finviz)

I believe the drop in shares of Verizon created an excellent buying opportunity for dividend investors looking to lock in a solid yield of 5.43% at present. In the following sections I will make my case.

Buy When There Is Blood In The Streets

Nathan Rothschild, a 19th-century British financier, is probably the first credited with saying a famous buying opportunity quote:

"The time to buy is when there's blood in the streets."

You get the idea. Our innate instincts encourage us to depart a sinking ship. This survival tactic impacts the way we invest. It's more often than not counterintuitive. The exact time you are feeling the pain and about to sell out is often the precise time you should be doubling down. An unjustified selloff based on macro factors often creates opportunities to buy stock in solid companies with sound prospects. I submit this is the case we have with Verizon.

Hopefully you have dry powder and take advantage. I have chosen to deploy some dry powder from recently taking profits on positions that are way up to increase my Verizon position. Verizon has been a long-term holding for me in my SWAN income portfolio.

I see a lot of articles comparing AT&T (T) to Verizon asking which one to own. I say reduce risk by diversifying by owning both. Now let's review why Verizon provides an excellent entry point for dividend and income investors at this juncture.

The Winter Warrior's Three Pillars Of Dividend Investing

The three primary factors I take into consideration when determining whether or not a security meets my requirements to enter my SWAN dividend and income retirement portfolio are:

Business growth story must be intact Dividend must be paid out from growing organic revenue streams Payout ratio must be reasonable and paid out from solid free cash flow

I refer to these as the three pillars of conservative dividend and income investing. Now let's review each for Verizon.

Growth Story Is Intact

Verizon has big growth plans going forward including the expansion of its 5G Ultra Wideband network to nearly 113 million people around the country. What’s more, the company has elevated demands for its 5G mobility and nationwide broadband services. The company's performance produced its best broadband result in over a decade. Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg stated:

"Our operational performance in the first-quarter further positions Verizon for long-term growth and increases our competitive standing in mobility, nationwide broadband, the value market, and above the network business solutions and applications. The January launch of C-Band and expansion of our 5G Ultra Wideband network helped to amplify our fixed wireless momentum in both Consumer and Business, with quarterly additions 2.5 times that of our fourth-quarter performance, and drove momentum in wireless upgrades. We continue to accelerate our C-Band network build with our goal of reaching at least 175 million people by the end of the year and, with the recent early clearing spectrum announcement, we now have the ability to deploy more of this spectrum a full year sooner.”

Growing Organic Revenue Streams

The one constant with technology is the fact that things are always changing. Such is the case with 5G technology. Verizon lower its guidance to flat in the near term, yet I surmise this may be a case of under promising to overdeliver - a tactic often used by management. Verizon states regarding its 5G efforts:

"The January launch of C-Band and expansion of our 5G Ultra Wideband network enabled more customers to enjoy the most reliable 5G network in the United States, while also accelerating and amplifying the company's nationwide broadband strategy. Verizon delivered its highest broadband net additions in over a decade. The recent early clearing spectrum announcement, gives the company the ability to deploy more C-Band spectrum, a full year sooner than expected, which will unlock another 40 million of addressable population."

So, I’m not too concerned organic growth is stalled for good. Now let’s take a look at the payout coverage ratio.

Coverage Is Adequate, Payout Is Safe

The current annual payout of $2.56 has a payout ratio of 46.83%.

Dividend Payout Ratio (Seeking Alpha)

This level of coverage helps me to sleep very well at night.

Furthermore, I expect it to increase as the company gains momentum. So, as you can see, Verizon satisfies all three pillars. On top of this, the stock is vastly undervalued at present, which could provide the opportunity for some capital appreciation raising the total return on investment over time. Let me explain.

The Stock Is Vastly Undervalued

Let's take a look at the fundamentals and see for ourselves what the valuation metrics look like.

Verizon fundamentals

Verizon Fundamentals (Finviz)

With a forward P/E ratio of 8.43, I'd say the stock is vastly undervalued at present based on the fact it is trading at half the market’s forward P/E on the whole. This means not a whole lot of people have faith that the company will come through and/or a macro market forces have induced a selloff. I submit both are true for the stock creating an above average buying opportunity for long-term dividend and income investors. In fact, the stock has recently started to breakout of its downturn. Now let's bottom line it.

The Bottom Line

Verizon's stock has been beaten down due to the guidance being lowered. Furthermore, the macro market outlook has been extremely unfavorable with the Fed on the warpath and geopolitical risk at all-time highs. Even so, the market has just gone on a tear after Fed Chair Powell stated a 75-basis point interest rate raise was off the table implying a more dovish stance than the market was anticipating. The question was actually asked by my good friend and fellow CNBC Contributor Steve Liesman.

If you are so inclined, this may be just the time to start and/or add to your position. At least, that's what the all-time greats such as Rothchild, Buffett, and Templeton say. Verizon meets my three pillars' requirement, and, having courage in my convictions, I have decided to increase my position. Fortune favors the bold, as they say.

Finally, always have a predetermined entry and exit strategy for every position. I always layer into positions over time to reduce risk using buy limit orders at predetermined prices, effectively lowering my basis and increasing the yield. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

