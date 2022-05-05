Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Will The Fed Stop Inflation?

Today's FOMC meeting brought a 50 basis point increase in the Federal funds rate, to a range of 0.75% to 1% annually. The Fed also pledged to begin reducing the size of its balance sheet. All of this was expected. Powell began the meeting by addressing the American public and saying that the Fed understands the hardship inflation is causing and that the Fed is moving expeditiously to bring it down. The market reaction to this was muted but slightly down. What wasn't expected was when CNBC's Steve Liesman asked whether the Fed would consider a 75 basis point hike (this is something that the market had been pricing in to some extent). Powell said that the Fed is not actively considering a 75 basis point hike.

The market reaction was swift and furious, with participants buying all of the TIPs, tech, and commodities they could get their hands on. The Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) surged 400 points and the Dow (DIA) would go on to close the day up nearly 1000 points, while the dollar sank against other major currencies, fueling expectations for more inflation.

Data by YCharts

I don't like this. Another CPI report comes out on May 11, and the Fed already has somewhat of a credibility issue with whether they'll do enough to stop inflation. In many ways, they run the risk of echoing the mistakes of the 1970s Fed that was always behind the curve, allowing inflation to persistently reach double digits while the economy sputtered. When asked if the Fed would manage a soft landing, Powell replied that the landing could be "soft-ish."

Powell doesn't make decisions alone. He'll likely take the blame for the inflation surge, but I believe the group-think and politicization of the Fed since the pandemic is likely to cost us a hard-landing recession and will cost the government extra interest in the long run compared to a firmly credible Fed that raised rates sooner. The greatest strength of Powell's Fed is their ability to communicate and coordinate the PR so the market comes close to pricing in what the Fed wants.

The greatest weakness is that their track record in forecasting changes in the economy has been poor, and that might trump their strength in communication. Greenspan was so good at forecasting the economy during the first 15 years of his term that he was called "the maestro," but he either didn't care to communicate much with the press or seemed to enjoy puzzling them with Fedspeak and surprises (2011 is actually when the Fed started giving press conferences after meetings). Greenspan also ran much tighter monetary policy for the duration of his term than Powell has, something that would slow the amount of speculative hype that gets funded in the markets.

Greenspan, of course, was heavily criticized in the end for keeping rates too low after 9/11 and allowing a housing bubble, something that Powell may be walking into himself. My data has shown that the housing market was fairly balanced prior to the pandemic, and we're now building about 5x the houses that demographics would imply we need in the US. This is going to be a problem at some point. Case in point, Miami-Dade County has one of America's hottest housing markets. What would you guess the population change was there from April 2020 to July 2021–the most recent data I have? 100,000-plus?

Miami-Dade County actually lost about 39,000 people during this period. More people moved out than in! That's not exactly consistent with skyrocketing prices and a huge construction boom in South Florida. And there are markets like this all over the country – some are worse and some are better, but the speculative chaos is clearly out of step with fundamentals. The Fed is likely to have its hands full dealing with the housing market surge and inflation. I can get behind being measured with hikes due to the long lag and variable lag between policy changes and economic effects, but the Fed is talking a lot about bringing inflation down while leaving some policy in place that's continuing to fuel it for the time being.

The P/E ratios against their 2021 earnings for the largest Nasdaq stocks should shine a bit of a light on how much work the Fed might need to do. I love growth as much as anybody, but assuming 20% growth to infinity with the macro headwinds has gotten people crushed before (see the 1970s and early 2000s for precedent). These are some big P/E ratios for all but Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Meta (FB), and maybe Broadcom (AVGO).

Maybe a new batch of stocks will be atop the Nasdaq in 15 years, but that would likely mean some pain for the existing holdings if the disruption and growth come at the expense of the mega-cap names the Nasdaq is weighted to. I don't know, but these companies are trading for valuations that have historically led to poor returns for many years when paying the multiples that investors have been paying, even if they end up okay in the end.

Apple (AAPL) 25.9x

Microsoft (MSFT) 29.4x

Amazon (AMZN) 60.1x

Tesla (TSLA) 122.9x

Nvidia (NVDA) 51.0x

Google 21.2x

Meta (aka Facebook) 16.0x

Broadcom 33.1x

Costco (COST) 42.6x

I still believe the Fed will eventually bring inflation down because it's such a political problem now, but they seemed to have traded in another drink before closing time for a worse hangover in the morning. For stock speculators who expect that the Fed will bail them out if prices fall, I could be wrong about this, but I wouldn't hold your breath.

How Do Stocks Look After The Fed Meeting?

I think long-term investors should take advantage of a couple of things here. One, there was a huge rally in stocks while the move in rates was pretty muted. To me, that's a nice opportunity for anyone who thinks they've got too much risk in stocks to make some sales. The immediate market reaction was to buy inflation-protected bonds, Bitcoin (BTC-USD), gold (GLD), the Nasdaq, Tesla, and the ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK). Nasdaq is interesting here down a little over 20% for the year, as it contains some cheap stocks like Google that I like, but a bunch some extremely expensive stuff that I don't, like the holdings of ARKK. I'd stay put for the most part on the stock front.

The Fed will likely take the cash rate to 1.5% at their mid-June meeting and to 2% in July. If you think the Fed is behind the curve here but will eventually come around, pulling a little money out of stocks might not be the worst play, as money market funds (VMSXX) could be earning 3% or better by year-end, while stocks would take a beating when a couple of CPI reports come in too hot again (which the Fed admits is a risk).

The 10-year really needs to get to 4% (1-1.5% real yield) to actually bring inflation down, as 10-year inflation expectations are a little below 3%. Due to some technicalities in the way CPI is calculated, the numbers are currently understating the rate of price increases, which researchers at the San Francisco Fed have written about. The obvious risk is that we're sitting here six months from now, Jerome Powell is at the podium talking about how inflation continues to surprise them and how they need to take rates higher still, and it hasn't come down because they haven't treated the disease that we're now dealing with in the form of inflation.

My capital market assumptions show that stocks are pretty expensive right now, with the S&P 500 expected to return about 8.5% in the long run at current prices. If cash rates come up and the 10-year is at or above 4%, the multiple on the S&P will likely have to come down, because profits don't necessarily grow evenly with inflation the way revenue does. You'll make money in the long run buying here, but not a ton relative to inflation/what cash should pay over the next few years. The short-term position for the Nasdaq is worse, although the growth should be better in the long run, once this correction fully runs its course.

Data by YCharts

It's possible for the Fed to get lucky here and to have labor market stability, supply chain pressures to come down, and a soft landing for stocks and housing. Historical priors show that recessions are much more common when supply and demand become unbalanced and the Fed is forced to hike. There generally aren't quick/easy fixes for economic problems, which is why I think you should take today's ~1000 point Dow rally with a grain of salt and think about selling and taking some profits here.

Markets are still significantly higher than they were before the pandemic, even when accounting for inflation, giving a chance to take some profits in real terms and preserve most or even all of that purchasing power in money market funds as the Fed tightens. Cash is never an asset class to be all-in on–you'd still want some stocks as well as commodities, but the argument for de-risking after today's Fed meeting makes itself. At some point, the risk environment will be more favorable again, but it's somewhat lousy right now.

Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Price Targets

If I had to hang a number on the Dow given a probable hard landing for the economy, I would guess it goes to ~30,000 or a bit lower by year-end. I'd guess the S&P 500 ends around 3,400 due to the heavier tech concentration. The Nasdaq is likely in the most trouble of the three, and likely trades down to around 9,500. These represent 10%-25% drops from here, but I've argued time and time again that markets are pricing in unsustainable earnings growth and profit margins, unsustainable budget deficits out of DC (people say this all the time but 10-15% of GDP??), and unsustainably low-interest rates from the Fed given the inflation environment.

This is worst for the Nasdaq, a bit better for the S&P 500, and better for the Dow. Again, earnings growth expectations are too high now that consumers can't make money for nothing in the form of massive stimulus. None of this is the end of the world, and I think the long run should be fine even if you buy now, but stocks ought to get cheaper given the macro environment.

I could be wrong in the end, perhaps we can build an economy where companies lose money and sell stock to make up the difference, the government runs huge deficits and borrows the difference, and US consumers all own one or more homes and buy 16 million cars per year while their real wages fall. But it seems so farfetched, and history is littered with examples of these kinds of things blowing up. Modern monetary theory, speculators buying negative cash flow assets on credit, and expectations for near-zero interest rates all seem unlikely to succeed with inflation running persistently hot and standards of living failing to keep up with cost increases.

Economic problems are fixable – Germany and Japan were completely destroyed after the war and had an economic miracle after, while the 1980s reforms made the US and UK economies much more dynamic and put the chaos of the 1970s behind us. But the idea that the Fed will create the economic equivalent of a beach body without hitting the gym is not something I would bet on. Take some profits into the rally, hedge some long-term stock positions, and tilt your portfolio towards companies that make money and away from the speculative stocks that surged today.