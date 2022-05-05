JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's no secret that Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is going all-in. New CEO Pat Gelsinger is embarking on a mission to revive the chip giant maker with his IDM 2.0 Strategy. Despite Gelsinger's best efforts, we believe it is too late to turn around the company's prospects for the next couple of years.

For years, Intel has been the largest semiconductor by revenue. But times are changing, and until recently, Intel wasn't adapting to the change. The company fell behind on the innovation front, and we predict it is now falling behind on the cash flow and EPS. Despite efforts to re-establish itself with the extensive "make-over" and $27B CAPEX spending, we strongly recommend Intel as a sell. The company is not on a straight path to nirvana. There will be a lot of speed bumps and traffic on Gelsinger's path forward.

INTC is losing PC market share to AMD (AMD) and other semis. Intel no longer holds the technological supremacy it once had. Yet, INTC chips still account for most chips in the market. We believe the INTC will be hurt the most by the PC demand declines in the post-COVID market. The IDC table below illustrates the decrease of worldwide PC shipments in thousands of units from 84.8 in 1Q21 to 80.5 in 1Q22. We believe this is only the beginning of the decline. The accumulation of all this makes us believe the chip giant needs a minimum of 2-3 years to regain any meaningful or profitable edge in the Angstrom era.

Too much of anything is bad

We believe Intel is a sell because it is going "all in." Intel is doing the equivalent of throwing everything at a wall and seeing what sticks. INTC deserves to have its "main character" moment but not at the expense of investors. Our sell rating on Intel is not because we predict one thing in specific will be INTC's downfall. Instead, we believe the weight of declining demands and overspending makes for an unattractive investment.

We believe INTC stock will see more downsides before any upsides. The semi-field is growing; this is the wrong time to be investing money in a company that is still trying to compensate for its inactive past. Instead, jump in later when Intel's ready, cheaper, and, more importantly, when it'll pay off. When it comes to Intel, we are concerned about the company's ability to continue heavy investments while facing significant risks in its PC and GPU markets, leading to a loss of manufacturing and operating leverage

Our financial concerns for Intel

The company is increasing capital spending and won't see business recovery or FCF until after 2024, if at all. It's far from certain that Intel will be successful. We advise investors to sell rather than buy a dip that's not going anywhere. We do not think INTC's PC business has bottomed yet. There are more significant downsides ahead for Intel's revenues. We foresee a high likelihood that the stock will fall further.

Significant Risks in Intel's end-market demands

Aside from Intel's expensive self-discovery journey, we believe the stock is a sell because we predict major risk factors in the company's future market demands. Intel's currently working on the following market fronts: PC (Client Computing Group), Data Center , Networking, Graphics (Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group or AXG), Foundry (Intel Foundry services or IFS), and Mobileye (MBLY). We believe Intel's end market TAMs, particularly the PC segment, overestimate market demands. The company's estimates are shown in their recent earnings presentation slide below.

We believe INTC's TAM is based on an outdated market that does not account for global supply chain issues, post-COVID PC demand declines, and Ethereum's switch to Proof of Stake (POS). We think INTC's inability to recognize these as major factors influencing their gross margin will harm the company during 2H22.

INTC's earnings slide calls for remarkable growth in three markets (Client, Graphics, and Foundry). Two out of these three are actually under significant risk of correction because of the post-COVID market and crypto-mining exposure.

The Ugly Truth

INTC is masking risks under the IDM 2.0 Strategy and promises of Moore's Law. The ugly truth is the COVID-driven increase in PC demand is over, as shown in the IDC graph. We are witnessing PC demand level decline to its 2019 levels. We can already see the fall, with the worldwide PC shipments dropping 7.3% in the first quarter of 2022. As the globality of the pandemic ends, the demand will continue to decline.

We believe this will cause PC TAM to normalize and negatively impact INTC's top line and gross margin, which are already expected to fall in 2Q22. The most recent earnings from 1Q 2022 Financial Results already show a 13% drop in INTC's supposedly most reliable market, the Client Computing Group (CCG). Alongside the share loss in the PC Client, we predict INTC will face price pressure in 2H22 due to lower unit demand.

We also expect GPU sales will decrease. Intel is considered the third major player in the Graphics market after Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD. Although we believe the gaming demand is strong, the company has understated its exposure to GPU sales relating to crypto-mining. We predict Intel's topline will be negatively impacted by Ethereum's switch to non-GPU-based mining methods. Ethereum has announced it intends to switch from Proof of Work (POW), which requires GPUs for crypto-mining, to Proof of Stake (POS), which does not require GPUs. We anticipate declines in GPU sales in the entire market post 2H22.

Stock Performance:

INTC stock has yet to catch up with Gelsinger's IDM 2.0 vision. Over the last five years, Intel grew 29%. But Intel stock over the past year is depressing. We believe it will not look better, at least not in the near term. The company did see boosts during the pandemic in 2020 with the forced shift to remote work. Yet, the stock declined 21% over the past year. YTD, the stock is down around 13%, and we believe the downward trend will continue for the rest of 2022.

While we are optimistic about Intel's future under Gelsinger, we believe the stock will drop much lower before things turn around. The IDM 2.0 is far from manifesting itself financially, and we predict the PC Client and GPU demands will decline. We recommend INTC as a sell at current levels. We believe the risk of buying now is too high with too little reward in sight.

Valuation:

In our opinion, Intel is a value pick. Despite being a value pick, we think there is more downside on the INTC stock before investors realize any upside. The stock is currently trading at around $47 per share. The fifty-two-week low is around $43, and we expect Intel to dip below it over the coming months. It is trading at 2.4x EV/C2022 sales versus the peer group average of 5x. On a P/E basis, it is trading at 12.5x C2023 EPS of $3.61, versus the peer group average of 14.7x. Intel has more downside from the current levels than upside due to its high exposure to the PC market, exposure to crypto-mining, and market volatility.

We advise against buying the weakness under current negative shifts in demand signals, record COVID cases in Shanghai and new restrictions, and no confidence in near-term cash inflow. The following chart illustrates INTC's peer group valuation.

Word on Wall Street:

A significant number of Wall Street analysts are hold-rated on the stock. They do not believe that stock will work in the near term. Out of 47 analysts covering the stock, 26 analysts are hold-rated, eight are sell-rated, and the remaining are buy-rated. The price targets do not call for much confidence, with the median price target at $53 and the current price at $47, for a possible 13% upside.

What to do with the stock:

We advocate for a sell on the belief that Intel currently has too many red flags to bet on its recovery. INTC does have a great strategy. INTC is coming out with innovative tech and expanding global foundry businesses to the US and away from Taiwan, which will help ensure long-term chip stability. Nevertheless, the company will have critical milestones and a tight schedule over the coming quarters. We do not believe Intel will keep up with the schedule without fallbacks and disappointing investors. We strongly recommend selling now and entering when prospects are more favorable.