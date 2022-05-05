Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

American Axle (AXL) is a tier 1 vertically integrated supplier focused on automotive propulsion systems to support internal combustion engines, hybrid, and electric vehicles.

The share price has significantly underperformed over the past couple of years, down more than 70% below its 2015 highs. The company is well positioned for a recovery in the North America auto market (nearly 80% of revenues) and should benefit from ongoing consumer demand in the large truck marketplace (half of its revenue).

Similar to Tenneco (TEN), American Axle has less exposure to EVs versus its peers. However, the company has been increasing new scalable electrification propulsion technologies.

The marketplace appears to be providing limited value to American Axle's innovation as well as recent new wins which secure more than $10B in revenue from 2025 to 2030. The company's vertical integration while helping the company operate in the current challenging environment also provides nice contribution margins (more than 25%) as industry volumes improve. Management expects to generate significant free cash flow over the next couple of years.

AXL's share price looks significantly mispriced at less than 2x cash flow and approximately 50% normalized free cash flow yield. The upside potential could be multiples of AXL's current share price as the company continues to focus on de-levering their balance sheet towards 2x net debt leverage target.

