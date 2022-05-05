Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) is a roll-up of great brands, such as Stanley, Black & Decker, Craftsman, DeWALT, among many others, that sell products and services to various commercial and consumer end markets. Products include power tools, equipment, accessories, storage, etc. Although SWK has an excellent strategy with both organic and acquisition-based growth, even the best companies cannot avoid macroeconomic headwinds. The company reported Q1 2022 earnings results, where net sales came up shy at $4.4 billion, or $220 million less than what the Street expected. A 5% top-line miss driven by volume weakness alone is justification for investor anxiety; however, margins are the bigger issue at hand.

Margin Pressure

However, the report also showed that SWK had significant gross margin deterioration, which fell from 37.3% to 29.3%, or a full 8% decline due to commodity price inflation. The company's raw materials procured to manufacture its products include steel, zinc, brass, aluminum, nickel, and various resins. The prices of many of these commodities surged year-over-year due to economic stimulus packages by governments and ongoing supply chain disruptions, including the sanctions imposed against Russia. Metal and resins prices struck new highs in Q1 2022, consistent with levels observed back in 2006-2008 depending on the raw material category. Although prices could remain elevated for some time until production, inventory, and transit channels get back to normal, I think upward pricing pressure is behind us. The same goes for shipping and transportation costs. In other words, SWK shouldn't exhibit much incremental gross margin pressure going forward.

To round things out, SWK also cut its 2022 guidance for GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS from a range of $9.50-$10.50 and $12.00-12.50 to $7.20-$8.30 and $10.10-$10.70, respectively. The guidance reduction came from the sale of its Access Technologies business, Russia business closure, commodity and transit inflation, and price increases. The first two contributing factors permanently stripped away $0.45 in EPS. The delta between the price increases and cost inflation is a $1.80 EPS headwind. CEO, Jim Loree, outlined in the Q1 conference call how the implementation of price increases is a gradual remedy to the sudden shock of large cost inflation:

I'm just going to emphasize that we are aiming to offset with our fourth price increase now over a 2-year period the entire amount of the inflation. So it's just a matter of timing. We got hit with this latest tranche of $600 million of inflation in the last 2 months.

Cost pressures will likely continue and management indicated they will base their pricing decisions on such trends. Again on the earnings call, management outlined that Q1 was a big hit and Q2 will be similar, while the effect will likely still exist in Q3 and Q4 but at a diminishing rate:

...a very significant inflationary impact in Q1. And the number approximated a little more than $400 million. We expect probably a very similar number in Q2. And back in January, we were assuming in Q3 and Q4 those numbers were going to become very small. With the new wave of headwinds, we have a number that's about $300 million per quarter in the back half of the year."

I think that guidance direction is smart on the part of management to essentially assume the worst that cost inflation will be persistent through the end of 2022. Fortunately, I think some of that, or perhaps even all of it, will be offset through future price increases over 2022 and 2023. Of course, these factors are implied through the wide range of EPS guidance, which is spread by a full $0.60 on the high and low-end of adjusted EPS.

In terms of the delta between GAAP and adjusted EPS, the primary factors came from inventory step-up charges, Russia, restructuring, and integration costs. Of course, these are real costs that should be used to measure true profitability. However, some of the expense headwinds are one-time in nature and some degree of judgment is involved here. Russia will certainly not occur again. Yet, voluntary retirement programs and restructuring expenses related to M&A can take several quarters or even multiple years before they fully stop impacting net earnings. I think investors that utilize the GAAP EPS figure as their baseline are fundamentally being more conservative, which would put the business at about 17x mid-point FY22 earnings.

Exceptional Growth

Although SWK missed Q1 top-line estimates, the company still posted incredible growth at 20+%. The company showed that end markets were hit by lower volumes and cost inflation, but largely offset by acquisition and higher prices. Management outlined the three key drivers supporting future revenue growth:

Acquisition-driven and product additions

Steady and recurring price increase realizations

An organic volume decline transitioning to growth in Q3 or Q4

Even after selling its security business to Securitas AB, Access Technologies automatic door business to Allegion plc, and exiting its Russian business, management still anticipates mid-twenties revenue growth year-over-year. Part of this growth rate is anticipated to be lifted by secular growth in tools & outdoor driven by electric and autonomous trends and continued investment by SWK. Furthermore, construction has been favorable, particularly with U.S. construction spending now pushing above $1.7 trillion here in 2022. However, industrial sales are more of a mixed bag. For one, this growth has been partially offset by lower automotive and oil & gas midstream activity. Automotive continues to be a thorn in the side of SWK given microchip scarcity has crimped automotive supply and will likely continue lingering into 2023. In fact, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) stated that the only category that didn't experience growth in Q1 for their business. And finally, aerospace demand was still weak too for SWK, albeit it should begin showing sequential improvement given the overall industry's steady recovery.

On balance, the expectation is that growth should pick up as volumes should recover in the back half of the year combined with acquisition growth and price increases. Although SWK did reset earnings expectations, I believe it was a prudent move. With mid-twenties earnings growth and as margins stabilize as cost inflation becomes more manageable, the multiples of 17x GAAP EPS and 13x Adjusted EPS look pretty reasonable.

Also note that at the end of 2021, SWK sold the vast majority of its security business to Securitas AB for $3.2 billion in cash. Those proceeds plus other available liquidity were used to enact a $4 billion share repurchase program that is planned to be completed through 2023. So far, $2.3 billion was implemented, which leaves another $1.7 billion left on the authorization, which would reduce the diluted share count by about 8% and reduce the earnings multiples by one turn each, or to 16x EPS and 12x adjusted EPS. Certainly, there could be more downside ahead but I think most of the froth has been removed from the valuation at this point.

Discussing Dividends

Last but not least, SWK has consistently raised its annual dividend distribution for more than 50 years straight, which upgraded the company's status from a dividend aristocrat to a dividend king only a few years ago. There are only a few dozen dividend kings around and they rarely go on sale given their high earnings quality and dividend safety.

Well today, SWK's dividend yield pushed above 2.4%, which made it the highest level recorded going back to October 2014, excluding the incredible opportunity during the COVID-19 pandemic selloff.

For the dividend yield to reach 3%, the stock would need to fall to $105/per share and I'd consider that to be in no-brainer buy territory.

Bottom Line

SWK is a great business primarily facing difficult supply chain cost headwinds and modest volume losses, which are likely derived from competitive pressures rather than an outright decline in end-market demand. I'd argue though that as SWK's supply chain and inventories normalize, those headwinds should abate or at the very least be mitigated to some degree. With revenue growth in the mid-twenties, a 12x forward earnings multiple provides investors an opportunity to begin accumulating shares at a fair valuation. How do you think SWK will perform? Let me know in the comments section below. As always, thank you for reading.