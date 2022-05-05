Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

The one major concern with Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) suddenly accepting the Elon Musk deal was fears over weak results. The company actually reported solid Q1'22 numbers with the growth most market pundits suggest doesn't exist. My investment thesis remains Bullish on the social media company moving on from the deal in hand currently.

Solid Quarter

The most important number reported by Twitter was 229.0 million monetizable daily active users (mDAUs). The market expected only 226.9 million and the company grew users by 15% after a period of strong growth in both 2020 and 2021.

The company generating strong user growth again after a long period of such strong growth going all the way back to when Jack Dorsey re-claimed the CEO position was very positive. Twitter faced declining user growth back in 2015, but the company boosted users to a new record high of 229 million now.

Not sure why any company would see this user growth scenario as one where a Board of Directors needs to dump shares at prices far below the recent highs. When Twitter hit $70 back last July, the company had reported 206 million users for Q2'21.

These numbers even had a hiccup disclosed in the Q1'22 earnings report. Twitter cut the global mDAU total for the end of 2021 to 214.7 million users. The company reported an issue in reporting multiple separate accounts linked together as separate accounts, though some cases suggest this would be the accurate way to report such accounts. As an example, both my personal account and the account for Stone Fox Capital are linked and should probably be counted as separate accounts.

Either way, Twitter is now reporting 1.9 million fewer accounts for the period. The company ending Q1'22 with 229.0 million mDAUs is even more impressive considering this scenario where prior user accounts were actually lower with Q2'21 at 204.0 million now. The social media company grew users by 25.0 million over the 3 quarter period, yet the BoD accepted a buying $16 below the highs.

Even the key US user mDAUs total grew 6% YoY to 39.6 million. All of these user numbers support a thriving business and a stock that shouldn't be trading at the lows from prior period were actually easily topped.

Twitter even reported Q1'22 revenues of $1.2 billion for 19% growth on a constant currency basis. Sure, the company never grew over the years at the clip of Meta Platforms (FB), but Twitter has still put up several years of solid growth.

Remember, revenue dipped to just above $3.2 billion to start 2020 when COVID hit, yet the company is now on a $5.2 billion annual pace. Twitter is set to approach $6.0 billion in revenues this year and remains on pace for the $7.5 billion revenue goal for 2023 established under the prior CEO and maintained by CEO Parag Agrawal.

The investment community continually gets the scenario wrong where the weak stock price since the IPO and the initial run to $70 is conflated with no actual growth in the business. Twitter has actually grown revenues from below $1 billion to over $5 billion now.

More Upside

The biggest issue with reported premium deal from Elon Musk was the price paid is only a premium for the current weak stock market period. The stock valuation isn't a premium for the social media space going back to just the start of 2022.

Snap (SNAP) still trades at a higher forward EV/S multiple of 8.6x while Meta and Pinterest (PINS) trade at closer to 4.0x forward sales targets.

Clearly, Musk is paying a premium for the current environment, but the recent results support higher prices. As an example, Meta has an average analyst price target of $295. Ironically, the stock would trade very close to a 6x EV/S multiple based on what analysts see as a fair price for Meta.

Those shareholders wouldn't want a fair price for Meta, but rather a premium price for the stock. Twitter shareholders should want more than fair value. If the stock was trading at $50 before the offering, a shareholder would want maybe $70 for a 40% premium, not a fair offering obtainable when the stock market rebounds.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Twitter is far too cheap here. The company has consistently grown in the 15% to 20% range for years now and the market oddly doesn't appear to realize this scenario.

Anyone buying the stock at $48.50 gets a 12% premium from the Musk deal at $54.20 and the potential for more upside from ultimately voting down the deal as Musk improves the social media site via taking shackles off current user restrictions.