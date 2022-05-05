PonyWang/E+ via Getty Images

Whether it's a residential property or a commercial property, pretty much every property in question requires some sort of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, or HVAC, solution. And many properties require some form of refrigeration assets. These days, there are a number of players that focus on this market. But one company that has done quite well to grow its cash flows, even as revenue failed to impress before 2021, is Lennox International (NYSE:LII). Although fundamentally speaking, the company has not proven to be the best operator in recent years, it is trading at levels that might be appealing to some investors. Though more likely than not, shares of the business are probably closer to fair value at this point in time. Even so, should shares fall from here, they wouldn't have to fall far in order for the company to make for an attractive opportunity.

A play on heating, cooling, and refrigeration

As I mentioned already, Lennox International focuses on producing and selling a wide variety of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products. Today, the business has three segments that it operates. The largest of these, by far, is the Residential Heating & Cooling business which, as the name suggests, focuses on the residential market. Through this, the company produces and sells furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, and other related products. It does this through a variety of brand names that include, but are not limited to, Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, MagicPak, Allied, and more. During the company's 2021 fiscal year, this particular segment was responsible for generating 66.2% of the firm's overall revenue and 77.2% of its profits.

Next in line, we have the Commercial Heating & Cooling segment. This portion of the business is responsible for producing and selling unitary heating and air conditioning equipment, controls, variable refrigerant flow commercial products, and more. It is also responsible for providing installation and service for its commercial heating and cooling equipment. During the company's 2021 fiscal year, this segment was responsible for generating 20.6% of the company's overall revenue and 15.8% of its profits. And finally, we have the Refrigeration segment. This part of the enterprise sells condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air-cooled condensers, air handlers, and other related technologies. According to management, this segment was responsible for 13.2% of the company's overall revenue and for 7% of profits last year.

Fundamental performance achieved by Lennox International has been rather mixed in recent years. Between 2017 and 2019, for instance, revenue remained in a fairly narrow range of between $3.81 billion and $3.88 billion. In 2020, the pandemic pushed revenue lower, but it still was not too far off at $3.63 billion. Then, in 2021, sales increased nicely, totaling $4.19 billion for the year. This 15% increase in revenue was driven in large part by higher sales volumes that, combined, pushed revenue up 11% year over year. The remaining 4% of the sales growth contribution came from higher prices and a favorable product mix. Sales growth continued to be strong in the first quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year. According to management, revenue came in at $1.01 billion. That translated to an 8.9% increase over the $930.5 million the company generated the same time one year earlier.

On the bottom line, the general picture for the company has been positive year after year. Between 2017 and 2019, even as sales more or less flatlined, net income rose, climbing from $305.7 million to $408.7 million. Profits dropped to $356.3 million as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. But, in 2021, that income totaled $464 million. Other profitability metrics have also generally fared well. Though they have been more volatile. For instance, in 2017, the company generated operating cash flow of $325.1 million. This jumped to $495.5 million in 2018 before dropping back down to $396.1 million in 2019. In 2020, the company generated $612.4 million in cash flow. This then dropped some to $515.5 million in 2021. If, however, we adjust for changes in working capital, the picture looks far more consistent. Cash flow rose from $441.7 million in 2017 to $562.3 million in 2019. It dipped some in 2020 but rebounded to $701 million in 2021. And finally, we have EBITDA. This metric was essentially range-bound in the four years ending in 2020, with a lower reading of $550.6 million and a higher reading of $563.9 million. Then, in 2021, this figure jumped to $659.2 million.

When it comes to the 2022 fiscal year, financial performance is off to a bit of a rough start. Net income in the first quarter of the year totaled $83.6 million. That's down from the $84.2 million generated the same time one year earlier. Operating cash flow went from a negative $17.5 million to a negative $97.9 million, while the adjusted figure for this went from $112.4 million to $104.3 million. The only profitability metric that improved year over year was EBITDA. That ticked up modestly, rising from $129.6 million last year to $132.4 million this year.

For the 2022 fiscal year as a whole, management does have high expectations. Sales growth is forecasted at between 7% and 11% for the year. That compares to prior expectations of between 5% and 10%. At the midpoint, this would imply revenue of roughly $4.57 billion. Earnings per share are forecasted at between $13.50 and $14.50, with a midpoint reading of this implying net profits of around $502.7 million. That would work out to a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. One area where the company is forecasting some weakness is operating cash flow. This should come in at $525 million, which implies only a modest improvement over what the company achieved last year. No guidance was given when it came to EBITDA. But if we assume that it will increase at the same rate that operating cash flow should, then a reading of around $671.3 million would not be unrealistic. It's also worth mentioning that the company plans to buy back $400 million worth of stock for the year, with half of that having already been completed during the first quarter.

When it comes to valuing the company, the process is fairly straightforward. Using the 2021 results provided by management, we can see that the firm is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 16.6. This drops to 15.3 if we rely on 2022 forecasts. The price to operating cash flow multiple should be 14.9. That should dip slightly to 14.6 if 2022 estimates are accurate. Likewise, the EV to EBITDA multiple for the company should drop from 14 to 13.8 from 2021 to 2022, respectively. To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I did compare it to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 9 to a high of 37.3. Two of the five firms were cheaper than our prospect. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, the range was from 6.7 to 39.2. Only one of the companies was cheaper than Lennox International in this regard. And finally, using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 5.4 to 18.7. In this case, three of the five companies were cheaper than our target.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Lennox International 16.6 14.9 14.0 Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) 37.3 39.2 16.8 Trex Company (TREX) 32.4 26.3 18.7 Owens Corning (OC) 9.0 6.7 5.4 A. O. Smith (AOS) 18.6 17.1 12.2 Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) 13.2 17.8 9.6

Takeaway

All things considered, Lennox International seems to be doing quite well for itself. Although the company struggled to grow revenue in the years leading up to 2021, the picture since then has been encouraging. Profits and cash flows have generally trended higher, the latter especially on an adjusted basis. Having said that, shares of the company, while perhaps tilting on the low end of the scale relative to similar firms, don't look all that cheap on an absolute basis today. If the company were growing at a nice clip, I think such multiples could be justified. But in the absence of that, I cannot help but to rate this a ‘hold’ prospect at this time.