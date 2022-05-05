Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: May 6-19, 2022

Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This article series compiles a list of upcoming ex-dividend dates of stocks in Dividend Radar, a spreadsheet containing stocks with dividend increase streaks of five years or more.

To earn the next dividend, be sure to buy a stock before the ex-dividend date, usually one business day before the record date. Unfortunately, you won't receive the next dividend payment if you wait until the ex-dividend date or after that! Instead, the seller will receive the next dividend.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

The following table summarizes the ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed, and 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over five years (on a trailing 12-month basis). Note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price Fwd 5-Yr Next Pay (05/04) Yield DGR Payout Date Ex-Div Date: 05/06 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 05/05) Apple (AAPL) 10 $159.57 0.55% 9.1% 0.23 05/12 Ameriprise Financial (AMP) 17 $271.88 1.66% 8.6% 1.25 05/20 Artesian Resources (ARTNA) 30 $45.73 2.34% 3.1% 0.273 05/23 Brown & Brown (BRO) 28 $58.97 0.70% 8.7% 0.103 05/18 California Water Service (CWT) 55 $51.12 1.96% 6.2% 0.25 05/20 D.R. Horton (DHI) 9 $71.06 1.27% 18.8% 0.225 05/18 First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) 10 $35.00 2.26% 8.5% 0.198 05/19 First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) 8 $35.21 4.66% 12.8% 0.41 05/20 W.W. Grainger (GWW) 51 $489.18 1.32% 5.8% 1.72 06/01 Home Bancorp (HBCP) 8 $36.90 2.49% 15.4% 0.23 05/20 Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) 12 $15.27 3.54% 7.3% 0.145 05/18 Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) 6 $14.68 4.36% 14.5% 0.16 05/23 Matthews International (MATW) 27 $30.69 2.87% 6.3% 0.22 05/23 National Instruments (NATI) 9 $35.30 3.17% 6.1% 0.28 05/31 Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) 7 $28.13 5.12% 15.9% 0.38 05/23 SJW (SJW) 55 $59.12 2.44% 10.8% 0.36 06/01 Sensient Technologies (SXT) 17 $84.44 1.94% 7.0% 0.41 06/01 Texas Instruments (TXN) 19 $168.61 2.73% 19.8% 1.15 05/17 Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) 30 $58.80 2.86% 1.3% 0.42 05/20 Ex-Div Date: 05/09 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 05/06) American Electric Power (AEP) 13 $100.14 3.12% 5.7% 0.78 06/10 Apogee Enterprises (APOG) 11 $45.12 1.95% 9.8% 0.22 05/25 American Water Works (AWK) 14 $150.14 1.61% 10.0% 0.655 06/01 Civista Bancshares (CIVB) 11 $21.22 2.64% 18.6% 0.14 05/25 First Bancshares (FBMS) 5 $33.15 2.05% 32.8% 0.18 05/25 German American Bancorp (GABC) 10 $35.41 2.60% 12.1% 0.23 05/20 International Business Machines (IBM) 27 $133.75 4.90% 3.2% 1.65 06/10 Invitation Homes (INVH) 5 $38.02 2.31% N/A 0.22 05/27 MetLife (MET) 10 $67.15 2.86% 3.7% 0.5 06/14 Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) 9 $26.15 3.06% 10.3% 0.2 05/23 Mueller Water Products (MWA) 8 $12.15 1.91% 11.7% 0.058 05/20 PPG Industries (PPG) 51 $132.76 1.78% 7.6% 0.59 06/10 Rollins (ROL) 20 $32.70 1.22% 14.3% 0.1 06/10 Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC) 8 $38.00 1.79% 15.9% 0.17 05/24 Sonoco Products (SON) 40 $61.47 2.93% 4.0% 0.49 06/10 Tompkins Financial (TMP) 36 $74.90 3.04% 4.5% 0.57 05/16 Ex-Div Date: 05/10 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 05/09) Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) 28 $34.57 2.37% 7.7% 0.205 06/01 Kearny Financial (KRNY) 7 $11.79 3.73% 36.1% 0.11 05/25 Landmark Bancorp (LARK) 21 $25.12 3.34% 5.3% 0.21 05/25 M.D.C. (MDC) 6 $38.18 5.24% 18.7% 0.5 05/25 Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) 10 $13.11 3.97% 10.2% 0.13 05/25 Paccar (PCAR) 12 $85.93 1.58% 7.2% 0.34 06/01 Re/Max (RMAX) 6 $24.19 3.80% 7.9% 0.23 05/25 Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) 12 $39.64 3.43% 5.4% 0.34 05/18 Standex International (SXI) 12 $95.59 1.09% 10.8% 0.26 05/25 Winmark (WINA) 7 $207.91 0.87% 35.1% 0.7 06/01 West Bancorporation (WTBA) 12 $25.37 3.94% 7.4% 0.25 05/25 Ex-Div Date: 05/11 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 05/10) FS Bancorp (FSBW) 9 $29.28 2.73% 25.6% 0.2 05/26

High-Quality Candidates

To assess the quality of dividend growth stocks, we use DVK Quality Snapshots, an elegant and practical system that employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator for a maximum quality score of 25 points.

We assign quality scores to every Dividend Radar stock with upcoming ex-dates. This week, we screened for the stocks with quality scores of 22 or higher, finding four candidates.

Below we present the quality scores, an assessment of fair value (whether Above, At, or Below fair value), and two measures of each stock's recent performance (1-year and 3-year trailing total returns [TTR]). Key metrics from the previous table are repeated here for convenience.

Created by the author from data in Dividend Radar and using DVK Quality Snapshots

Dividend Radar views fair value as a range. Two stocks are fairly valued as they are trading within the fair value range (AEP and GWW), one stock is trading at a premium valuation above the fair value range (AAPL), and one stock is trading at a discounted valuation below the fair value range (TXN).

TTR adds the returns due to stock price appreciation (or depreciation) and dividend payments over each time frame. Dividend Radar provides 1-year and 3-year TTRs. The summary table highlights 3-year TTRs of 10% or higher in orange and each 1-year TRR that exceeds the 3-year TTR in green (indicating more robust recent performance).

Three of this week's candidates have 3-year TTRs above 10% (AAPL, GWW, and TXN), but only one of those also has a 1-year TTRs that exceeds its 3-year TTRs (GWW).

We also color-code the Yield and 5-yr DGR columns, preferring dividend yields above 2.5% and 5-year dividend growth rates of 10% or higher.

Two candidates yield more than 2.5% (AEP and TXN), and one has a 5-year dividend growth rate above 10% (TXN).

An Interesting Candidate

Ideally, we'd like to see green cells in the Fair Value, 1-yr TTR, Yield, and 5-yr DGR columns. That rarely happens, though, so we look for a candidate that offers the best metrics overall, at least based on our current investment objectives.

We've focused on all four of these stocks in the past, so let's revisit Dividend Contender AAPL this week.

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Apple designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company also sells various related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. AAPL was founded in 1977.

AAPL is rated Excellent (quality score 23-24):

Created by the author from a personal spreadsheet based on DVK Quality Snapshots

The stock yields only 0.55% at $159.57 per share and has a 5-year DGR of 9.1%.

What makes AAPL interesting, though, is that it is a hypergrowth stock.

Over the past ten years, AAPL underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:

Portfolio-Insight.com

AAPL delivered total returns of 823% versus SPY's 278%, a margin of 2.96-to-1!

If we extend the time frame of comparison to the past 20 years, AAPL's outperformance is nothing but spectacular, with total returns of 44,272% versus SPY's 484%. That's a margin of 91.47-to-1!

Here is a chart showing AAPL's dividend growth history through the end of 2021:

Portfolio Insight

AAPL is growing its dividend at a steady rate, with a 5-year dividend growth rate [DGR] of 9.18%. But it appears that the DGR is decelerating somewhat. We can see this by dividing the 3-year DGR by the 5-year counterpart: 7.06 ÷ 9.18 = 0.77. A ratio below 1.00 indicates a deceleration of the DGR.

The company's EPS history is less consistent but somewhat shows the stock's hypergrowth nature:

Portfolio Insight

Note that AAPL's EPS estimates in FY 2022 through FY 2024 indicate more modest growth than in recent years, though AAPL is known for delivering earnings surprises.

AAPL's payout ratio of 14% is "very low for most companies," according to Simply Safe Dividends:

Simply Safe Dividends

Accordingly, AAPL has plenty of room to continue increasing its dividend for many years. Simply Safe Dividends considers AAPL's dividend Very Safe with a Dividend Safety Score of 99.

Let's now consider AAPL's valuation.

Portfolio Insight

A quick way to estimate fair value is to divide the annualized dividend ($0.92 by the stock's 5-year average yield (1.09%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $84 based on AAPL's dividend yield history, clearly a very low estimate for a stock like AAPL. Using dividend yield history for hypergrowth stocks rarely provides accurate valuations.

CFRA's FV is $112, Portfolio Insight's FV is $129, Morningstar's FV is $130, Finbox.com's FV is $161, and Simply Wall St's FV is $185.

My own FV estimate of AAPL is $148.

The average of all these estimates (excluding the average yield-based one of $84) is $144. Given the stock's current share price of $159.57, AAPL is trading at a premium valuation.

Conclusion: AAPL is a high-quality dividend growth stock trading above my fair value estimate of $148. For stocks rated Excellent, I allow a premium valuation of 5% relative to my fair value estimate, so my Buy Below price for AAPL is $155 per share. For conservative investors, a buy below $133 would be more appropriate.

Please note that we're not recommending AAPL or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their research on these companies before buying shares.