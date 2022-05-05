Roger Utting Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Foot Locker ( NYSE: FL

Foot Locker came under significant pressure during the quarter, with the stock down more than 50% from its highs and valuation not far from early 2020 lows. Nike (NKE) continues to place a greater focus on their Direct-to-Consumer business, which will decrease their contribution to Foot Locker's total sales, retreating to historical averages of 50% by 2023.

While a near-term headwind to sales, management plans to offset the lost business by expanding distribution to other leading brands, rolling out larger neighborhood free-standing stores, and expanding two new growth banners (WSS & Atmos).

WSS stores will provide an off-mall presence and focus on the rapidly growing and underserved Hispanic market. Atmos will provide Foot Locker with the ability to expand into Japan and Asia sneaker market with their digitally led business model.

These new growth concepts have a combined potential to add more than $1B in sales by 2024. The company's balance sheet remains very strong with $800M in cash and management is increasing returns to shareholders through raising the dividend by 40% and announcing a $1.2B share buyback (more than 40% of the float at current share prices).

With the next 12 to 18 months as a transition period for the company, the share price weakness provides attractive reward/risk investment potential, near 3x Enterprise Value/Earnings Before Income, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EV/EBITDA) and close to a 30% normalized free cash flow yield.

