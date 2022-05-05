bjdlzx/E+ via Getty Images

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) looks capable of generating around $365 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at current strip prices, despite being projected to generate close to $600 million in hedging losses. At current strip for 2023, it may be able to generate $600+ million in positive cash flow, helped by less hedges.

This would allow Laredo to redeem its high interest 2025 and 2028 notes, which would save it $91 million per year in interest costs. In a long-term $70 WTI oil environment (after 2022), I estimate Laredo's value at around $82 to $99 per share.

2022 Outlook At Current Strip

The current strip for 2022 has improved to around $100 WTI oil and $7 Henry Hub gas. At those prices, Laredo is projected to generate $2.053 billion in oil and gas revenues before hedges.

Laredo is significantly hedged for 2022 though and its hedges this year have an estimated negative $590 million in value at current strip. It has hedged around 73% of its oil production, 46% of its production of NGLs and 68% of its natural gas production.

Laredo's Hedges (laredopetro.com)

Laredo has relatively limited hedges for 2023 currently at 27% of oil production (based on 2022 levels) and 8% of natural gas production.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 14,965,000 $100.00 $1,497 NGLs 7,690,550 $36.00 $277 Natural Gas 48,026,700 $5.80 $279 Hedge Value -$590 Total Revenue $1,463

Laredo is now projected to generate $365 million in positive cash flow at current strip prices based on its guidance. Laredo factored in 15% inflation (from Q4 2021 levels) into its original capital expenditure budget. It also mentioned that it had locked in most of its service costs for the first half of 2022. However, it now expects another 5% inflation for capex given the current environment. As well, Laredo's lease operating expense is expected to be around $5.35 per BOE now, compared to earlier expectations for $4.25 per BOE.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $164 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $144 Marketing and Transportation $58 Cash G&A $60 Interest $122 Capital Expenditures $550 Total Expenses $1,098

Debt And Valuation

Laredo finished 2021 with $1.387 billion in net debt and should end 2022 with near $1 billion in net debt (around $1.022 billion in net debt in the cost inflation scenario). This would be approximately 1.0x 2022 EBITDAX (including the effect of its hedges).

With $1.022 billion in net debt, Laredo's estimated value ends up at approximately $99 per share in a long-term (after 2022) $70 WTI oil and $3.50 NYMEX gas scenario. This assumes a 2.8x EV to unhedged EBITDAX multiple.

A 2.5x EV to unhedged EBITDAX multiple would still result in an estimated value of close to $82 per share for Laredo at those oil and gas prices.

I am giving Laredo a relatively low valuation multiple since it has a relatively modest amount (around 8 years at its 2022 completion pace) of oil-heavy inventory remaining, although in the right commodity pricing environment its legacy acreage could add several more years of inventory.

Laredo's Inventory (laredopetro.com)

Note Redemptions

By the end of 2022, Laredo should have paid off its credit facility debt and is projected to have $317 million in cash on hand. This should allow it to look at redeeming some of its high interest debt. Laredo's $578 million in 9.5% unsecured notes due 2025 may be redeemed at a price of 102.375% of par plus accrued and unpaid interest after January 15, 2023.

2025 Note Redemption (laredopetro.com)

Its $361 million in 10.125% unsecured notes due 2028 would have a redemption price of 107.594% of par at that time.

2028 Note Redemption (laredopetro.com)

Those two note maturities have a combined $91 million per year in interest costs, so if Laredo can redeem them it would save a significant amount on interest costs. Laredo should be able to generate $600+ million in positive cash flow in 2023 at current strip, giving it the cash on hand to redeem these notes if it chooses to do so.

Conclusion

Laredo Petroleum is hurt by its large amount of hedges for 2022, but should still be able to generate over $350 million in positive cash flow at current strip. For 2023, it has significantly less hedges, and may be able to generate $600+ million in positive cash flow at strip.

This would allow Laredo to end 2023 with a modest (around $400 million) amount of net debt and significantly reduced interest costs assuming it redeems its 2025 and 2028 notes.

Assuming that Laredo can reduce its net debt by $365 million in 2022, I estimate its value at $82 to $99 per share at longer-term (after 2022) $70 WTI oil.