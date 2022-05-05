JStuij/iStock via Getty Images

I've written about Chemours (NYSE:CC) a few times before, mostly holding a very conservative "HOLD" rating. My last article specifically guided for a "HOLD" with a $25 PT. Imagine my surprise when only a few days later, my price alert went off and the company dropped below $25/share. I bought a few shares and kept an eye on the company.

Chemours quickly recovered, negating any opportunity to further fill a position here. But this volatility was enough to make me want to look further at the company, especially followed by the massive capital appreciation following what I view as being a very easy 1Q22 beat.

Let's revisit Chemours and see what we have.

Chemours Company - revisiting after 1Q22

In my last article, I pointed out a recent price drop on Chemours, that would be followed by yet another price drop only a short time later. While 4Q21 results weren't exactly bad, 1Q22 were actually fairly positive.

Net sales saw significant increases by 23%, reflecting thorough strength in the entire portfolio. GAAP EPS more than doubled, and adjusted EBITDA was up 50% due to sales volume and a more favorable sales mix. The company also recorded a 400 bps margin improvement, as the company actually managed to push pricing well ahead of inflationary and SCM pressures.

However, negatives do exist. Free cash flow came in negative, reflecting higher working capital in order to keep up with the greatly increased demand for the company's products.

The conflict in Ukraine has somewhat derailed my assumptions for Chemours in 2022 and forward. I'm now very bullish on commodity companies, this includes chemicals and products that Chemours manufactures. I believe that as we move into a higher rate and pressured environment, it's companies like this that will shine.

The favorable pricing dynamic we're seeing is one that I expect will continue going forward, and what we saw in terms of EBITDA will only continue.

EBITDA Bridge, Chemours (CC IR)

Meaning that the price momentum, with Chemours dictating the price for its commodities, will continue to outweigh the higher variable input costs, hailing from a mix of feedstock price inflation, operating costs, labor costs, and logistical costs.

The company also managed to greatly improve its net debt, which is now solidly below 2x in terms of TTM net leverage, and gross debt of around $2.6B, with an ending cash balance of $1.145B, and total liquidity inclusive of debt and revolvers at almost $2B. Chemours has no need to tap debt or equity in the near future from a cash point of view.

From a segment-specific perspective, Titanium Technologies gave us a solid net sales contribution of approaching a 30% increase to almost $1B in sales, with favorable pricing due to contractual changes (due to clauses) and overall price improvements. Demand continues to be high across every single end market, and volume increased despite ongoing issues to get a hold of titanium ore.

The company's outlook for the segment is positive, even if the segment strength might be offset by some of these supply issues.

The other segments were even stronger, in part. Thermal and specialized solutions saw 40% net sales growth, with again, strong pricing and market dynamics and over 11% EBITDA margin increase despite feedstock pricing, energy pricing, and logistics. The company fully expects the upside to continue, with normal seasonal sales patterns for the business. However, the segment remains well-positioned to move away from legacy, non-ESG refrigerants in the coming few years.

For advanced performance materials, the company delivered record sales with double-digit sales increases and pricing pushes, similar trends to the other segments. Adjusted EBITDA margins rose by 6%, again despite headwinds, and these markets are expected to remain strong as well.

It went so well that the company revised its guidance, bumping it by double-digits with over half a billion in positive FCF.

Chemours 2022 Guidance (CC IR)

Don't expect massive dividend growth here. The company has no intention of pushing DGR, rather focusing on share buybacks that will of course support the burgeoning valuation growth the company is experiencing. Chemours is on a mission to improve the bottom line through higher-quality earnings from better customers and drive growth through new and leading products.

In my article, I wrote:

On a high level, I view it as unlikely that Chemours will be able to push through the ongoing inflation increases with the same ease as they did during 2021. While the company is taking action that's supposed to keep increasing EBITDA to that 8% guidance, it's my view that this is not a conservative stance. If we consider the litigation issues and risks and couple this with input uncertainty and supply chain issues both on a company and customer-side, we get the risk profile of other, excellent chemical companies such as BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) and LyondellBasell (LYB), but with the addition of massive litigation.

While I firmly maintain portions of this stance - such as BASF and LYB being far superior in terms of risk considerations and potential returns, it seems obvious at this point that Chemours will indeed be able to push through the current inflation issues with the same aplomb that they did in 2021. They may even, according to confident forecasts, improve these here.

It would be unfair if this did not change my thesis. While some of the legacy risks remain, I view these as less relevant than I did in my very initial article. While CC remains one of the largest pollutants in terms of HFO/HFC gas, the fact is the company is slowly moving away from this with Opteon, and this is expanding.

All in all, it's fair to be more favorable on Chemours than I've been previously. And indeed, the time has come for a price target bump for the company.

Thesis

While things have improved, on a high level, the main issues with Chemours still very much remain. This means that the company is still very much in debt in terms of actually long term debt/Cap, which is above 75%. This also explains the company's horrendous BB- credit rating, which is unlikely to go back to investment grade in the near future. Nor does the company guide for this to change.

We also have a relatively low forecast accuracy - in fact, with a 10% margin of error, that accuracy is 0%. The company either beats or fails to live up to expectations. This also remains a bit of a problem for Chemours. Still, it's fair to say that the company more often beats expectations, and has beat 2021 expectations by over 56% in terms of EPS.

Forecasting Chemours takes into account an expected earnings growth of no less than 12.15% annually, with a 2024E forecast that's more than 25% above the current EPS for 2021. For 2022, we expect a 15.9% EPS growth, if we look at FactSet forecasts.

It's fair to say that despite the risks, low credit rating, and low fundamentals, the company's upside here is non-trivial. Even a 10.3x forward P/E, which turns out to be the 5-year average, gives us an upside of over 18% annually, or almost 56.5% in less than 3 years.

Chemours Upside (F.A.S.T. Graphs)

As I've said before, it's all about that valuation. All about that value that you're getting for the money you're investing. Now, given the bump in guidance and a higher clarity in earnings, I'm now willing to bump my price target for Chemours. However, because the company has expanded more than 20% in terms of valuation since I wrote my article, this price target shift does not help investors looking to invest in Chemours.

I still view the company as overvalued.

The fact is, there are A-rated companies with higher upsides and almost 3x the yield available on the market today in exactly the same, or other sectors. Chemours, while appealing, does not justify an investment for me because some of the fundamental variables, such as investment-grade credit are missing. This makes it more speculative. If we see other companies appreciate it, I might be willing to consider the company here, but for now, this is a no-go for me.

S&P Global considers Chemours a "BUY" with a price target range of $30-$53, with an average of $40, currently seeing 4 "BUY" recommendations and 6 "HOLD". I'm bumping my PT to $31/share, seeing improvements in valuation. I won't sell my small stake here - though if the company starts touching above $41/share, I might just do this. For now, I'm holding my position, but I have no plans to add more.

The price appreciation for Chemours has made options investments less appealing as well. Given the current $38/share price, you can sell some of the $30 strike options with expiration in October, which would give you a yield of around 10.9%, annualized. This isn't horrible - but the company's conservative upside is higher than that. I don't view it as that appealing, as I can easily get better risk/reward with a focus on the reward.

So, for now, I stay at a "HOLD" on Chemours. The company is more expensive, but we also have significant guidance improvements.

New PT for Chemours is $31 - I continue to see it as a "HOLD". There are better opportunities in chemicals with both higher yield and higher upside. I would buy those before I would buy Chemours.

Current Thesis

My current thesis for Chemours Company is the following:

The company is fundamentally appealing due to its chemical portfolio but is hounded by potential legal issues and risks - both future and historical, as well as an unappealing liability profile.

Improved outlooks have proven my initial bearishness to be exaggerated. I change accordingly and give the company allowance for future outperformance, but I continue to see Chemours as relatively overvalued, all things considered.

I continue to give it a "HOLD" and "neutral" rating, with an overall price target of $31, below the current analyst average, but considered fair on a peer and risk/reward comparison.

Remember, I'm all about :

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Chemours Company is currently a "HOLD".

Thank you for reading.