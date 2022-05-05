STK Vs. QQQX: Which Is The Better Covered-Call Fund

Maximusnd/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Both the Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) and Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) follow a covered-call strategy on the Technology Sector. STK invests in 50-65 diversified technology companies across market capitalizations. At the same time, the fund also uses rules-based call option writing designed to seek capital appreciation, provide current income, and mitigate downside volatility.

QQQX follows a covered call strategy on the Nasdaq-100 Index to collect premiums and provide high current income distributions. The strategy is to sell only call options on 35%-75% of the fund's equity (with a 55% long-term target).

Despite these above similarities, there are subtle differences between these funds. And in the remainder of this article, we will explore the implications of these similarities and differences. A few highlights:

Both funds are generating high dividend yields both in absolute and relative terms. Their yields are considerably above the treasury currently.

However, the yield spreads of both STK and QQQX relative to the risk-free rates are currently near the thinnest level in a decade, suggesting considerable risk premiums ahead.

STK features a relatively thicker spread than QQQX.

Both funds still suffered some volatility risk despite the panic hedging mechanisms offered by call writing.

STK and QQQX: Basic information

The following chart summarizes the bare basic information of these funds for readers who are not familiar with them yet. STK is the smaller fund here with total assets of about $466M, in contrast to over $1.1B for QQQX. And STK also charges a higher expense ratio (1.13% vs. 0.9% from QQQX). And as we will see next, the performance of STK in the past certainly justifies such a higher expense ratio.

As seen from the second chart, the holdings are very similar in both funds because they are both indexed to the technology sector. QQQX is indexed based on the Nasdaq-100 index and the holdings are identical to the Nasdaq-100 with familiar names like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (Microsoft), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), et al.

The STK fund is based on the S&P North America Technology Sector Index. Many of the stocks in this index overlap with those in the Nasdaq-100 index such as Apple, Microsoft, and Google. But there are some differences and also the weights are different as you can see.

And in both cases, these holdings are used to "cover" the calls that the funds write, as to be elaborated next.

STK and QQQX advantages: excellent income and hedge

As can be seen from the following chart, both the STK and QQQX fund provided consistently high dividend income relative to the underlying index (represented by QQQ) since 2010. STK's dividend started around 10% and has been steadily declining to the current level. But even at its current level, it is still significantly higher than a simple technology index ETF fund such as QQQ. In 2021, the distribution from both funds was more than 10x of that from QQQ. And especially for STK, its distribution was even higher, consistently higher than QQQX by a good margin.

For readers who are not familiar with writing calls, here's how it works in a nutshell. Writing a call is essentially selling insurance. The seller (the STK or QQQX fund in this case) receives a premium upfront. The gain would not change no matter how the price of the underlying changes - and we will see its implication later, especially when we discuss their disadvantages. The gain was materialized upfront - meaning the fund gets to keep the gain no matter how the price of the underlying changes, and that is how/why the funds can keep paying high distributions consistently.

Also, just like selling anything, the amount of the premiums changes as the demand-supply dynamics change. When the market is in panic mode - like in 2020 or 2021 - the demand for insurance is high, leading to an increase in the so-called implied volatility, and in turn leading to higher premiums for calls. Because of this reason, historical data have shown that writing calls can hedge market panic to some degree in the form of distribution yield.

Finally, both funds currently are generating dividend yields that are considerably above the treasury rates as you can see from the second chart. Such a wild spread above treasury rates provides a cushion for investors against further interest rate hikes. Note that here I am using the dividends from IEF to approximate the 10-year treasury rates and a more precise discussion will be presented next.

Source: simulator from Portfolio Visualizer Source: Seeking Alpha

Disadvantage 1: unattractive yield relative to treasury rates

For bond-like equity funds such as STK and QQQX that pay regular dividends, a major indicator I rely on (and fortunately with good success so far) has been the yield spread, i.e., the dividend yield minus the 10-year Treasury bond yield. The spread also provides a measurement of the risk premium investors are paying. A large spread provides a higher margin of safety, and vice versa, therefore serving as a market timing indicator.

The following chart shows the yield spread between STK and the 10-year Treasury. The yield spread is defined as the TTM dividend yield of STK minus the 10-year Treasury bond rate. As can be seen, the spread is bounded and tractable. The spread has been in the range between about 6.5% and 9.5% the majority of the time, suggesting that when the spread is near or above 9.5%, STK is significantly undervalued relative to 10-year Treasury bonds (i.e., I would sell Treasury bonds and buy STK). In another word, sellers of STK are willing to sell it (essentially an equity bond) to me at a yield of 9.5% above the risk-free yield. So it is a good bargain for me. And when the yield spread is near or below 6%, it means the opposite.

As you can see currently, the spread is near the thinnest level in a decade, suggesting a very unattractive yield relative to the risk-free rates.

The picture for QQQX is also similar as seen in the next chart. Its yield spread relative to the treasury rates is also near the thinnest level in a decade.

For readers familiar with our analyses, you know that the short-term returns are closely correlated with the yield spread for funds that pay regular dividends. As an example, the next chart shows the 2-year total return on QQQX (including price appreciation and dividend) when the purchase was made under different yield spreads. There is a clear positive trend and a Pearson correlation coefficient of 0.82. Particularly as shown in the orange box, when the spread is about 5.5% or higher, the total returns in the next two years have been all positive and very large (all above about 20% and ranges up to ~60%+). And again, the picture for STK is very similar and won't be repeated here.

As aforementioned, as of this writing, the yield spreads of both STK and QQQX relative to the risk-free rates are near the thinnest level in a decade. And such a thin spread suggests considerable risk premiums ahead. Although STK features a relatively thicker spread than QQQX, providing investors with a thicker cushion against further rate uncertainties.

Disadvantage 2: limited upside and volatility

As can be seen from the next two charts, the overall return of STK and QQQX have been very respectable in the past. STK returned 13.9% CAGR since 2010, and QQQX is a bit lower at 12.5%. As aforementioned, such performance easily justifies STK's higher expense ratio. But when compared to the underlying index such as QQQ, they both lagged by quite a bit. The fundamental reasons are as aforementioned: selling a call is a strategy that has a limited upside built-in at the root level. The gain from the call writing was fixed - no matter how the price of the underlying appreciates.

The second chart also highlights that both funds still suffered some volatility risk despite the panic hedging mechanisms mentioned above. STK actually suffered more volatility than QQQ in terms of standard deviation, max drawdown, and worst year performance. QQQX, in comparison, suffered lower volatility than QQQ, especially in terms of max drawdown and worst year performance.

Source: simulator from Portfolio Visualizer Source: simulator from Portfolio Visualizer

Final thoughts and other risks

Both STK and QQQX follow a covered call strategy on the Technology Sector to generate income and hedge against volatility. This article performs a closer comparison in terms of income, growth, and volatility. The results show that both funds indeed have been delivering high income with a healthy appreciation.

However, the call writing strategy also limits their total returns and causes them to lag the underlying index in the long term. Currently, their yield spreads are at the thinnest level of the historical spectrum in a decade, providing a thin margin of safety in the short term. Currently, STK provides a thicker yield spread than QQQX.

Finally, with an understanding of the volatility risks and short-term uncertainties, conservative investors may consider combining their use with other asset classes such as gold and Treasury bonds. As seen from the chart below, both STK and QQQX are correlated to the overall US technology sector to a high degree. However, they are not correlated (or even negatively correlated) to Treasury bonds and gold as seen below. Furthermore, as detailed in our earlier articles, our view is that A) the treasury rates almost reached the long-term goal already and the downside is limited now, and B) gold effectively hedges against market turmoil and negative interest rates.