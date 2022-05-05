Mykola Pokhodzhay/iStock via Getty Images

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is a company we originally recommended as overvalued last December. After a difficult five months, we reverted this stance in April, saying there was opportunity once again in the company. As we'll see throughout this article, AMD's recent earnings is the reason we weren't done, with the company having strong potential going forward.

AMD Unique Product Portfolio

AMD has spent years building up one of the strongest product portfolios in its history.

AMD Investor Presentation

AMD Product Portfolio - AMD Investor Presentation

The company has built up its enterprise business which is actually growing faster than its client business. The company has leadership with its EPYC server processors along with accelerators and other essential assets. These businesses are slow-moving, but once they realize the cost advantages, they're quick to move forward.

The company has continued to set server market share records, with the market share crossing 10%. That's a business that didn't exist 4 years ago. The company is also expanding its gaming and embedded architecture, especially with the recent acquisition of Xilinx which should provide billions in fresh annual revenue.

AMD Financial Performance

AMD has managed to generate strong 1Q 2022 financial performance that was almost record-breaking for the company.

AMD Investor Presentation

AMD has consistently generated strong financial results. The company saw revenue increase 71% YoY to an incredibly strong quarter and saw 48% gross margins (increasing YoY) and even stronger non-GAAP gross margins. As we've discussed in the past, the increase in both the company's revenue and margins means a win-win in terms of operating income.

The company's Non-GAAP diluted EPS gives the company a P/E of ~20, which is an incredibly strong P/E for a company that grew its revenue at 71% YoY while also growing margins. The company continues to generate strong FCF with a strong cash position that it can utilize for a variety of different shareholder rewards.

The company has repurchased $1.9 billion in stock and has the financial capacity and authorization to keep buying back stock, which should help increase long-term shareholder returns. It's worth noting until the company expands buybacks much of its current buybacks will be equalized by stock-based compensation.

AMD Xilinx

AMD recently closed the Xilinx acquisition adding 6 weeks of revenue for the quarter.

AMD Xilinx - AMD Investor Presentation

We've stated before that we weren't a fan of the extra price paid for Xilinx in the run-up of AMD's stock, however, now that the acquisition is over, that's said and then. The company now has a new business generating almost $5 billion in annual revenue. That means almost 20% in revenue growth for the company.

The company is generating roughly $1 billion in operating income from this and expects continued strong growth. The company saw 22% YoY revenue growth which could comfortably continue.

AMD Margin

AMD has continued to generate strong gross margins, showing its financial strength.

AMD Margin - AMD Investor Presentation

AMD's continued margin growth is one of the most exciting parts of the company's business. The company grew GAAP gross margins steadily from 44% in 2Q 2020 to 50% in 4Q 2021. That dipped to 48% in the most recent quarter, however, there were a lot of GAAP adjusted and non-GAAP margins were actually 53%.

Overall, the company's margins have remained incredibly strong. As silicon shortages drive up prices and the company continues to build out its unique product offerings, we expect margins to improve from their current levels. Improving margins combined with high revenue means even stronger profits for investors.

AMD Financial Summary

AMD's overall financials remain incredibly strong, which should support continued shareholder returns.

AMD Financial Summary - AMD Investor Presentation

AMD has roughly $6+ billion as a cash position. That's roughly in line with what the company has remaining in its share buyback authorization, and with the company's recent share price weakness and upcoming growth potential, we'd like to see it utilize its share buyback authorization sooner than later. It can buy back an additional ~5% of shares outstanding.

The company's EPS here (non-GAAP) has continued to remain incredibly strong. It's worth noting the company's valuation now includes Xilinx, however, that has yet to be fully reflected into the company's financial picture. With the potential for new product releases this year (the company didn't launch a desktop CPU in 2021) and market share gains, we expect increased rewards.

Thesis Risk

The risks to our thesis are two-fold.

First, AMD doesn't control its own fabs which makes it reliant on TSMC (TSM) for manufacturing. That means the company has to compete with other deep-pocketed companies that also don't have their own fabs like Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN). Struggling to get new silicon early could mean the company underperforms. TSMC scaling issues could also hurt the company.

The second is competition. Intel (INTC) has recently entered the discrete GPU market for the first time and overall competition in the market remains high. Competitors are intelligent and wealthy. Making smart and prudent financial decisions is essential for AMD to see continued revenue growth and strong performance.

Conclusion

AMD had a blowout quarter with 71% YoY revenue growth. The company had some GAAP to non-GAAP impacts in the quarter, however, overall both its earnings and FCF remain incredibly strong. The company doesn't have a significant debt load or anything that would threaten its financial positioning in the market.

The company has remaining share buyback authorization to purchase ~5% of its outstanding shares which we'd like to see it use. The company should be able to continue expanding its market share (therefore revenue in a growing market) and margins to generate even stronger earnings and we expect 2022 to be a banner year.