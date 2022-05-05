Of 73 May 10%+ Yield Dividend Dogs, Just 2 Were Overpriced
Summary
- May 10%+ Yield data was all sourced from YCharts. Unsustainable-dividends above 20% were discarded; others were deleted for infrequent-dividends. Not all paid consistent annual-dividends. Variable dividends were rampant.
- Analyst top-ten target net-gain estimates from these 73 bargain-basement dogs 5/2/21 ranged 37.25%-67.72% from CCU, MFA, BAK, AMKBY, GPMT, RTL, ISNPY, AJX, BNPQY, and top pick ING per YCharts data.
- Top-ten 10%+ Yield May firms, by forward estimated yield, SNP, OROVF, NRDBY, ISNPY, PCFBY, BAK, LIFZF, KBCSY, TLTZY, and top dog GOGL ranged 15.07%-19.94%. Expect many dividend adjustments in coming months.
- $5K invested 5/2/22 in the lowest-priced five 10%+Yield May equities of the top-ten by yield, showed 14.28% LESS net-gain than from $5K put in all ten. Higher-priced bargain basement dividend dogs regained their lead on the pack by nearly one and one half lengths in May.
Foreword
A reader of August 2019's high-yield, low priced dividend dog list called it, "dangerous advice". Hence, this information is to be used at your own risk.
I have always advised that high dividends are a sure sign of high risk. Combine that signal with a low-price offer and you have the stuff of legends and horror stories. Especially in light of YCharts' declaration that YCharts allows a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Therefore, a few line items you see calculated here could be totally inaccurate. (Most of the time YCharts withholds forward yield projections when a dividend is cut, however... not always.)
These 73 March selected stocks reported total annual returns ranging from -89.53% to 351.08%. Any candidates this month showing yields greater than 20% were removed because their dividends are the most likely to be cut or curtailed. I did nothing about Chinese-based high yielders but China has announced a preference for home-grown investors and could ban Chinese corporations from international stock market listings in the future.
Another caveat holds for Russian listings. With Putin's war with Europe raging, the price drop in Russian stocks sent yields over 20% and thus off this list this month. You'll note over twenty fewer stocks listed this month. This was caused by raising the market cap from $100M to $200M, so no micro-caps are listed here for May. However, I don't know why ARR and AGNC and other regulars got lost in this listing. Oh, well, June will generate a new list. Maybe those missing will return then.
Happy hunting, and beware of the numbers put up from the top ten by yield on this list of 73. In short, this is risky business. These are Dogs of the Low, not of the Dow. These dogcatcher metrics are set to snag the most unloved and unpopular curs as a contrarian stock selection strategy.
Meanwhile, all but two of the 73 stocks on this list show dividends from a $1K investment greater than their single share prices. Some investors find this condition to be an invitation to, at least, look closer.
Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Calculated 22.39% To 62.48% Net Gains For The Top Ten 10%+ Yield Stocks As Of May 2, 2023
Three of these ten top 10%+ Yield stocks (tinted in the list below) were among the top-ten gainers for the coming year, based on analyst 1-year targets. Thus, this forecast, as graded by Wall St. Brokers, was 30% accurate.
Dividends from $1,000 invested in the highest-yielding stocks and the median of analyst-estimated one-year target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2022-23 data points for the following estimates. Note: one-year target prices from lone analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten estimated profit-generating trades to May 2, 2023 were:
Braskem SA (BAK) was projected to net $624.80, based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from seven brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 68% over the market as a whole.
A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S (OTCPK:AMKBY) was projected to net $591.32, based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 41% over the market as a whole.
Nordea Bank Abp (OTCPK:NRDBY) was projected to net $459.26 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for NRDBY.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) was projected to net $397.62, based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 29% under the market as a whole.
Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) netted $380.42, based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from six brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 9% over the market as a whole.
Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (GNK) was projected to net $316.68, based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from seven brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 15% under the market as a whole.
Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) was projected to net $309.57, based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 1% greater than the market as a whole.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (EGLE) was projected to net $255.96, based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from seven brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 29% greater than the market as a whole.
FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) was projected to net $251.29, based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from eight brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 40% greater than the market as a whole.
Newtek Business Services Corp (NEWT) was projected to net $223.93, based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 6% greater than the market as a whole.
The average net-gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 26.31% on $10K invested as $1K in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 14% greater than the market as a whole.
The Dividend Dogs Rule
Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".
35/73 Broker Price Target Up/Down-sides
50/73 10%+ Yield Top-Dogs By Yield
Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Top Ten 10%+ Yield May Stock Yields Ranged 15.65%-19.98%
Top ten 10%+ Yield dogs selected 5/2/22 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors.
First place was earned by the first of three industrials sector stocks in the top ten, Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL) [1]. The other industrials members placed sixth, and ninth, Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd (OTCPK:PCFBY) [6], and Orient Overseas (International) Ltd (OTCPK:OROVF) [9].
Second place was captured by the lone communication services representative, Tele2 AB (OTCPK:TLTZY) [2]. Then third, seventh, and eighth places went to financial services members, KBC Group SA/NV (OTCPK:KBCSY) [3], Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:ISNPY) (7) and Nordea Bank Abp [8].
Thereafter, two basic materials stocks in the top ten, placed fourth and fifth, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp (OTCPK:LIFZF) [4], and Braskem SA [5].
Finally a lone energy member placed tenth, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp [10] to complete the 10%+ Yield top ten for May 2022-23.
Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten 10%+ Yield Stocks Showed 5.9% To 47.33% Upsides To May 2, 2023 and (31) Two Down-siders Hit Negative Notes
To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.
Analysts Estimated A 14.28% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, Of Ten 10%+ Yield Dogs To May 2, 2023
Ten top 10%+ Yield dogs were culled by yield for this March update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by Yahoo Finance did the ranking.
As noted above, top ten 10%+ Yield dogs selected 3/24/22 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.
Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top Ten Highest-Yield 10%+ Yield Dogs (31) Delivering 22.23% Vs. (32) 25.93% Net Gains From All Ten By May 2, 2023
$5,000 invested as $1K in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+ Yield dogs collection was predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 19.29% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5K in all ten. The sixth lowest priced, Braskem SA, was projected by analysts to deliver the best net gain of 62.48%.
The five lowest-priced top 10%+ Yield stocks as of May 2 were: Tele2AB; Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd; Nordea Bank Abp; Intesa Sanpaolo; Golden Ocean Group, with prices ranging from $6.37 to $12.54.
Five higher-priced >10% Yield dogs from May 2 were: Braskem SA; Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp; Orient Overseas (International) Ltd; KBC Group SA/NV; China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, whose prices ranged from $16.29 to $48.77.
The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 90% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 15% accurate on the degree of change.
The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.
Afterword
Below is the listing (alphabetically by ticker symbol) of all 73 10%+ Yield stocks from YCharts as of 5/2/22.
73 10%+Yield Dogs For May
Note: All 73 (save two stocks) on this list show dividends from a $1K investment greater than their single share prices. Some investors find this condition to be an invitation to buy or, at least, look closer.
Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10%+ Yield-Priced dividend dog purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.
Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com
This article was written by
In addition, my YCharts data supplier makes no warrants regarding their forward looking dividend accuracy. Here is their dividend yield statement: "2) We allow a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Hence, this data should not be used for backtesting purposes. For true historical testing purposes, one would need the date the company announced a cut or increase in the dividend to get the proper expected dividend yield as of a given date."
"The forward yield won't catch changes as there is not an automated method for turning those announcements into that kind of data. A specific use case would require additional over-site after the screening had taken place to catch these instances. I wish there was an easier way, and I will submit feedback, but as of yet this has been how we've always done things for lack of a better method. "