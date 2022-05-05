Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images News

Introduction and Recent Events

Henkel (OTCPK:HELKF, OTCPK:HENKY, OTC:HENOF, OTCPK:HENOY) is a blue-chip conglomerate from Germany, specializing in adhesive technologies and a number of household and personal care products. I have covered the company twice in the past: initially in December of 2021, and again after the company released preliminary financial results for fiscal 2021 at the end of January 2022.

With the ongoing war in Ukraine, just unveiled plans for an embargo of Russian oil, a looming gas embargo and increasing odds of a recession in Europe, shares of Henkel continue to face pressure. The company backs the sanctions against Russian and announced on March 4, 2022 that it will stop investing in the country. Very recently, the company moved one step further and announced the exit of its business in Russia. As a consequence thereof and due to steeply increased raw material prices, the previously expected midpoint operating margin of 12.5% is expected to contract by 250 basis points. Price increases are currently being implemented as a counter measure but will likely take until next year to fully offset input cost inflation.

As a consequence, shares of Henkel currently change hands at prices last seen in March 2020. I firmly believe that the shares are a very compelling deal at the moment and outlined my investment thesis in my previous articles. Henkel is a great company with a well-balanced portfolio that is currently suffering from implementation issues, in addition to the current political situation that is beyond Henkel's control. However, since the Henkel family share-pooling arrangement owns the majority of the voting shares (i.e., 61.6%, p. 35 2021 annual report), long-term profitability, a robust balance sheet and meaningful growth can thus be concluded to be major long-term goals pursued by management as they are expected to act in the best interest of the descendants and relatives of the Henkel family. It is also worth noting that at the end of January, management announced a €1 billion buyback program (currently equivalent to almost 4% of outstanding shares), which has recently started and will be completed by the end of March 2023 at the latest.

However, the subject of today's article is a very rarely seen anomaly related to the company's capital structure, and determined investors could benefit significantly from this opportunity - while at worst they could be left with shares of a great company at a very compelling valuation and a nice 3% dividend yield.

A Trading Opportunity Not Seen For Twenty Years

In the U.S., the shares of Henkel trade in the form of voting shares HENKY and preferred shares (OTCPK:HENOY), both of which are 4:1 ADRs. The original shares trade on various German stock exchanges but also OTC in the U.S. under the symbols HELKF (voting shares) and HENOF (preferred shares). The ADRs generally follow the quotes of the original shares very closely.

Since 1999, Henkel preferred shares have been valued by investors on average 12 % higher than ordinary shares, due to the slightly higher dividend and the preferred right. Since the majority of the voting shares are held in the Henkel family share-pooling arrangement, the significance of the voting rights attached to the ordinary shares can rightly be questioned. The spread between common and preferred shares usually widens in times of market uncertainty. For example, in August 2002, the premium briefly spiked to almost 30% and also during the GFC and the Euro-zone crisis, preferred shares traded at a premium of over 20% as investors feared that Henkel might suspend dividend payments to holders of ordinary shares. Finally, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, in March 2020, the premium spiked to almost 25%. Personally, I have always considered the premium irrational, given Henkel's virtually debt-free balance sheet and well-rounded brand portfolio.

As shown in Figure 1, this premium has almost completely evaporated in recent months. It seems very tempting for existing holders of the ordinary shares to exchange them for the much more liquid preferred shares, securing a somewhat higher dividend and, depending on the original time of purchase, probably a tax loss that can be put to good use. Preferred shares are also more suitable for investors wishing to acquire a stake in Henkel because of their more favorable characteristics (preferred dividend rights and higher dividends), but above all because of the currently non-existent spread between the two classes.

Certainly, the elimination of the premium could indicate that delicate decisions related to the future of the company are expected and that voting rights are indeed becoming important. I cannot think of a potential scenario, other than a takeover, that would result in a relatively higher valuation of the ordinary shares. However, given the ownership structure of the company and the clearly family-driven corporate values, such a scenario seems extremely unlikely. From the perspective of Henkel's current valuation, a takeover is also unlikely, and should such a scenario occur contrary to expectations, I am sure that current shareholders would benefit from a substantial premium.

In this context, also the company's employee share plan deserves mention, which enables employees to acquire preferred shares while the company adds 33 eurocents for each euro invested by an employee. At the end of 2021, more than 18,000 employees held a total of around 2.8 million preferred shares in the employee share plan securities accounts (p. 35 2021 annual report).

The near-zero probability of an imminent takeover is also underlined by the volatility of the shares over the last twelve months, which is almost identical for ordinary and preferred shares at 20.2% and 22.7% respectively.

Figure 1: Premium associated with the ownership of Henkel’s preferred shares (own work, based on the weekly closing prices of Henkel’s ordinary and preferred shares, denominated in Euros)

Actionable Conclusion

Henkel is an excellent combination of a well-run but cyclical adhesives business and a non-cyclical staples business. Especially the personal care segment of the latter faces challenges and requires operational improvements. In addition, market participants increasingly expect a recession and declining earnings due to the company's exit from Russia and continued high input cost inflation. As a consequence, Henkel currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of around 12, a price-to-sales ratio of 1.3 and an EV/EBITDA multiple of 8. This compares very favorably with the long-term average P/E of 20, the P/S of 2.1 and the EV/EBITDA multiple of 13. In the event of an improvement in the macroeconomic environment and/or an improvement in the performance of the company's beleaguered personal care segment, the shares are expected to rebound sharply, as also shown by the RMSD chart for the ordinary and preferred shares in Figure 2 and Figure 3, respectively, and the FAST Graphs chart for the ADRs of Henkel ordinary shares (Figure 4).

The company has navigated troubled waters very well in the past and has a high probability of returning to its former glory, especially as the majority of voting shares are held by descendants of the Henkel family and the company operates on the basis of an extremely solid and virtually debt-free balance sheet. The recently announced share repurchase program enables the company to retire shares at a very compelling valuation, thereby boosting earnings per share and further reducing the already very conservative payout ratio.

The fact that Henkel preferred shares are trading at the same level as ordinary shares for the first time in twenty years represents a very interesting trading opportunity for investors. As a shareholder, having purchased the majority of my stake in early 2020, I have realized a small but certainly welcome tax loss in the process of trading my voting shares for preferred shares, in addition benefitting from a slightly higher dividend. Conversely, I would not hesitate to trade back to the ordinary shares in the event the market once again values the preferred shares at a premium of 15% to 25%.

The likelihood of a takeover - which would potentially value the ordinary shares higher - appears very low given the ownership structure of the company and would certainly result in a significant premium on the ordinary and preferred shares, the latter of which are also held by more than 18,000 Henkel employees. I expect preferred shares to mean-revert, especially in the event that Europe is indeed heading for a recession, thereby limiting the downside of an investment in Henkel. If the two share classes continue to trade at the same level, investors will still be left with shares of a great company at a very compelling valuation and a nice dividend yield of 3%, well above the historical average yield of 1.8%.

