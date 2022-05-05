FilippoBacci/iStock via Getty Images

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is looking like it's in a precarious position. The global leader in online dating has been struggling to resuscitate its growth rates in the post-COVID world, but each quarter seems to bring on a new slew of bad news.

The top update that Match had for Wall Street in Q1 is the departure of its CEO, Shar Dubey, who had a 16-year tenure at the company. The news rocked investors, as Dubey had led the company through the launches of its biggest cash cow, Tinder. Dubey's replacement was announced as Bernard Kim, a top executive at Zynga (ZNGA) who will take the reins at the end of May. Though both Match and Zynga are internet businesses, these are two completely separate industries and users - and time will tell if Kim will be able to effectively manage Match, which is a much larger and broader company.

Year to date, shares of Match have already lost ~40% of their value. In my view, there's more downside ahead.

I remain bearish on Match's prospects. While the company is certainly not fully a bad-news story, my biggest concerns on Match remain the growth potential for its industry. Does online dating really have that much room to grow as a whole (and a separate question here, is the willingness to pay for online dating services going to see substantial improvement from today? Because payer rates in the U.S. seem to be on the wane), and in the end, do Match's growth efforts really just contribute to self-cannibalization?

We note as well that in an attempt to rally the stock upward, Match has announced it is planning to buy back 12.5 million shares of its stock. While that's certainly a great move for a company that has seen its share price decline by roughly half relative to peaks, we have to ask the question: can Match afford such a liberal capital returns program? At current share prices, Match's 12.5 million buyback would cost just north of $1 billion.

Here's a look, meanwhile, at Match's most recent balance sheet exiting Q1.

The company only has ~$920 million of cash on its books, and is encumbered by ~$3.90 billion of debt. For a company that does "only" ~$1 billion of annual adjusted operating income, I'd say Match's debt load is already substantial and piling onto achieve buybacks may add to the company's risk profile.

Put in other words: despite the recent correction in Match stock, I don't think the company is quite a safe buy just yet. Match has a lot of work ahead of it to prove A) the capability of its new leadership team, and B) that its platform can still keep up its user base and monetization capabilities. Continue to steer clear here.

Q1 download

Let's now go through the most recent risks that Match's Q1 results revealed in greater detail. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

Match Group's revenue in Q1 grew 20% y/y to $798.6 million, decelerating four points versus Q4's revenue growth pace of 24% y/y. This has been a multi-quarter trend for Match: in Q3, the company grew revenue at a 26% y/y pace.

Part of the issue here is that while Match continues to stabilize at a ~16 million total paid user base, pockets of weakness are emerging. In particular, Match's highest ARPU region, the Americas, has seen a slow but steady decline in paid users since Q3. In Q3, the company topped out at 8.31 million total paid Americas users, and then proceeded to lose 80K payers in Q4 and another 70K in Q3.

Among other trends, Match noted that for its Match-branded service, the company tested a softer paywall model that caused a drop in paid users. Even though the company believes this is a temporary headwind, this may be indicative of a broader trend: given how functional the “freemium” versions are of most of Match's apps, is it doing well enough at distinguishing its premium offerings and monetizing its product?

Note as well that in the past, Match offered age-based pricing discounts for Tinder Premium, which the company eliminated in late Q1. Though management believes the net impact on revenue should be minimal, the elimination of this discount will represent a headwind to Tinder payer growth in Q2 and beyond.

Growth expectations looking ahead are also lousy, which was one major sticking point for Match following the Q1 earnings release. In Q2, the company is expecting total revenue of just $800-810 million, representing further deceleration to 13-14% y/y growth.

Continued sharp deceleration and the already-expected slowdowns in payer growth will keep sapping away at investor sentiment for this stock. Ditto for waning profitability margins; as GAAP operating margins saw a two-point pullback to 26% in Q1:

Key takeaways

This all being said, we will note that Match is not simply standing by and watching its growth rates fade. The company has done an admirable job at lining up new organic growth opportunities to counteract this slowdown in growth.

Among the growth initiatives that I find most promising:

Tinder Festival Mode, which allows users to connect ahead of major events like music festivals

which allows users to connect ahead of major events like music festivals Hinge international expansion into Germany, which would be the app 's first foray into a non-English speaking country

which would be the app 's first foray into a non-English speaking country Stir, a specialized niche dating app targeted at single parents

All in all, I continue to prefer remaining on the sidelines for Match. This is a "show me" story that has a lot of untested risks ahead, including combating growth deceleration/payer shrinkage in the Americas plus a new leadership slate. Maintain caution here.