Bond Market Massively Oversold

Maria Vonotna/iStock via Getty Images

The sell-off in bond prices over the last six months has been extreme, to say the least. There are a number of ways we could highlight the carnage for bond investors, but one way is to look at how far bond indices are trading below their 200-day moving averages. As shown below, the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Market Total Return index is currently 8.5% below its 200-day moving average.

Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Market Total Return Index (Author)

Going back to 1988 when daily price data begins, the 200-DMA spread is currently 2x more negative than any prior extreme oversold reading.

Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Market Total Return Index 200-DMA Spread (Author)

