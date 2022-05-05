Bond Market Massively Oversold

  • There are a number of ways we could highlight the carnage for bond investors, but one way is to look at how far bond indices are trading below their 200-day moving averages.
  • The Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Market Total Return index is currently 8.5% below its 200-DMA.
  • The 200-DMA spread is currently 2x more negative than any prior extreme oversold reading.

The sell-off in bond prices over the last six months has been extreme, to say the least. There are a number of ways we could highlight the carnage for bond investors, but one way is to look at how far bond indices are trading below their 200-day moving averages. As shown below, the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Market Total Return index is currently 8.5% below its 200-day moving average.

Going back to 1988 when daily price data begins, the 200-DMA spread is currently 2x more negative than any prior extreme oversold reading.

