I was not able to watch the full shareholders' meeting of Just Eat Takeaway (OTCPK:TKAYF), but I did watch a significant portion. Essentially the shareholder meeting can be summed up with this: Alex Captain, manager of Cat Rock, pushing management to sell Grubhub, Skip The Dishes, Menulog and 10bis with strict deadlines. Then Jitse Groen, CEO Just Eat Takeaway, telling shareholders it will all be fine and that they are considering capital allocation and are together with investment bankers working on the problem Grubhub. The true value of these businesses quite likely amounts to more than 5 billion - the current market cap of the company. I refer to previous articles for the valuations.

The meeting was a bit of a theatre as Alex and Jitse talk to each other often. Groen said in the meeting: 'I do not want to insult you Alex but we talk like 50 times per year'. So the conversation was more for the public than that it led to any new insights for Groen or Alex probably.

Both the CFO and CEO were reelected for their role. The first was a bit of a surprise as some big shareholders already shared they would vote against the CFO. The board was reelected apart from the chairman who resigned.

The reason why Just Eat Takeaway's share price is so low is that there is no confidence in management. I am happy to see that JET's biggest shareholder Cat Rock also noted during the meeting that iFood makes up nearly all the value of Just Eat Takeaway. When I wrote about iFood at the time it was less but also very significant. The market does not believe management can be rational and dispose stakes to competitors, essentially this piece from an analyst sums it perfectly:

'At this point in time, all your - read JET - peers are under pressure, severe pressure. And you basically own all the strategic pieces to make the puzzle better for all players in the industry. And that will basically allow you to do share buyback at very attractive levels, et cetera, et cetera.' ~An analyst during 2021 results

During one of the discussions between Captain and Groen, Groen said:

'We may sell something you do not expect us to sell' ~Jitse Groen

Then it hit me: France.

France

France will probably be sold to Deliveroo (OTCPK:DROOF) and no one expects this.

Takeaway actually left France years ago too. I wrote a great article about Deliveroo, Just Eat Takeaway's biggest competitor in the United Kingdom.

Jitse Groen has repeatedly said that Uber (UBER) is the biggest in France. With JET's strategy of operating market-leading food delivery platforms, it is only rational to dispose the France business at a fair price. JET wants to focus on profitability, so France is not an attractive asset as the country is rumored to be quite loss making. With Deliveroo's huge balance sheet of €1.3 billion pounds they actually have to set that cash to work. France is Deliveroo's biggest business outside the U.K. and a significant growth driver for them. Deliveroo must acquire Just Eat's business for a multi-hundred million amount in France to have a chance to close the gap with Uber Eats.

The CEOs of Deliveroo and Just Eat Takeaway may or may not like each other but I believe it is highly probable they will set their differences aside and find a price that is fair for both sides. If not, the loss for Deliveroo is bigger than JET.

Next

I expect Menulog to be sold to DoorDash (DASH). Uber Eats and Menulog are of similar size in Australia and New Zealand - through acquiring Menulog, DoorDash can become the market leader in these countries. As Menulog is a much better asset than Just Eat France, the value of the asset is much higher - due to the way JET reports its numbers, we do not know the GTV numbers but we know growth in 2021 was higher than 100%. In 2018 GMV was €365 million; I think it's a fair bet that it is now around €1.5 billion. I can easily see Menulog being worth anywhere from €1 to €2 billion.

These two assets are two of the biggest in terms of EBITDA loss-making assets in JET. If these are disposed, the road to profitability is shortened significantly. This opens up the opportunity for buybacks after every disposal.

At last, I expect Grubhub to be sold to Uber or another suitor

The beauty is that all the previous corporate events lead to significant pressure on Uber's management as some of its core countries become significantly more competitive. On the other hand, Just Eat Takeaway strengthens its balance sheet, can buy back shares, can regain shareholder confidence, and significantly shortens its road to profitability. The consequence? It acquires a stronger bargaining position in the disposal of Grubhub as Uber needs the asset more while JET has less hurry to sell it. However, you put it Uber is the top candidate to acquire Grubhub. Apart from Amazon, Uber can clearly extract the most value from this asset through synergies.

Grubhub's GTV in 2021 is estimated to be in excess of €10 billion. Grubhub also has a significant B2B business. Grubhub still is worth a multibillion-dollar sum.

Alternative

If the competitors do not make a fair bid, management can consider selling assets to private equity, spin them off to the stock market or sell them to a company like Amazon. It is important to understand that Takeaway holds the strategic assets; the competitors need these assets, not the other way around. Takeaway can choose what to sell.

At last, if it happens

3 disposals of varying sizes should be enough to recapitalize the company and perform significant buybacks. These 3 disposals should provide the company with capital that makes up a big portion of the current market cap.

The company should have the capital to jump on the grocery opportunity and defend its market positions.

Then the market will value the company adequately based on all its highly valuable assets like iFood, Lieferando, and Skip The Dishes.