Corporate America is reporting its 1st quarter results amidst a second surge in inflation. So far it's been a success by most metrics. 4 in 5 companies have reported quarterly earnings exceeding analyst expectations and earnings are expected to grow at a rate of +6.6%. Revenue growth for the 1st quarter is projected to come in at +11.1%, reassuring given that this top line number is more difficult to manipulate. This success has been achieved despite pricing pressure in the labor and commodities market.

Analyst forecasts over the near term continue to be positive. Looking ahead, analysts expect earnings growth of 7.0% for Q2 2022, 11.7% for Q3 2022, and 11.2% for Q4 2022. For CY 2022, analysts are predicting earnings growth of 10.9%. Not the stuff of which recessions are typically made.

Despite the positive news, The S&P 500 (SPY) has taken a beating in calendar 2022. So far, the index is down 12.7%. Most analysts attribute the negative price action to a newly restrictive outlook on the part of the Federal Reserve. Higher interest rates impose bigger discount factors to future earnings and this depresses stock prices. Some sell side analysts (notably Deutsche Bank) are even forecasting recession. Yet it's hard to find fault with corporate performance.

Operating margins are quite strong among the country's fortune 500 companies. In fact, profit margins over the last five quarters are among the highest in recent memory. This period ironically coincides with surges in producer and consumer inflation.

Strong profits are not merely the province of the S%P 500. A broader measure of profit is the BEA's National Income and Product Accounts (NIPA). It draws data from all US businesses. NIPA profit margins have remained strong in the face of surging prices. In fact, margins are as high now as they have been in the post-World War II period.

Historically, stocks have been the best performers in periods of inflation. This seems counterintuitive given the price action of the past 4 months. But, if we step away and take a longer-term view, the evidence is clear.

Dimensional Fund Advisors reviewed monthly data for the last 95 years, dividing the roughly 1000 observations into high inflation and low inflation samples. The average annual inflation in the high inflation sample was 5.5%. During these months of heightened price concerns, the US equity market STILL delivered real returns of almost 5%. In fact, real returns in the stock market were not materially different between the low and high inflation monthly samples.

Perhaps just as important - there seems to be little value in concentrating stock holdings in touted "inflation-sensitive" sectors. Major industries either demonstrated little correlation to unexpected inflation or were far too volatile to deserve outsized weightings in an investment portfolio

While stocks from certain industries, REITs, commodities, and value stocks are sometimes considered “inflation-sensitive” assets, the data provide little support that they are good inflation hedges.

Government bond yields have generated real returns between 0% and 1% during historical periods of high inflation. Current market conditions suggest that the real yields will tilt to the lower end of this range. Despite recent increases in interest rates, bond real yields remain mired in negative or neutral territory. The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) compiles an index of inflation expectations. The anticipated overall inflation rate for the next five years is currently 2.99%. The five-year Treasury note has a yield to maturity of 2.84%. At best, that bond barely tracks inflation.

Analysis of historical data suggests that investors stay the course in periods of higher inflation. Don't start making bets on individual industries. Moreover, key corporate metrics such as profit margins, revenue, and earnings all indicate that public companies retain pricing power. There is no silver bullet out there to protect portfolios against all bad news. But the best long term asset allocation requires a commitment to a diversified stock portfolio.

Take a look at recent history - a history that includes 3 major recessions. In virtually EVERY case, there was an intra-year decline of 5% or more. In 12 of the 20 calendar years, there was a drawdown of 10% or more. Yet markets delivered excellent inflation-adjusted returns. Stay in the S&P 500 (SPY) on the upswing and downswing!