Many pharmaceutical stocks remain a good value despite being relatively immune to the recent market volatility. What's even better is when a big name like Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) trades down from its recent 52-week high, providing investors with an opportunity to layer into this quality name. In this article, I highlight why the recent downtick in AMGN stock makes it a buying opportunity, so let's get started.

Why Amgen?

Amgen is one of the largest biotechnology companies in the world and is a pioneer in the space since 1980. It's also one of the 30 companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, with expertise in inflammatory diseases, oncology, and biosimilars. Over the trailing 12 months, AMGN generated $24.4B in total revenues worldwide.

AMGN continues to post respectable results, with first-quarter revenue growing by 6% YoY, driven primarily by double-digit volume growth in its key drug franchises, Repatha (up 49%), Prolia (up 10%), and EVENITY (up 59%). Also encouraging, adjusted EPS grew by 15% YoY due to increased revenues and lower weighted average shares outstanding.

Notably, AMGN has demonstrated a knack for repurchasing its own shares. Over the past 5 years, it's retired an impressive 24% of its share count, including 24.6M shares repurchased for $6.3 billion during the first quarter alone. At the current forward PE of 13.5x, AMGN is essentially getting a risk-free 7.4% earnings yield on each repurchased share.

AMGN Shares Outstanding (Seeking Alpha)

Looking forward, AMGN has a number of growth prospects in its pipeline, including mid- to late-stage drugs in inflammation, oncology, and general medicine. In addition, AMGN's growing biosimilars practice already has 5 high-quality medicines on the market that are performing in line with management's expectations.

AMGN plans to launch six new biosimilars by the end of this decade, including AMGEVITA in January of 2023, which is a biosimilar to AbbVie's (ABBV) blockbuster drug, Humira. This, combined with its strong product portfolio, is a key reason for why Morningstar has assigned it a Wide Moat rating, as noted in its recent analyst report:

Overall, we think Amgen's product portfolio remains well-positioned for midterm growth, with the recent launches of oncology drug Lumakras and asthma drug Tezspire, as well as the upcoming U.S. launch of the firm's Humira biosimilar Amgevita in 2023. We also see several earlier-stage pipeline programs that could also help the firm offset the expected hit from biosimilar Prolia competition in 2025. Overall, we think the firm's solid continued innovation in cardiology and oncology continue to warrant a wide moat.

Risks to AMGN include competition to its biologics from other biosimilars. In addition, it announced during its earnings that there is a dispute with the IRS over historical tax rates related to its Puerto Rico manufacturing. While it's difficult to quantify the ultimate impact of this dispute, management has defended its position regarding this issue, as can be found here.

Meanwhile, this issue had the effect of bringing down AMGN's price from a recent high of $258 to $236, which equates to a forward PE ratio of 13.5, sitting below its normal PE of 14.3 over the past decade.

AMGN Valuation (FAST Graphs)

Moreover, AMGN maintains a strong A- credit rating and pays a healthy 3.3% dividend yield that's well-covered by a 41% payout ratio. The dividend also comes with a robust 11.7% 5-year CAGR and 10 years of consecutive growth.

AMGN Dividend Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Sell side analysts have an average price target of $246, and Morningstar has a $260 fair value estimate. This translates to a potential one-year 7.5% - 13.5% total return for this moat worthy pharmaceutical company.

Investor Takeaway

AMGN is a strong biotechnology company with a solid pipeline, including several late-stage drugs focused on inflammation, oncology, and general medicine. In addition, it has a growing biosimilars practice that's poised to generate incremental revenue in the coming years. Given its wide moat rating, attractive valuation, and track record of capital returns to shareholders, AMGN is a strong long-term investment for dividend growth investors.