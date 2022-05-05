Fed Watch: Nifty-Fifty

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.44K Followers

Summary

  • In a somewhat anti-climactic fashion, the Fed delivered not only on their widely anticipated 50 basis point rate hike, but also announced their plans for quantitative tightening at the May FOMC meeting.
  • Certainly, based on the Fed’s rhetoric, another half-point rate hike at the June FOMC meeting will be “on the table,” to use Powell’s words.
  • By implementing this two-pronged policy tightening approach, the Fed is taking the bond market into uncharted territory.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Holds News Conference After Federal Open Market Committee Meeting

Mark Wilson/Getty Images News

By Kevin Flanagan

In a somewhat anti-climactic fashion, the Fed delivered not only on their widely anticipated 50 basis point (BP) rate hike, but also announced their plans for quantitative tightening (QT) at the May FOMC meeting. With this move, the Federal Funds trading range has now moved up to 0.75%–1%. For the record, this Fed Funds increase was the first half-point rate hike since the May 2000 Fed meeting, 22 years ago.

The money and bond markets will now quickly move on and continue trying to price in what comes next. Heading into the May 2022 gathering, the implied probability for Fed Funds Futures was leaning toward an additional 50 bp increase at each of the next three FOMC meetings. If the policymakers act accordingly, that would mean a total of 225 bps worth of rate hikes will have occurred by the end of September. For 2022 as a whole, Fed Funds have been priced to finish the year in the 2.75%–3% range.

While it makes for good sport trying to determine the magnitude of future Fed rate moves, as I’ve written over the past few months, the track record for Fed Funds Futures certainly leaves something to be desired. As a result, I would argue that investors should avoid getting bogged down with how many 50-bp moves there may be in the next few months. Ultimately, the Fed is going to get to the same place anyway—it’s just a matter of when. Indeed, Powell & Co. have made it clear that their aim is to get to a neutral Fed Funds Rate sooner rather than later and to follow that goal by moving policy into restrictive territory to tame inflation.

Certainly, based on the Fed’s rhetoric, another half-point rate hike at the June FOMC meeting will be “on the table,” to use Powell’s words. After that, the size of the remaining increases could become a bit more data dependent. While the disappointing 1.4% decline for Q1 real GDP did not act as an impediment for the expected tightening in policy at today’s meeting, it likely wasn’t an outcome the Fed was expecting. That said, rate hikes at the remaining five FOMC meetings in this calendar year and into 2023 remain our base case scenario, which could take the Fed Funds target into the 3%–3.50% range.

And…don’t forget QT! While balance sheet drawdown does not capture the lion’s share of Fed-related headlines, the FOMC has provided the markets with forward guidance that they will be using this policy tool more aggressively than last time. As I’ve mentioned before, QT can be viewed in the context of being a quarter point rate hike in and of itself. In addition, QT can impact the entire Treasury (UST) yield curve, not just those maturities that are more closely related to changes in the Fed Funds Rate.

Conclusion

By implementing this two-pronged policy tightening approach, the Fed is taking the bond market into uncharted territory. While Treasury yields have already risen in a visible fashion year-to-date, Powell & Co. have only just begun to put their words into action, keeping rate risk elevated, accordingly. Against this backdrop, we continue to recommend fixed income investors position their portfolios for further increases in interest rates going forward.

Kevin Flanagan, Head of Fixed Income Strategy, WisdomTree

Kevin Flanagan, Head of Fixed Income Strategy

As part of WisdomTree’s Investment Strategy group, Kevin serves as Head of Fixed Income Strategy. In this role, he contributes to the asset allocation team, writes fixed income-related content and travels with the sales team, conducting client-facing meetings and providing expertise on WisdomTree’s existing and future bond ETFs. In addition, Kevin works closely with the fixed income team. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Kevin spent 30 years at Morgan Stanley, where he was most recently a Managing Director. He was responsible for tactical and strategic recommendations and created asset allocation models for fixed income securities. He was a contributor to the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Global Investment Committee, primary author of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s monthly and weekly fixed income publications, and collaborated with the firm’s Research and Consulting Group Divisions to build ETF and fund manager asset allocation models. Kevin has an MBA from Pace University’s Lubin Graduate School of Business, and a B.S in Finance from Fairfield University.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.44K Followers
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.