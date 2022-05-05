Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Etsy's (NASDAQ:ETSY) Q2 guidance leaves a lot to be desired. Etsy was a COVID-darling, but it now enters a new phase of its life. Not only are its strongest growth days now in the rearview mirror, but more importantly, its guidance ahead is meaningfully lower than what analysts expect.

I make the argument that paying 5x forward sales for Etsy is simply too high a premium for what's on offer.

Furthermore, not only are its revenue growth rates decelerating, but its GAAP EPS figures are also moving in the wrong direction.

Here's why I'm bearish on this name.

Revenue Growth Rates Slow Down

Etsy revenue growth rates

The graph above is a reminder that Etsy's fastest growth days are now firmly in the rearview mirror. Investors had long ago come to accept that Q1 2022 was going to print lackluster growth rates. This was obvious given the strength of Q1 of last year.

What investors didn't expect or were taken by surprise, is that Etsy's guidance for Q2 was in the best case only pointing to 11% y/y revenue growth rates.

And before everyone starts declaring that Etsy is lowballing estimates, allow me to highlight the following revenue beats from Etsy.

Etsy revenue beats

Over the past year, Etsy's revenue beats have mostly been in the low-single digits. Consequently, even if we both agree that Etsy's revenue growth rates for Q2 2022 end up growing by 13% or 14% y/y, the fact remains that it's less than what analysts expect:

Etsy's revenue consensus

The game of investing is like this. You don't want to just "meet" revenue estimates, you need to surpass these estimates.

Thus, what's going to happen now is that analysts over the next few days and weeks will be lowering their price targets for Etsy and issuing sell calls on Etsy.

What's more, allow me to tell you how this unfolds from my own experience. In the first instance, the stock sells off. In the second instance, shareholders will be in denial and get emotional, with the limbic system fully in control.

Then, analysts are going to be lowering estimates over the next few weeks. And finally, there's going to be shareholder exhaustion in a few months where investors simply want out.

Until that point of final capitulation, the stock is going to be in a downward trend.

Etsy's Prospects In A Period Of Slowing Economic Growth

Next, Etsy is a marketplace for creative merchandise. If you've read my work before you'll have seen me say on countless occasions, follow the customer. Revenue guidance can be misleading at times, but the customer knows best.

For Q1 2022 active buyers were up 4.9%. This compares against 17.6% in Q4 2021 and 37.8% in Q3 2021.

So even after the peak pandemic, and compared only against H2 of last year, Etsy's ability to entice new active buyers to its platform is struggling.

During the earnings call, Etsy's CEO Josh Silverman said,

We have provided a pathway to economic opportunity for millions and a meaningful alternative for buyers looking to not be just another cog in the complex and increasingly commoditized global supply chain.

Now, allow me to make this perfectly clear. As we move into a period of slower economic growth, customers wanting deals as they are forced to embrace lower purchasing power, customers will not be as aggressively shopping for creative merchandise on Etsy.

Now, we're going to turn our focus to Etsy's profitability profile.

Do Profits Matter?

The problem with working with less revenue growth is that you end up with fewer places to hide your rising costs. Allow me to demonstrate this with Etsy's EBITDA margins:

Q1 2021: 33%

Q2 2021: 26%

The above was last year. Below is this year.

Q1 2022: 27%

Q2 2022: 25% guide

Comparing the two quarters of 2022 with the two quarters from 2021, you can see that the EBITDA margins are compressing. Now, at first, this level of compression will be slow.

But over time, as the revenue growth rates enter a "post-growth" environment, this profit margin compression will become more evident.

A few weeks ago I wrote an article titled, Why I Went From Tech To Commodities And You Should Too (Part 2). In that article, I went to lengths to highlight a notorious problem of investing in tech companies in 2022. Namely, that stock-based compensation is going to be an issue. Here's why:

Etsy Q1 2022 results

As you can see above, Etsy's stock-based compensation was up 145% y/y. Why was compensation up so much when revenues were only up mid-single digits?

The reason is that Etsy's stock is down significantly in the past several months. And if you want to retain a highly incentivized workforce you are going to have to motivate them. And you do that by further diluting shareholders. And paying management with more stock.

ETSY Stock Valuation - Difficult to Find Fair Value

Data by YCharts

At the most superficial level, you could say that Etsy is now priced at 5x forward sales, a significant step down from the 10x forward sales that Etsy was priced at when it started the year.

The problem here is threefold.

Stocks don't trade in a vacuum. Many readers of Etsy are right now fully committed and entrenched in their views of the stock. But for new investors to deploy fresh capital, they can either pay 5x forward sales for Etsy or they can pay 5x forward sales for a business with a more durable 20% CAGR growth. Pay for uncertainty, or pay for sustainability? Paying 5x forward sales makes sense when the revenue growth rates are stable and strong. When a company's strongest revenue growth days are in the rearview mirror, paying 5x forward sales doesn't make too much sense. It could make sense to pay a premium for a company that has expanding EPS margins. Or at least growing in the right direction.

Etsy Q1 2022 results

As you can see above, in the case of Etsy, its EPS last year was $1.00 while in Q1 2022 it was down 40% y/y.

Stocks with the 3 characteristics above have little reason to trade at a premium valuation.

The Bottom Line

I follow enough stocks to recognize that even if the after-hours reaction was somewhat muted, that is not necessarily indicative that "everything will be ok".

Everything will not be ok, and I fully suspect that this stock is going to slide lower over the next several months.

When investing, it's better to look for easier investments. Investments that are cheaply priced with favorable outlooks. Because even if bulls are right, and this is a terrific company led by fantastic management, you are still going to be in a situation where the frustration of watching countless red days causes emotional angst in one's mind. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.