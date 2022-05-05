jaanalisette/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We always believe our job as technology analysts is to find the best companies to invest in for ourselves, and frequently we bring some of our investment ideas to our readers. We always focused on bringing to bear our understanding of technology and our experience assessing a company's moat. We always felt Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is one of those companies, and we are comfortable investing our cash. Since we first recommended Twilio in September 2021 on SA, the stock had a precipitous fall from grace. The stock declined from about $360 to about $118 as of this writing. We wrote three times, each time recommending the stock while the stock rocketed lower. The stock's valuation was cut from about 13.5x to about 3.2x on an EV/Sales basis. On a growth-adjusted basis, the stock is now trading at 0.11 versus the peer group average of 0.31.

What has gone wrong with this stock?. In our view, nothing the company did was wrong. It is just that the market decided to give it a lower multiple than it previously afforded the company. Twilio fell out of favor with investors, along with most unprofitable technology stocks. We think the multiple has been reset heavily across the technology landscape. We are somewhat confident that we may be near the bottom of the trading range. At current trading levels, we believe the risk/reward on Twilio is favorable to investors. Therefore, we recommend investors take a small position in the stock here.

As I have been told by my mentors repeatedly on Wall Street, not to fight the Fed, and in the near term, stocks overshoot on both the upside and the downside, and the market will eventually get it correct. We believe the markets will eventually get Twilio stock, and we are here to make money while it corrects itself. We believe Twilio overshot on the downside by a stunning 71% decline from its peak. Despite the significant pullback, we think Twilio has a lot of value. Customers love Twilio's products and services. The stock does not deserve its beating over the last few months. We believe Twilio's communication and customer-centric data solutions are the best today. While I am not sure how low the stock can go from here, we are highly confident that Twilio will remain the category leader for many years to come. Hence, we are enthusiastically buying shares here.

Another good quarter; Revenue growing at scale; EPS ahead of estimates

Twilio reported another terrific quarter with revenue and EPS coming ahead of estimates and provided guidance ahead of consensus estimates. Total revenue came in at $875 million and grew 48% Y/Y. The consensus revenue estimate was $867 million. Twilio reported EPS of $0.00, versus the consensus estimate calling for a loss of $0.22. The company noted that better than expected revenue and lower than expected opex contributed to better than expected Net income and EPS. The company noted that a few of its employees left the company contributing to lower opex. The Dollar Based Net Expansion was 127%, as the company continues to see strength across its customer base. Twilio noted that it continues to see strength in its international business as its investments over the last several quarters continue to pay off. The following charts illustrate the company's total revenue and organic revenue growth rates.

Twilio Twilio

The following table illustrates actual results versus our/consensus estimates.

TechStockPros

Guidance

Twilio expects F2Q22 total revenue to grow 36-38% Y/Y to about $912 million to $922 million. Twilio expects revenue to grow 27-29% on an organic basis. Twilio guided F2Q22 operating loss of $35 million to about $40 million. Twilio expects to make headcount investments to launch new products and services. The company also reinforced its commitment to generating non-GAAP operating income in 2023. The company noted that it expects to grow revenue by 30%+ organically through 2024. The company sounded very bullish on this longer-term outlook. The Twilio board has instituted performance-based stock awards tied to operating margin and revenue performance metrics to ensure compliance with its stated outlook.

Valuation

Twilio stock has become very cheap over the last few months as investors dump high-growth unprofitable tech stocks. YTD, Twilio stock is down 55% and a stunning 71% from its all-time high of $413. The high-growth software group declined 51% from its all-time highs. Twilio stock multiple declined from 14.2x to about 3.2x today from its all-time high. Only C3.ai (AI) is trading at a lower multiple. If Twilio is given the exact multiple of C3.ai, we believe Twilio stock would be trading at around $90.00. Therefore, we believe Twilio could reach the $90 level if the market sell-off continues. The following chart illustrates our high-growth company valuation.

Refinitiv

What to do with the stock

Twilio's platform is very sticky, and developers love it since it is easy to use and deploy. Once an enterprise deploys an application using Twilio's platform, it is tough to change, providing years of growth for the company. Twilio is one of the cheapest high-growth stocks in our coverage universe. While we cannot predict how low the stock can go from here, we believe Twilio stock is close to its bottom. We believe Twilio can decline another 10-20% from here, but the risk-reward is favorable to longer-term investors. We would be dipping our toes by buying a few shares here.