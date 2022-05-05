RgStudio/E+ via Getty Images

Whether it's furniture, appliances, electronics, or other products, sometimes the best option is not to buy the product outright but, instead, to lease it or lease-to-own it. One company dedicated to this space is a firm called The Aaron's Company (NYSE:AAN). With a large network of company-operated stores spread across the US and Canada, as well as a significant number of franchised locations, the business has a large reach over much of North America. Add on top of this, its long operating history and a recently completed acquisition, and the business definitely warrants some attention. Fundamentally speaking, performance for the business has been a bit mixed in recent years. Though the general trend from a cash flow perspective has been positive. Relative to similar companies, I would make the case that The Aaron's Company is more or less fairly valued. But on the whole, the stock does look a bit cheap.

Understanding this lease-to-own play

As I mentioned already, The Aaron's Company focuses on providing furniture, appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories, to its customers on a lease-to-own basis. The way this works is that the business typically grants the product in question to its customer under a contract whereby that customer has the right to acquire ownership to the product over a fixed term renewable lease-to-own plan that usually is between 12 and 24 months in length. Until the customer decides to acquire the product outright, they are typically required to make payments on a weekly, semi-monthly, or monthly basis. They can cancel the agreement at any time without penalty by simply returning the merchandise in question. They also have the option to renew the lease Through the lease ownership plan deadline, in which case they would then obtain ownership of the product in question.

Operationally speaking, The Aaron's Company has a rather large footprint. As of the end of its 2021 fiscal year, for instance, the business had 1,074 company-operated stores spread across 43 states and parts of Canada. In addition to this, the company also boasted 236 independently owned franchised stores split between 35 states and select Canadian provinces. While the company does like to grow organically, it is not afraid to make attractive acquisitions. In February of this year, for instance, the company entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% ownership interest in a firm called BrandsMart U.S.A. in exchange for $230 million in cash. That company is an appliance and consumer electronics retailer with a footprint that includes 10 stores located across Florida and Georgia. That particular deal was closed on April 1st of this year.

Fundamentally speaking, the picture for The Aaron's Company has been a bit mixed in recent years. Surprisingly, revenue has been remarkably consistent. Between 2017 and 2020, for instance, sales remained almost flat, fluctuating in a very narrow range of between $1.73 billion and $1.79 billion. Then, in 2021, sales popped higher to $1.85 billion. But that's not all. Thanks in large part to the aforementioned acquisition, management anticipates revenue coming in at between $2.32 billion and $2.39 billion for 2022. Assuming that the midpoint is what is achieved, this would translate to a year-over-year increase for the business of 27.6%.

From a profitability perspective, the picture has been far less consistent. In 2017, for instance, net income totaled $142.9 million. This metric worsened in the following three years, eventually hitting negative $265.9 million in 2020. But then, in 2021, the company generated a profit of $109.9 million. Operating cash flow has been a bit more consistent. In 2017, it came in at $110.2 million. It rose to $186.5 million in 2018 and dipped only modestly to $186 million in 2019. In 2020, it surged to $355.8 million. But that was short-lived, with the metric eventually dropping to $136 million last year. The only profitability metric that has shown an improvement year after year has been EBITDA. From 2017 to 2021, the metric expanded significantly, rising from $89.9 million to $234.1 million.

So far, the 2022 fiscal year seems to be off to a rough start. During the first quarter of the year, the company generated revenue of $456.1 million. That represents a drop of 5.2% compared to the $481.1 million generated one year earlier. Net profits fell from $36.3 million to $21.5 million. Operating cash flow did improve, climbing from $20.2 million to $29.1 million. However, EBITDA for the company worsened, declining from $73.9 million to $54.7 million.

When it comes to the 2022 fiscal year as a whole, management has revealed some guidance. At present, they do think that EBITDA will worsen some, with the metric ranging from between $200 million and $215 million. Clearly, inflationary pressures are having an impact on the enterprise. Based on their estimates, operating cash flow should actually improve though, coming in at around $162.5 million. Adjusted earnings per share, meanwhile, should be between $2.65 and $2.90. At the midpoint, this would translate to net income of about $85.2 million. Like EBITDA, that would translate to a year-over-year decline. For those concerned about the disparity between what the company achieved in the first quarter of the year and what management is anticipating for the entirety of the year, the difference boils down to the timing of the closing of its aforementioned acquisition.

Although the company's bottom line has definitely been volatile, this does not mean that shares are not attractive to consider buying into. The good thing about the business is that shares actually look quite cheap on an absolute basis. Using the company's 2021 results, we find that it is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 5.7. The price to operating cash flow multiple is even lower at 4.6, while the EV to EBITDA multiple is a surprisingly low 3.6. If we rely instead on the 2022 estimates, then at these multiples would be 7.4, 3.9, and 4.1, respectively. To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I decided to compare it to five similar firms. Though I acknowledge that none of these firms are perfectly comparable by any means. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 4.6 to a high of 13.1. On an EV to EBITDA basis, the range was from 1.5 to 7.6. In both of these cases, three of the five companies were cheaper than The Aaron's Company. Meanwhile, using the price to operating cash flow approach, the range was from 2.8 to 9.5. In this case, only two of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA The Aaron's Company 5.7 4.6 3.6 Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) 5.6 5.4 2.2 Sleep Number (SNBR) 12.4 5.2 7.6 Rent-A-Center (RCII) 13.1 4.5 1.8 Conn's (CONN) 4.6 2.8 4.2 Kirkland's (KIRK) 4.8 9.5 1.5

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me that The Aaron's Company is a cheap company with a bit of a mixed operating history but an overall sound business model. Shares might be closer to fair value relative to similar firms. And because of that, investors should feel comfortable to shop around and see if there are healthier enterprises at similar or lower prices. But for those who really like this market, The Aaron's Company could make for an appealing prospect at this time.