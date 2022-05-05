Leestat/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Following a close call with their credit facility covenant during 2021, USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) secured further relief from their lenders and as a result, saw a game-changer for sustaining their very high 11.65% distribution yield, as my previous article discussed. Merely days later, the Russian army advanced into Ukraine and sent the energy sector into upheaval as sanctions clamp down on Russia and their economy. Despite not being a simple overnight task, this pivotal geopolitical shock sees a stronger outlook as Europe rushes to find gas supplies outside of Russia, as discussed within this follow-up analysis that also reviews their recently released results for the first quarter of 2022.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

After enduring two difficult years throughout 2020 and especially 2021 as the flow-through impacts of the severe Covid-19 inspired downturn weighed upon their cash flow performance, it appeared that 2022 would mark an inflection point with their guidance indicating a mid-single-digit increase, as per my previously linked article. Now that the first quarter of 2022 has ended, it saw their operating cash flow land at $35.1m and thus down another disappointing 11.51% year-on-year versus their previous result of $39.6m they saw during the first quarter of 2021.

On the surface, this appears concerning but thankfully, normally the first quarter of each year sees a working capital build. If removed from both sets of results, it actually sees their underlying operating cash flow for the first quarter of 2022 increasing significantly to $67.4m, thereby now essentially matching their previous equivalent result of $67.8m seen during the first quarter of 2021. Even if not this working capital build, their free cash flow of $2.2m during the first quarter of 2022 would have only been $34.5m and thus seen very weak distribution coverage of 66.60% against their payments of $51.8m. Whilst not necessarily stellar, if nothing else, at least it seemingly marks the end of deteriorating cash flow performance with the outlook for the remainder of 2022 stronger, as per the commentary from management included below.

“And while the first quarter was a good start, we are excited about the remainder of 2022, and we believe we will continue to see opportunities to increase the utilization and pricing of our fleet, driving returns for our unitholders. “At this point in the year, we are keeping our full year 2022 guidance unchanged, expect adjusted EBITDA between $406 million and $426 million and distributable cash flow of between $213 million and $233 million.”

-USA Compression Partners Q1 2022 Conference Call.

It can be seen that management is maintaining their guidance and whilst it remains to be seen whether this eventuates remains, the recent very strong gas rally gives hope for additional production later during 2022, thereby boosting the demand for their associated compression equipment. After Following this soft start to the year, management once again showed tremendous resolve to sustain their distributions despite their very weak coverage but obviously, this cannot last forever and requires hope on the horizon for stronger financial performance in the medium to long-term, which now appears to be forthcoming.

When conducting the previous analysis in the days before Russia invaded Ukraine, the probability of a gas production resurgence in the United States was not driven by a particular underlying driving force outside of improving economic conditions coming out of the severe Covid-19 related lockdowns of 2020. Whilst thus far Europe has only banned imports of Russian coal with oil standing to follow soon, thereby leaving their gas flowing, this massive geopolitical shock nevertheless still strengthens their resolve to find new gas supply outside of Russia to reduce their strategic reliance and resulting national security threat. Despite not being a simple task that will take many years, the fact that Russia has already cut-off supplies to Poland and Bulgaria will further harden the resolve of other European nations, which stands to provide a boom to gas producers in the United States who should see additional LNG-related demand in the medium to long-term.

Even though it remains too early to ascertain the exact benefit, suffice to say, it seems reasonable to expect Europe to source as much LNG and thus gas from the United States as possible, which should help decrease the downside risk if other sources of demand were to suffer. Since this should provide gas producers with higher confidence, it increases the likelihood of relatively higher gas production in the United States and by extension, relatively higher demand for their compression equipment and thus stronger financial performance, which is required to relieve the pressure upon their financial position.

Following their cash burn during the first quarter of 2022, their net debt climbed above the $2b mark for the first time ever, thereby now sitting at $2.023b, which represents an increase of 2.53% since its previous level of $1.973b seen at the end of 2021. If not for their relatively large working capital build of $32.3m, the extent of this increase would have been smaller. Although practically speaking, their capital structure nevertheless remains essentially unchanged with their cash balance of only $15m also remaining effectively non-existent, which makes assessing their liquidity and leverage in detail redundant.

The two relevant graphs have still been included below to provide context for any new readers and whilst there are several moving parts to their situation, the most important aspects to consider have not changed materially. Apart from their very high leverage, as primarily evidenced by their respective net debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-operating cash flow of 5.36 and 7.50 both sitting above the applicable threshold of 5.01, the bigger item to monitor resides within their liquidity, being their covenant leverage ratio. When conducting the previous analysis following the end of 2021, this was 5.09 and has subsequently edged higher to 5.18, which is not necessarily ideal but thankfully still remains beneath its future limit of 5.25 that is coming into effect after the third quarter of 2023. If interested in further details regarding these two topics, please refer to my previously linked article but suffice to say, the prospects for a medium to long-term gas production boom in the United States strengthens the demand outlook for their compression equipment, thereby increasing the probability of seeing their financial performance increase sufficiently to boost their distributions coverage and lower their leverage.

Conclusion

On the surface, the soft start to 2022 may seem rather disappointing but when digging deeper, their broadly flat underlying operating cash flow hopefully marks an inflection point as the worst of the flow-through impacts of the severe downturn fade with the reminder of 2022 expected to see stronger financial performance. The loss of life from the Russia-Ukraine war is nothing to celebrate nor enjoy but objectively speaking, this represents a pivotal geopolitical shock that stands to benefit the medium to long-term demand outlook for their compression equipment and by extension, their financial performance. Since their very high double-digit distribution yield only exists due to their riskiness, if this strengthened outlook eventuates as expected and hoped, it would certainly see their unit price rally as risks subside, which means that I continue believing that my buy rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from USA Compression Partners’ SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.