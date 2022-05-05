Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

All eyes will be on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) when it reports its Q1 results this coming Tuesday. Investors are curious to see how its revenue will be affected due to the rising interest rates and the federal student loan moratorium extension. But in addition to tracking its headline revenue figure, investors may also want to track its members count, its products volume, segment financials and its management's outlook for Q2. These items will present a well-rounded picture about SoFi's near-term prospects and are likely to determine where its shares head next. Let's take a closer look.

Measuring Core Performance

I'll start by saying that SoFi's management has struck gold with their business so far. For instance, their Q4 FY21 revenue was up 335% against its comparable quarter from 2019. Achieving this rapid pace of growth is a commendable feat and an enviable position to be in. But as we enter recessionary times, it'll be all the more important to assess if the company can keep growing at breakneck rates, operationally and financially, or if it succumbs to macroeconomic pressures.

The company discloses two metrics in particular, which highlight its operational performance. The first of these two metrics is its members count. This is basically the cumulative sum of all the customers that have had a lending relationship or have signed up for financial services with SoFi Technologies. Per our database at Business Quant, SoFi's member count has increased by a massive 391.5% over the past 12 quarters alone.

BusinessQuant.com

It's ideally in the best interest of SoFi and its shareholders that its member base expands rapidly in the future as well. It would indicate continuity in its market traction growth, present more cross/upselling opportunities and eventually expand its monetization prospects. However, intensifying market competition, rising interest rates and changes in the macroeconomic environment overall, can dampen its member growth and limit its financial growth. So, investors should ascertain if SoFi's member base is expanding in tandem with its historic pace in Q1 as well, or if it's slowing down.

The second metric here is its products volume. This item is the total number of lending and financial services products that SoFi's members have purchased and/or subscribed to, across different categories, since its inception. Note in the screenshot below that SoFi's product sales have nearly quadrupled over the last 6 quarters.

BusinessQuant.com

Ideally, as SoFi expands its customer base and adds new financial products, new cross/upselling opportunities should open up and its product sales should continue to grow rapidly in the future as well. Besides, the rising interest rates should encourage its customers to refinance their personal and home loans with SoFi in a bid to save on interest payments. This dynamic should, at least in theory, further catapult its product volume growth.

However, the repetitive federal student loan moratorium extensions leave little incentive for students to refinance their loans with SoFi for the time being at least. The proposed student loan forgiveness, or loan cancellations, would reduce the student loan amounts due for repayments which would further exacerbate the problem for SoFi. So, I expect the company's product sales volume to grow rapidly in Q1, in line with prior levels, but student loan products staying muted.

Having discussed the operating metrics, let's now shift attention to SoFi Technologies' financials.

Tracking its Financials

SoFi segregates its revenue in three reporting segments, namely lending, financial services and technology platform. Its lending segment is the largest in terms of revenue, accounting for roughly 74% of the company's top-line last quarter and it involves disbursing student, personal and home loans.

BusinessQuant.com

As explained earlier, I expect SoFi's student loans business to remain subdued in Q1 due to the federal student loan moratorium extension whereas its personal and home loans businesses are likely to thrive due to the interest rate hikes. So, overall, my guesstimate is that SoFi's revenue will more or less remain flat, with the actual figure coming out to be around $213 million.

Moving on, SoFi's technology platform segment accounted for 18.4% of its total revenue last quarter and it is comprised of Galileo platform sales to its institutional clients. There aren't any major platform-specific developments that would materially alter the competitive landscape and bolster the segment's sales in Q1. However, the market is still underpenetrated and SoFi's sales effort is ongoing. So, I'm estimating the segment's sales to grow 5% sequentially in Q1, essentially at the average growth rate of the last three quarters, and post a revenue figure of $55.9 million.

Next, SoFi's financial services segment is the smallest of all three segments in terms of revenue generation, accounting for just 7.6% of the company's top-line last quarter, but it's not insignificant by any means. The segment posted a 74% sequential revenue growth last quarter, the fastest amongst all three segments. It comprises of SoFi's Money, Invest, Relay and At Work products which are rapidly growing in popularity thanks to their seamless integrations and intuitive user interface, amongst other factors. As far as Q1 is concerned, I estimate its revenue to grow at least 36% sequentially, which is basically the average growth rate of its last two quarters, and register revenue of $29.8 million.

This brings us to a company-wide revenue estimate of $299.5 million. Interestingly, this figure is in-line with the Street's estimates which span from $286.36 million to $302.14 million.

BusinessQuant.com

But having said that, pay close attention to SoFi management's outlook for Q2 and for the rest of the year. Specifically speaking, are they modelling for a yet another student loan moratorium extension and tempering their growth outlook accordingly? Also, do they expect loan repayment default rates to rise amidst interest rate hikes?

Final Thoughts

SoFi's shares are down almost 70% in the last 6 months alone and many investors feel its oversold. However, the stock is trading at 6.6-times its trailing twelve-month sales which is considerably higher than many of its rapidly growing peers. So, investors shouldn't be tempted by its price action alone.

BusinessQuant.com

Having said that, SoFi's near-term prospects are muddied with uncertainty which is limiting its growth and keeping its share price distressed. So, as far as its Q1 earnings report its concerned, investors may want to monitor SoFi's members count, its products growth, segment financials and its management's outlook. These items will better highlight SoFi's growth prospects and are likely to have a bearing on where its shares head next. Good Luck!